Tour de France green jersey Biniam Girmay crashes in hectic stage 16 finale

No points for Intermarché-Wanty rider as Philipsen threatens points lead

Eritrean Biniam Girmay Hailu of Intermarche-Wanty crosses the finish line of stage 16 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France points classification leader Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) crashed in a roundabout in the final kilometre of stage 16 in what was one of the last opportunities for the sprinters in this year's race.

Girmay received stitches to close a wound in his elbow, his team announced, but was otherwise OK.

