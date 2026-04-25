Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne: Jasmin Liechti takes solo win in Rome

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Swiss rider lands first professional victory with Nexetis teammate Kessler in third

TABERNAS, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Jasmin Liechti of Switzerland and Team NEXETIS on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 4th Clasica de Almeria
Liechti on the podium of the Clasica de Almeria from earlier in the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Swiss rider Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) took her first victory as a professional on Saturday, winning the Gran Premio Della Liberazione Donne in Rome from a solo move.

Liechti won with a gap of 16 seconds to 18-year-old Magdalena Leis (UAE Development Team), with her Nexetis teammate Nina Kessler taking third on the day from the group sprint 40 seconds down on the winner.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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