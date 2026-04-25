Omloop van Borsele: Nicole Steigenga secures victory in revived one-day race

Nicole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal) secured the victory at the EPZ Omloop van Borsele held in s-Heerenhoek on Saturday. It was her first professional victory since winning a stage at the former Dubai Tour in 2020.

Erin Boothman (Liv AlUla Jayco Women's Continental) crossed the line in second place ahead of Dina Scavone (Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z_ on the day.

The 40th edition of the EPZ Omloop van Borsele Women returned to the racing calendar after a one-year hiatus with a combination of long and short circuits, totalling 133km in 's-Heerenhoek in the Netherlands.

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