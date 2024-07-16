Tour de France green jersey Biniam Girmay crashes in hectic stage 16 finale
No points for Intermarché-Wanty rider as Philipsen threatens points lead
Tour de France points classification leader Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed in a roundabout in the final kilometre of stage 16 in what was one of the last opportunities for the sprinters in this year's race.
Girmay received stitches to close a wound in his elbow, his team announced, but was otherwise OK.
“Fortunately, the medical exams did not reveal any fractures," team doctor Simon Claeys said. "Biniam has contusions on his right shoulder, elbow and knee. His right elbow injuries required two stitches. Despite this setback, Biniam is in fighting spirit and will be ready for the start of stage 17 tomorrow."
Girmay's lead in the green jersey competition fell to just 32 points as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won his third stage of the race in Nîmes.
Before Tuesday's stage, Girmay's lead was a far more comfortable 96 points, but Philipsen beat him in the intermediate sprint to gain four points more than the Eritrean and claimed 50 points for the stage win.
There is only one more stage possible for the sprinters with a hilly stage 18 to Barcelonnette the final chance in a final week filled with soaring mountain finishes before the final time trial in Nice on Sunday.
Philipsen expressed his concern for Girmay after hearing about the crash and said he wasn't sure he could overtake the points classification leader.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"He's climbing really well. I just hope he's OK after the crash, because he doesn't deserve yet to lose like this," Philipsen said.
Girmay finished the stage in 141st position with his teammates Hugo Page and Kobe Goossens ushering him across the line.
Following his podium obligations as leader of the green jersey competition, Girmay underwent examinations by the race's medical team, and confirmed he would start on Wednesday.
"I'm OK," Girmay said, according to Sporza. "I fell on my knee. It's a bit swollen and I've also had two stitches in my elbow. But that won't be a problem."
The Eritrean crashed in a roundabout along with several riders from EF Education-EasyPost.
"I hit the handlebars of an EF-EasyPost rider and I couldn't do anything," Girmay said. "I braked as hard as I could, but then I was on the ground."
After the scare, the green jersey wasn't the biggest priority for Girmay.
"I don't think about that. After the crash I was already very happy that I could ride. I don't care if I lose or keep this jersey. I just want to finish safely in Nice."
💚 @GrmayeBiniam has been checked by the medical team.💚 @GrmayeBiniam a été examiné par l'équipe médicale.#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/MvXEUYsqbiJuly 16, 2024
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.