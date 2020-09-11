Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Simon Yates wins stage 5 summit finish

By

Briton takes race lead as Woods cracks on climb to Sassotetto

Image 1 of 15

The rain starts to fall as Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) finishes stage 2 of the 2020 Herald Sun Tour at Falls Creek almost six minutes down on the day’s winner

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Amanuel Gebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Team NTT Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The break of the day, featuring Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Simon Clarke of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Magnus Cort of Denmark and Team EF Pro Cycling Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Team EF Pro Cycling James Knox of The United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers and EF Pro Cycling lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Peloton Mountains Landscape during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

A scenic route for the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott White Best Young Jersey Manuele Boaro of Italy and Astana Pro Team Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Stage 4 winner Lucas Hamilton (Mitchlton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia of Colombia and Team Androni GiocattoliSidermec Julien Bernard of France and Team TrekSegafredo Edoardo Zardini of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Carl Fredrik Hagen of Norway and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway Landscape during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The break of the day on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Peloton Village Public Fans Landscape during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The peloton pass through a delightful town in central Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

EF Pro Cycling work for race leader Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tao Geoghegan Hart of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team BoraHansgrohe Orange Points Jersey Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Leader Jersey Jonathan Caicedo of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Team EF Pro Cycling Simon Clarke of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling Bert Van Lerberghe of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Peloton during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

EF Pro Cycling in charge on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julien Bernard of France and Team TrekSegafredo Mathias Frank of Switzerland and Team AG2R La Mondiale Amanuel Gebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Team NTT Pro Cycling Carl Fredrik Hagen of Norway and Team Lotto Soudal Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia of Colombia and Team Androni GiocattoliSidermec Edoardo Zardini of Italy and Team Vini Zabu KTM Breakaway Landscape during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

The breakaway out on the road (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team MitcheltonScott Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Cameron Meyer of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Brent Bookwalter of The United States and Team MitcheltonScott during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Simon Yates rides in peloton of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Simon Yates of The United Kingdom and Team MitcheltonScott Edoardo Affini of Italy and Team MitcheltonScott during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 5 Norica to Sarnano-Sassetto (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Magnus Cort of Denmark and Team EF Pro Cycling Jonathan Caicedo of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Team EF Pro Cycling Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Blue Leader Jersey Village Landscape during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Scenery on stage 5 from Norica to Sarnano-Sassetto (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 15

SARNANO ITALY SEPTEMBER 11 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Team NTT Pro Cycling Julien Bernard of France and Team TrekSegafredo Breakaway during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 5 a 202km stage from Norcia to SarnanoSassotetto 1335m TirrenAdriatico on September 11 2020 in Sarnano Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Early breakaway was made by Amanuel Gebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Team NTT Pro Cycling / Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, breaking clear from  the other favourites on the fearsome Sassotetto summit finish.

Yates also becomes the new overall leader of the race, after Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) was dropped earlier on the climb. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and third 35 seconds behind Yates, with Alexander Vlasov (Astana) in fourth a further four seconds adrift. 

"A really good day. A lot of good work from the team," Yates said after the finish. "I knew I had good legs from yesterday already so today was a big opportunity to take the jersey, to take some time because with the TT on the last day I need a buffer.

"It was already a fast pace first by EF and then also Astana. Rafał Majka attacked to really start the show. I saw an opportunity and really took it. I saw straight away that I got a gap and then it was just full gas.

"We have to defend. It's always difficult to defend the jersey. Then of course the time trial is not my strongest point, so we'll see. But we'll enjoy this today and then go from there."

The final climb was as decisive as expected, with all of the GC favourites left scattered across the road at the finish. 

Yates made his attack 4.5km from the finish, just as Woods had been left isolated. Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) initially attempted to stay on his wheel, but the Mitchelton-Scott quickly dropped them both, to solo up the rest of the climb, holding off a strong chase group, to take victory.

How it unfolded

The queen stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico saw the riders head uphill from kilometre zero, with an unclassified 4.2 kilometre incline up the Forca di Ancarano. Ten riders used this rise to form the first breakaway of the rolling day, including Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who lost enough time on yesterday’s stage to be allowed up the road.

He was joined by Mathias Fränk (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Amanuel Ghebreigziabiher (NTT Pro Cycling), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Edoardo Zardini and Giovanni Visconti (both Vini Zabù-KTM). 

With no GC threat present, they were allowed considerable leeway by the peloton, and extended their lead to 6:23 after just over one hour of racing. 

Canola took maximum points over the first two climbs of the day: Santa Margherita, crested 164km from the finish, and San Ginesio, at 78.9km. Carretero was second behind him on each occasion, taking enough points to become the new virtual leader of the King of the Mountains classification. 

EF Pro Cycling controlled the pace at the front of the peloton in defence of Woods’ overall lead, keeping the gap to the break at around four minutes. The team suffered a blow when one of their most important domestiques, Michael Clarke, had to seek medical from his team car after he cut his face in a crash. 

Second man overall Majka was also delayed briefly when he suffered a mechanical, while Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was another faller later in the day. 

Although there were no classified climbs between San Ginasio and Sassotetto, the undulating roads made for a very difficult run-in to the summit finish. Despite his injury, Michael Clarke did most of the pace-setting during this period, keeping the gap steady and thinning the peloton. 

Up in the break, an impatient Restrepo was unhappy with the pace being set, attacking a couple of times over the rolling terrain that led up to the final climb. With Zardini having dropped back earlier, and Carretero and Canola being dropped as a result of Restrepo’s accelerations, the break had been reduced to seven riders at the 60km to go mark. 

Restrepo’s concerns about the pace were proven right as their advantage over the peloton began to come. With 50km to go it was at around 3:30, and continued to fall to just 2:40 at 42km from the line, at which point Visconti helped reverse the trend by upping the pace.  

That merely delayed the inevitable, however, as the gap plummeted again as the peloton raced towards the base of Sassotetto, with Mitchelton-Scott assisting EF Pro Cycling with the pace-setting. 

With the gap down to 1:20, Bernard and Ghebreigziabhier broke clear from the rest of the break at 26km from the finish. 5.5km later, Van der Poel, Frank and Visconti managed to rejoin the duo, but all five were swept up once they began climbing Sassotetto. 

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabù-KTM) attacked at the bottom of the climb, but neither were able to stay clear due to the fast pace set by EF Pro Cycling, which whittled the peloton to around just 25 riders 7km from the summit.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also put in some accelerations, but were closed down by Woods’ final remaining teammate, Ruben Guerreiro.

Only when Majka attacked 4.8km from the top was Guerreiro no longer able to follow, leaving Woods isolated, at which point the situation became something of a free-for-all. One by one the favourites attacked the overall leader, with Yates putting in the most decisive move.

Behind Yates, a group of five eventually formed, consisting of Majka, Vlasov, Thomas, Masnada and Brambilla, which soon thinned to a trio after the latter two were dropped.

Despite working well together up the rest of the climb, Majka, Thomas, and Vlasov were still unable to catch the flying Yates, who claimed his first win of the season.

Full results
RankBibResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott5:30:43
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:0:35
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:0:39
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:0:54
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:0:58
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:01:00
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:05
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:11
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling0:01:46
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
12Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:55
13Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:21
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
17Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:02:25
18Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:02:43
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale0:03:09
20Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation0:03:20
21Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:03:27
22Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:51
23Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:04:13
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
26Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
27Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
28Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:04:40
29Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:05:05
30Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:05:24
31Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
32Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:28
33Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling0:06:00
34Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:06:03
35William Barta (USA) CCC Team
36Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale0:06:20
37Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
38Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:25
40Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:07:17
41Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling0:07:38
42Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM0:07:58
43Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team0:08:57
44Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren0:10:06
46Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:10:20
47Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:49
48Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:12:04
49Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation0:12:06
50Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
51Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
53Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
54Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
56Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:14:08
57Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
58Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
60Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
61Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:20
62Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:15:52
63Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
65Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
66Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:29
68Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:17:09
70Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:17:11
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:17:14
72Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
73Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers0:17:38
74Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:18
75Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM0:18:53
77Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
78Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
79Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
80Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team0:19:25
81Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:19:30
82Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
83Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
84Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
85Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
86Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
87Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
88Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
92Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
94Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
95Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
96Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
97Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates0:20:46
101Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
102Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:21:22
103Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
104Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
105Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
106Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
107Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
108Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
109Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:22:06
110Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
111Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
112Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:13
113Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
114Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:22:16
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:51
116Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis0:23:49
117Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:24:43
118Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:24:45
119Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:47
120Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling0:25:30
122Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling0:26:07
123Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:26:55
124Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
125Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:27:13
126Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
127Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:27:30
128Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation0:29:17
129Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
131Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
132Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
133Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
134Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
135James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
136Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
137Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
138Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
139Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
140Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
142Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
143Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
144Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
145Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
146Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
147Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
148Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
149Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
150Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
151Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
152Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
153Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
154Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie0:29:47
155Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:30:32
156Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:12
157Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:32:51
158Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
159Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
160Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
161Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
163Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
164Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Sprint 1 - Colmurano - km 100.1
RankBibResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM5
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
3Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix2
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal1
Points
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott12
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers10
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe8
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team7
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb6
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep5
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep4
8Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb3
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 Santa Margherita - km 38
RankBibResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo15
2Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team10
3Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal7
4Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale5
5Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM2
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM1
San Ginesio - km 123.1
1Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
2Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix2
4Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal1
Sassotetto - km 202
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers10
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe7
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team5
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb3
6James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep1

Young riders
RankBibResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team5:31:22
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:0:19
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:0:26
4Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
5Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:42
6Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:03:34
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
8Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:26
9William Barta (USA) CCC Team0:05:24
10Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale0:05:41
11Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:06:38
13Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team0:08:18
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:10
15Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team0:11:27
16Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:15:50
18Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team0:18:46
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:18:51
20Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
21Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
22Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
23Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates0:20:07
25Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:20:43
26Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
27Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
28Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
29Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
30Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:34
31Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
32Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:08
33Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling0:24:51
35Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:26:16
36Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb0:28:38
37James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
38Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
39Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
40Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
41Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:33
43Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:32:12
44Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
DNFDaniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

Teams
RankBibResult
1Team Sunweb16:36:29
2Astana Pro Team0:0:35
3Trek-Segafredo0:05:44
4EF Pro Cycling0:07:25
5AG2R la Mondiale0:08:36
6Mitchelton-Scott0:08:50
7CCC Team0:10:28
8NTT Pro Cycling0:12:23
9Movistar Team0:13:31
10Ineos Grenadiers0:14:36
11Deceuninck-Quick-Step0:19:44
12Groupama-FDJ0:20:13
13Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:27
14Bahrain McLaren0:24:07
15Israel Start-Up Nation0:30:36
16Team Jumbo-Visma0:32:05
17UAE Team Emirates0:32:10
18Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:37:07
19Lotto Soudal0:37:45
20Alpecin-Fenix0:39:15
21Gazprom-Rusvelo0:39:45
22Vini Zabu' KTM0:44:37
23Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:48:11
24Total Direct Energie0:49:22
25Cofidis0:52:24

General classification after stage 5
RankBibResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott23:36:59
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:0:16
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:0:39
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:0:49
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:0:54
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:00
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:01:21
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling0:01:22
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:28
10Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:44
11Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:49
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling0:02:52
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:24
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:25
15Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:03:31
16Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix0:03:49
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale0:04:47
18Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:57
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:05:51
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:06:49
21Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:18
22Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren0:07:22
23Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale0:07:58
24Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:13
25Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation0:08:40
26Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling0:09:03
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:52
28Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
29Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:11:26
30Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:59
31Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:13:12
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:13:19
33Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:13:24
34William Barta (USA) CCC Team0:14:20
35Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:14:42
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:15:00
37Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team0:15:17
38Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:15:52
39Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:16:19
40Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling0:16:26
41Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling0:19:45
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM0:20:28
43Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale0:21:18
44Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling0:22:05
45Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team0:22:16
46Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:23:19
47Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team0:23:35
48Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:24:12
49Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal0:24:40
50Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix0:24:55
51Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:29
52Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren0:26:08
53Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling0:28:57
54Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM0:30:01
55Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:30:49
56Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale0:30:53
57Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation0:31:13
58Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers0:32:29
59Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:32:35
60Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:32:37
61Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale0:32:38
62Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:33:50
63Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:34:08
64Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:34:12
65Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:34:52
66Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott0:35:11
67Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:35:20
68Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:35:28
69Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:37:39
70Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:37:46
71Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren0:37:51
72Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal0:38:29
73Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:40:00
74Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale0:40:07
75Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie0:40:52
76Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:44:08
77Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team0:45:00
78Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:45:11
79Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:46:09
80Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:46:18
81Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis0:46:29
82Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:35
83Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling0:46:47
84Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:47:17
85Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis0:47:29
86Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:31
87Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM0:47:33
88Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:47:55
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers0:48:40
90Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:48:52
91Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:48:53
92Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:48:54
93Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:49:29
94Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team0:49:42
95Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:49:47
96Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
97Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
98Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:51:56
99Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:52:10
100Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:54:45
101Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling0:54:54
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling0:55:42
103Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling0:56:24
104Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:25
105Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix0:56:32
106Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis0:57:13
107Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:57:14
108Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling0:57:58
109Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
110Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:58:17
111Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:58:21
112Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling0:59:54
113Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:00:43
114Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis1:00:46
115Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix1:01:14
116Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1:01:30
117Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:02:12
118Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:02:43
119Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
120Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:02:54
121Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:03:14
122Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:03:34
123Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation1:03:47
124Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:04:04
125Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM1:04:41
126Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:06:08
127Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:07:55
128Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:08:41
129Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:09:08
130Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix1:09:31
131Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1:10:54
132Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis1:11:22
133Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1:11:47
134Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep1:13:19
135Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:33
136Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:13:38
137Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
138Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
139Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
140Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
141Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
142James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
143Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
144Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
145Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
146Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:14:08
147Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
148Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie1:14:42
149Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie1:15:20
150Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:15:45
151Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis1:15:50
152Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:15:57
153Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team1:17:12
154Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix1:18:30
155Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM1:19:12
156Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
157Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
158Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation1:19:31
159Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
160Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:22:46
161Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
162Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates1:23:39
163Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation1:24:35
164Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM1:30:52

Sprint classification
RankBibResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe24
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe21
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling20
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team20
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates20
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb19
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers17
8Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep17
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott13
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation11
12Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling8
13Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation8
14Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb7
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep7
16Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
17Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep7
18Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team7
19Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma6
20Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix6
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM5
22Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma5
23Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates5
24Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale5
25Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
26Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling4
27Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie4
28Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix4
29Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb3
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
31Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal3
32Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
33Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
35Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2
36Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix2
37Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale2
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM2
39Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis2
40Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
41Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM2
42Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling1
43Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal1
44Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1
45Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team1
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
49Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis-6

Mountain classification
RankBibResult
1Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team31
2Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo28
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25
4Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling20
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb15
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team15
7Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale14
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers13
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe12
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis10
11Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal8
12Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec7
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb7
14Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'6
15Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
16Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma5
17Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
18Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal3
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM3
21Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
22James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling2
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM2
25Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix2
26Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
27Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb1
28Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren1
29Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1
30Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis-4

Youth classification
RankBibResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team23:37:48
2James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep0:0:32
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:02:00
4Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:35
5Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:06:29
6Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale0:07:09
7Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:03
8Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:12:23
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers0:12:30
10Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:12:35
11William Barta (USA) CCC Team0:13:31
12Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:15:30
13Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:30
14Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team0:22:46
15Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix0:24:06
16Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:40
17Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'0:30:00
18Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:31:46
19Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:33:19
20Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team0:44:11
21Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:46
22Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal0:48:03
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:48:05
24Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:48:40
25Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team0:48:53
26Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:55:36
27Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates0:57:09
28Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:57:32
29Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling0:59:05
30Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis0:59:57
31Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:01:23
32Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:01:54
33Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
34Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:02:45
35Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM1:03:52
36Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1:07:06
37Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:08:19
38Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren1:12:49
39James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
40Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis1:15:01
41Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:15:08
42Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb1:18:23
43Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:21:57
44Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Team classification
RankBibResult
1Astana Pro Team70:58:12
2Team Sunweb0:0:02
3Mitchelton-Scott0:06:41
4EF Pro Cycling0:07:23
5AG2R la Mondiale0:14:23
6Trek-Segafredo0:16:04
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:22
8CCC Team0:25:53
9Groupama-FDJ0:27:54
10Ineos Grenadiers0:29:31
11NTT Pro Cycling0:30:52
12Movistar Team0:32:17
13Deceuninck-Quick-Step0:34:36
14UAE Team Emirates1:03:12
15Bahrain McLaren1:04:06
16Alpecin-Fenix1:07:28
17Team Jumbo-Visma1:14:33
18Gazprom-Rusvelo1:19:02
19Vini Zabu' KTM1:30:23
20Lotto Soudal1:32:24
21Israel Start-Up Nation1:35:59
22Bardiani CSF Faizane'1:49:54
23Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:06:59
24Cofidis2:15:22
25Total Direct Energie2:32:56

Latest on Cyclingnews