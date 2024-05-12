Tour de Hongrie: Thibau Nys hangs on for overall victory as Poels wins stage 5

Dutchman takes first win of the season on uphill finish to Pécs

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Tour de Hongrie)
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) defended brilliantly to claim overall victory at the Tour de Hongrie as Wout Poels won stage 5 after a brutally tough uphill finale into Pécs.

After his two back-to-back stage wins, Nys marked moves and emptied the tank to defend his yellow jersey, holding off attacks from Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

