Tour de France 2022 - Stage 21 preview

Stage 21: Paris La Défense Arena – Paris Champs-Élysées

Date: July 24, 2022

Distance: 115.6km

Stage timing: 16:30 - 19:34 CEST

Stage type: Flat

The final stage starts in La Défense, circling the Grand Arche de la Défense in the neutralised section before heading on a 50-kilometre loop to the west of Paris that includes a final fourth-category climb. In the meantime, the Champs-Élysées host the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes.

The men's race enters the Champs-Élysées circuit after 59.5km and will complete eight full laps, including an intermediate sprint at the top of the famous boulevard, close to the Arc de Triomphe.

After the usual breakaway attempts have been reeled in, the sprint trains will come to the fore on the final lap and prepare a sprint royal while the yellow jersey can celebrate his Tour victory.