Tour de France green jersey Biniam Girmay crashes in hectic stage 16 finale

Eritrean Biniam Girmay Hailu of Intermarche-Wanty crosses the finish line of stage 16 of the 2024 Tour de France

Tour de France points classification leader Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed in a roundabout in the final kilometre of stage 16 in what was one of the last opportunities for the sprinters in this year's race.

Girmay received stitches to close a wound in his elbow, his team announced, but was otherwise OK.

“Fortunately, the medical exams did not reveal any fractures," team doctor Simon Claeys said. "Biniam has contusions on his right shoulder, elbow and knee. His right elbow injuries required two stitches. Despite this setback, Biniam is in fighting spirit and will be ready for the start of stage 17 tomorrow."

Girmay's lead in the green jersey competition fell to just 32 points as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won his third stage of the race in Nîmes.

Before Tuesday's stage, Girmay's lead was a far more comfortable 96 points, but Philipsen beat him in the intermediate sprint to gain four points more than the Eritrean and claimed 50 points for the stage win.

There is only one more stage possible for the sprinters with a hilly stage 18 to Barcelonnette the final chance in a final week filled with soaring mountain finishes before the final time trial in Nice on Sunday.

Philipsen expressed his concern for Girmay after hearing about the crash and said he wasn't sure he could overtake the points classification leader.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He's climbing really well. I just hope he's OK after the crash, because he doesn't deserve yet to lose like this," Philipsen said.

Girmay finished the stage in 141st position with his teammates Hugo Page and Kobe Goossens ushering him across the line.

Following his podium obligations as leader of the green jersey competition, Girmay underwent examinations by the race's medical team, and confirmed he would start on Wednesday.

"I'm OK," Girmay said, according to Sporza. "I fell on my knee. It's a bit swollen and I've also had two stitches in my elbow. But that won't be a problem."

The Eritrean crashed in a roundabout along with several riders from EF Education-EasyPost.

"I hit the handlebars of an EF-EasyPost rider and I couldn't do anything," Girmay said. "I braked as hard as I could, but then I was on the ground."

After the scare, the green jersey wasn't the biggest priority for Girmay.

"I don't think about that. After the crash I was already very happy that I could ride. I don't care if I lose or keep this jersey. I just want to finish safely in Nice."