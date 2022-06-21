Tour de France 2022 - Stage 10 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 10 profile (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 10 map (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil to Megève

Date: July 12, 2022

Distance: 148.1km

Stage timing: 1:30 - 17:15 CEST

Stage type: Mountain

After the second rest day in Morzine, racing gets underway again with a relatively short medium-mountain stage to Megève. Going north from the start, the peloton will climb the fourth-category Côte de Chevenoz and descend to Lake Geneva before turning south in Thonon-les-Bains.

On the way south, riders have to ascend the third-category, 6.7-kilometre Col de Jambaz and the fourth-category Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses. The descent to Cluses is followed by a 24-kilometre false flat to the intermediate sprint in Passy-Marlioz, and the long, but not extremely steep climb to the Megève Altiport begins soon afterwards.

It’s 21.4km from the start of the climb to the finish line, but for much of that distance, the gradient isn’t very hard as it climbs in ramps separated by flatter sections. The first seven kilometres rise by up to 6.7%, then there is a shallower climb of, at most, 3.5% to the town of Megève and even a short flat section in the town itself. After Megève, two kilometres climb at 7 and 6.5%, respectively, before the climb flattens out again. Another 6.2% ramp will take the riders to the category-two mountain sprint 2.2km from the finish line. The next two kilometres are relatively easy again, but the last 500 metres to the Megève Altiport climb 7.1%.

This stage is almost ideal for a breakaway and not very well-suited for a fight between the GC favourites as the finishing climb has many shallower sections where dropped riders can come back.