'We did what we set out to do at this Tour de France' – No encore for Mark Cavendish in last bunch sprint in Nîmes

By
published

Manxman ready to battle through Alps to complete final Tour in Nice

Mark Cavendish after stage 16 at the Tour de France
Mark Cavendish after stage 16 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn’t the Champs-Élysées, but it was a fitting kind of a place to sign off all the same. Mark Cavendish had passed this road before as a callow young man and won, beating Robbie McEwen to the line to win his fourth stage of the 2008 Tour de France. Now, sixteen years and 31 victories later, he returned to Nîmes’ Boulevard Allende on Tuesday for what was almost certainly his final sprint as a Tour rider.

Cavendish’s relationship with this race had already enjoyed its fairytale ending with his victory in Saint-Vulbas in the opening week, but a sprinter always dreams of producing an encore. After the music on the podium stops, the needle returns to the start of the song set once more. On stage 16, Cavendish set out aiming to bang out one of the greatest hits in the finishing straight. Once more with feeling.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.