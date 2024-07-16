Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe - no decision on Primož Roglič and Vuelta a España until after Tour de France

By
published

Team determined to hunt for stage wins in Tour after loss of two GC leaders in second week

Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after his crash on stage 12
Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after his crash on stage 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have said that no initial decision will be made on the viability of injured leader Primož Roglič's participation in the Vuelta a España until the beginning of next week.

Roglič dropped out of the Tour de France before stage 13 after two bad crashes in two days.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.