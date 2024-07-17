Aggressive Visma-Lease a Bike opt for breaks not late attacks on Tour de France mountain stage

By
published

Jonas Vingegaard loses two seconds to Tadej Pogačar, 12 to Remco Evenepoel in welter of final GC moves

Wout Van Aert attacks on stage 17 at the Tour de France
Wout Van Aert attacks on stage 17 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

An ultra-aggressive Visma-Lease a Bike in stage 17 of the Tour de France saw the team place several riders in breakaways as the race headed back into the mountains, with Wout van Aert once again showing signs of rising form.

However, while the stage win eventually ended in a lone victory for Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Visma leader Jonas Vingegaard struggled a little to stay in touch with the other podium contenders, a worrying omen given the toughest days in the Alps are yet to come.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.