Tour de France 2022 - Stage 14 preview

Stage 14: Saint-Étienne to Mende

Date: July 16, 2022

Distance: 192.6km

Stage timing: 12:15 - 17:05 CEST

Stage type: Hilly

Traversing the Massif Central and finishing at the Mende aerodrome after a steep three-kilometre climb, this is a stage where you will not win the Tour – but if aren't attentive, you could lose it.

It is a continuous up-and-down from start to finish with five classified climbs and countless unclassified ones. The third category, 7.7-kilometre Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont comes soon after the start and is a good springboard for a breakaway that will probably end up contesting the stage victory.

In the last 60km, the Côte de Grandrieu and Côte de la Fage, both category-three climbs, will whittle down the peloton, and if a GC favourite has a bad day, he might be in trouble here already. After a 25-kilometre descent into Mende, the final climb begins.

The second-category Côte de la Croix Neuve, nicknamed Montée Jalabert for Laurent Jalabert's 1995 solo victory, climbs 303 metres over three kilometres, an average gradient of over 10%, and the middle part of the climb is closer to 11%. From the top, there is 1.5km to the finish at the aerodrome.

Behind the breakaway where the strong puncheurs will contest the stage, the steep slopes of the Montée Jalabert will see the GC contenders fight for seconds amongst each other.