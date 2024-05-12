Tour de Hongrie: Thibau Nys hangs on for overall victory as Poels wins stage 5

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) defended brilliantly to claim overall victory at the Tour de Hongrie as Wout Poels won stage 5 after a brutally tough uphill finale into Pécs.

After his two back-to-back stage wins, Nys marked moves and emptied the tank to defend his yellow jersey, holding off attacks from Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The German champion animated much of the finale with Nys and Callum Sctoson (Jayco AlUla) following, but it was Poels who bridged to the leading quartet in the final kilometre before outsprinting all of them to the line.

This was Poels’ first win in 2024 and Nys’ first-ever stage race victory in his young career. The strong efforts of Buchmann and Poels saw them move up to the podium while Hirschi and Diego Ulissi dropped out of the top three after a disappointing final climb.

More to come...

Results

