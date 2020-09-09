Tirreno-Adriatico: Woods wins stage 3
Canadian takes race lead ahead of Rafał Majka
Stage 3: Follonica - Saturina
Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) won an uphill sprint for the victory on stage 3 of the Tirreno-Adriatico, taking over the race lead in Saturnia.
The Canadian outsprinted Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final kilometre after the duo broke clear of the main group atop the wall of the Poggio Murella. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished third, leading the chasing group home 20 seconds adrift.
With the Poggio Murella (1.6km at 10.7 per cent) featuring twice on a hilly stage in the province of Grosseto, climbers were set to shake up the general classification.
Woods and Majka started the day 20 seconds down on the race leader Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) and with bonus seconds available on the line, Woods moved into a comfortable race lead.
