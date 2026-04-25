Omloop van Borsele: Nicole Steigenga secures victory in revived one-day race

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Erin Boothman second, Dina Scavone third in s-Heerenhoek

Nicole Steigenga leading a group on the road in an elite women&#039;s bike race
Nicole Steigenga (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nicole Steigenga (AG Insurance-Soudal) secured the victory at the EPZ Omloop van Borsele held in s-Heerenhoek on Saturday. It was her first professional victory since winning a stage at the former Dubai Tour in 2020.

Erin Boothman (Liv AlUla Jayco Women's Continental) crossed the line in second place ahead of Dina Scavone (Carbonbike Giordana Sofré by Gen Z_ on the day.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Editor

Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.

She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

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