Omloop van Borsele: Nicole Steigenga secures victory in revived one-day race
Erin Boothman second, Dina Scavone third in s-Heerenhoek
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Nicole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal) secured the victory at the EPZ Omloop van Borsele held in s-Heerenhoek on Saturday. It was her first professional victory since winning a stage at the former Dubai Tour in 2020.
Erin Boothman (Liv AlUla Jayco Women's Continental) crossed the line in second place ahead of Dina Scavone (Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z_ on the day.
The 40th edition of the EPZ Omloop van Borsele Women returned to the racing calendar after a one-year hiatus with a combination of long and short circuits, totalling 133km in 's-Heerenhoek in the Netherlands.Article continues below
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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