Jasper Philipsen plays second Tour de France green jersey as ‘5% chance of success’

By
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter back in points fight after third stage win at Nîmes and Biniam Girmay crash

NIMES FRANCE JULY 16 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 16 a 1886km stage from Gruissan to Nimes UCIWT on July 16 2024 in Nimes France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck took a third win at this year's Tour de France on stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Following his Tour de France stage 16 win, sprinter Jasper Philipsen recognised that he now had a small chance of conquering the green jersey for a second year running. But with only hilly or mountainous stages and a time trial left in this year's Tour, the Belgian star was definitely not counting his 'points chickens' before they were hatched.

“About 5%,” Philipsen responded when asked how great his chances were of wearing green on the final podium of the Tour de France, which will now hinge on points won and lost in the four remaining intermediate sprints between Nîmes and Nice.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.