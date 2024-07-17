Pogačar and Evenepoel attack Vingegaard to land psychological blow before Tour de France showdown in the Alps

‘I stretched my legs on the final climb’ - says Pogačar after surprise attack

UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles ahead of Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard in the ascent of Col du Noyer during the 17th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 177,8 km between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Superdevoluy, in the French Alps, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
UAE Team Emirates team's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles ahead of Team Visma - Lease a Bike team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard in the ascent of Col du Noyer during the 17th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 177,8 km between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Superdevoluy, in the French Alps, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) attacked Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the final two climbs of stage 17 to SuperDévoluy, gaining a few extra seconds and landing a psychological blow on the Dane as the 2024 Tour de France nears the decisive Alpine stages.

The time gains were marginal but hugely symbolic. Pogačar showed his big rival he is still strong after dominating the Pyrenees and able to hurt him, while Evenepoel is now less than two minutes down on Vingegaard in the fight for second.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.