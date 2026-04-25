Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne: Jasmin Liechti takes solo win in Rome

Liechti on the podium of the Clasica de Almeria from earlier in the 2026 season

Swiss rider Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) took her first victory as a professional on Saturday, winning the Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne in Rome from a solo move.

Liechti won with a gap of 16 seconds to 18-year-old Magdalena Leis (UAE Development Team), with her Nexetis teammate Nina Kessler taking third on the day from the group sprint 40 seconds down on the winner.

The 23-year-old had already impressed in 2026 so far, taking third at the Clasica de Almeria, 16th at Scheldeprijs, and taking multiple wins at the national or 1.2 level.

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