Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne: Jasmin Liechti takes solo win in Rome
Swiss rider lands first professional victory with Nexetis teammate Kessler in third
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Swiss rider Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) took her first victory as a professional on Saturday, winning the Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne in Rome from a solo move.
Liechti won with a gap of 16 seconds to 18-year-old Magdalena Leis (UAE Development Team), with her Nexetis teammate Nina Kessler taking third on the day from the group sprint 40 seconds down on the winner.
The 23-year-old had already impressed in 2026 so far, taking third at the Clasica de Almeria, 16th at Scheldeprijs, and taking multiple wins at the national or 1.2 level.Article continues below
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James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
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