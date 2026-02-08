'I still cannot believe that it's really happened' - Femke de Vries delighted with a breakout ride, taking third place in UAE Tour

'A little bit more training, a little bit more resting, a little bit watching the food and being more serious' brings Dutch rider a career-best result on Jebel Hafeet

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 08: Femke de Vries of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the 4th UAE Tour Women 2026, Stage 4 a 156km stage from Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet 1042m / #UCIWWT / on February 08, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Femke de Vries finishes third in the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Elisa Longo Borghini dominated the final stage of the UAE Tour, winning on Jebel Hafeet for the third time, the day's unexpected result was Femke de Vries's third place, just 17 seconds behind the victorious UAE Team ADQ rider.

As the peloton thinned on the lower slopes of the Jebel Hafeet climb, De Vries's bright yellow Visma-Lease a Bike jersey was ever present, maintaining her position close to the front. Even when the attacks started flying, she held firm, emerging as one of only four women at the front of the race.

De Vries will return to Europe and prepare for the one day Classics where she expects to support team leaders Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, before heading to the Vuelta España Feminina, where she'll ride for herself again.

Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

