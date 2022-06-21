Tour de France 2022 - Stage 13 preview
By Lukas Knöfler published
Stage 13: Le Bourg-d'Oisans – Saint-Étienne, 192.6km
Date: July 15, 2022
Distance: 192.6km
Stage timing: 13:05 - 17:26 CEST
Stage type: Flat
After a very long wait, the sprinters will be raring to go for the stage win again – provided they got through the Alps well.
Starting in Le Bourg-d'Oisans below Alpe d'Huez, the first 74km mainly follow the Romanche and Isère rivers, only interrupted by the third-category Côte de Brié. The second-category Col de Parménie, 5.1km at 6.6%, is the hardest climb of the day but comes with over 110km to go.
After the Col de Parménie, the terrain is more rolling, and the third-category Côte de Saint-Romain-en-Gal that comes after crossing the Rhône is another 6.6-kilometre climb, cresting 44km from the finish. The final kilometres in Saint-Étienne are not too technical, the last turn onto the finishing straight near the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard coming with 800 metres to go – ideal for a mass sprint.
