'It hurts, a lot' - Defending champion Kim Le Court-Pienaar forced to watch career-defining Liège-Bastogne-Liège from the sidelines

Kim Le Court-Pienaar took one of the biggest wins of her career at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes last year, but a broken wrist sustained in a crash at the Tour of Flanders means she will not be lining up as the defending champion on Sunday.

Le Court-Pienaar has opened up about how hard it will be watching the race from the sidelines this weekend.

"Not being on the start line this year… It’s hard to put into words. It hurts, a lot. This race means so much to me, and to watch it from the outside after experiencing something so special there… it feels like a piece of me is missing," she said in a team press release.

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"There’s a frustration, of course, because you want to be there, you want to defend it, you want to feel that intensity again. But at the same time, it’s also given me even more hunger. Moments like this remind you how much you love what you do.”

The Mauritian Champion became the first African rider to claim a Monument when she crossed the finish line with the victory at last year's Liège-Basatogne-Liège beating, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) and Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ).

“To be honest, I don’t think I realised straight away what it meant to become the first African rider to win a Monument. In the moment, you’re just surviving, just racing," said Le Court-Pienaar.

"It was only afterwards, when I started receiving messages, when I saw the reaction… that’s when it hit me. It became something much bigger than myself.

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"It made me incredibly proud, but also very emotional, because I realised I was carrying something meaningful for a lot of people, especially back home. That’s something I will always hold very close.”

Her victory at Liège was just one of many milestone moments in her career so far, which also includes winning a stage at the Giro d'Italia in 2024 and a stage at the Tour de France in 2025, where she also wore the yellow jersey.

AG Insurance-Soudal will line up with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Lore De Schepper, Anya Louw, Tess Moerman, Julie Van De Velde and Urška Žigart.

“To my teammates… enjoy it, but more than anything, believe. This race asks a lot from you, but it gives back in the most beautiful way when you truly commit to it. Wear that ‘Donate Plasma’ jersey with pride. It stands for something bigger than just racing," she said.

"I’ll be watching, supporting every second, feeling every emotion with you. And always remember… when you’re hurting, there’s still a few percent left. Push through it, believe in yourself, and ride with your heart. I’ll miss being there with you all, but I’m right there with you in spirit."