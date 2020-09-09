Tirreno-Adriatico: Woods wins stage 3

Image 1 of 11 Mike Woods (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 11 The peloton during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 11 Brent Bookwalter and Simon Yates during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Hermann Pernsteiner, Matthew Holmes in the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 11 Overall leader Pascal Ackermann during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Hermann Pernsteiner, Matthew Holmes in the breakaway during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 11 Ineos Grenadiers during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 11 Riccardo Stacchiotti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu' KTM / Horses / Poggio Capanne Village / during the 55th Tirreno-Adriatico 2020, Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 11 Ineos Grenadiers during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 11 Riccardo Stacchiotti of Italy and Team Vini Zabu' KTM / Horses / Poggio Capanne Village / during the 55th Tirreno-Adriatico 2020, Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 11 Pacal Ackermann leads Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) won an uphill sprint for the victory on stage 3 of the Tirreno-Adriatico, taking over the race lead in Saturnia.

The Canadian outsprinted Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final kilometre after the duo broke clear of the main group atop the wall of the Poggio Murella. Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) finished third, leading the chasing group home 20 seconds adrift.

With the Poggio Murella (1.6km at 10.7 per cent) featuring twice on a hilly stage in the province of Grosseto, climbers were set to shake up the general classification.

Woods and Majka started the day 20 seconds down on the race leader Pascal Ackermann (Bora-hansgrohe) and with bonus seconds available on the line, Woods moved into a comfortable race lead.