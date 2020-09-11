Tirreno-Adriatico: Simon Yates wins stage 5 summit finish

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 15 The break of the day, featuring Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Ineos Grenadiers and EF Pro Cycling lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 A scenic route for the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Stage 4 winner Lucas Hamilton (Mitchlton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 The break of the day on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 The peloton pass through a delightful town in central Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 EF Pro Cycling work for race leader Michael Woods (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 EF Pro Cycling in charge on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 The breakaway out on the road (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Simon Yates rides in peloton of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) during stage 5 Norica to Sarnano-Sassetto (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 15 Scenery on stage 5 from Norica to Sarnano-Sassetto (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 15 Early breakaway was made by Amanuel Gebreigzabhier of Eritrea and Team NTT Pro Cycling / Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, breaking clear from the other favourites on the fearsome Sassotetto summit finish.

Yates also becomes the new overall leader of the race, after Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) was dropped earlier on the climb. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and third 35 seconds behind Yates, with Alexander Vlasov (Astana) in fourth a further four seconds adrift.

"A really good day. A lot of good work from the team," Yates said after the finish. "I knew I had good legs from yesterday already so today was a big opportunity to take the jersey, to take some time because with the TT on the last day I need a buffer.

"It was already a fast pace first by EF and then also Astana. Rafał Majka attacked to really start the show. I saw an opportunity and really took it. I saw straight away that I got a gap and then it was just full gas.

"We have to defend. It's always difficult to defend the jersey. Then of course the time trial is not my strongest point, so we'll see. But we'll enjoy this today and then go from there."

The final climb was as decisive as expected, with all of the GC favourites left scattered across the road at the finish.

Yates made his attack 4.5km from the finish, just as Woods had been left isolated. Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) initially attempted to stay on his wheel, but the Mitchelton-Scott quickly dropped them both, to solo up the rest of the climb, holding off a strong chase group, to take victory.

How it unfolded

The queen stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico saw the riders head uphill from kilometre zero, with an unclassified 4.2 kilometre incline up the Forca di Ancarano. Ten riders used this rise to form the first breakaway of the rolling day, including Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who lost enough time on yesterday’s stage to be allowed up the road.

He was joined by Mathias Fränk (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Amanuel Ghebreigziabiher (NTT Pro Cycling), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Edoardo Zardini and Giovanni Visconti (both Vini Zabù-KTM).

With no GC threat present, they were allowed considerable leeway by the peloton, and extended their lead to 6:23 after just over one hour of racing.

Canola took maximum points over the first two climbs of the day: Santa Margherita, crested 164km from the finish, and San Ginesio, at 78.9km. Carretero was second behind him on each occasion, taking enough points to become the new virtual leader of the King of the Mountains classification.

EF Pro Cycling controlled the pace at the front of the peloton in defence of Woods’ overall lead, keeping the gap to the break at around four minutes. The team suffered a blow when one of their most important domestiques, Michael Clarke, had to seek medical from his team car after he cut his face in a crash.

Second man overall Majka was also delayed briefly when he suffered a mechanical, while Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was another faller later in the day.

Although there were no classified climbs between San Ginasio and Sassotetto, the undulating roads made for a very difficult run-in to the summit finish. Despite his injury, Michael Clarke did most of the pace-setting during this period, keeping the gap steady and thinning the peloton.

Up in the break, an impatient Restrepo was unhappy with the pace being set, attacking a couple of times over the rolling terrain that led up to the final climb. With Zardini having dropped back earlier, and Carretero and Canola being dropped as a result of Restrepo’s accelerations, the break had been reduced to seven riders at the 60km to go mark.

Restrepo’s concerns about the pace were proven right as their advantage over the peloton began to come. With 50km to go it was at around 3:30, and continued to fall to just 2:40 at 42km from the line, at which point Visconti helped reverse the trend by upping the pace.

That merely delayed the inevitable, however, as the gap plummeted again as the peloton raced towards the base of Sassotetto, with Mitchelton-Scott assisting EF Pro Cycling with the pace-setting.

With the gap down to 1:20, Bernard and Ghebreigziabhier broke clear from the rest of the break at 26km from the finish. 5.5km later, Van der Poel, Frank and Visconti managed to rejoin the duo, but all five were swept up once they began climbing Sassotetto.

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabù-KTM) attacked at the bottom of the climb, but neither were able to stay clear due to the fast pace set by EF Pro Cycling, which whittled the peloton to around just 25 riders 7km from the summit.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also put in some accelerations, but were closed down by Woods’ final remaining teammate, Ruben Guerreiro.

Only when Majka attacked 4.8km from the top was Guerreiro no longer able to follow, leaving Woods isolated, at which point the situation became something of a free-for-all. One by one the favourites attacked the overall leader, with Yates putting in the most decisive move.

Behind Yates, a group of five eventually formed, consisting of Majka, Vlasov, Thomas, Masnada and Brambilla, which soon thinned to a trio after the latter two were dropped.

Despite working well together up the rest of the climb, Majka, Thomas, and Vlasov were still unable to catch the flying Yates, who claimed his first win of the season.

Full results Rank Bib Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5:30:43 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:35 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:0:39 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:0:54 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:0:58 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:00 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:05 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:11 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:46 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 12 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:55 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:21 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 17 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:02:25 18 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:43 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:09 20 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:20 21 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:27 22 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:51 23 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:13 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 26 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 27 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 28 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:40 29 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:05:05 30 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:24 31 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 32 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:28 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:06:00 34 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:03 35 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 36 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:20 37 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 39 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:25 40 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:07:17 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:38 42 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:07:58 43 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:57 44 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:10:06 46 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:20 47 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:49 48 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:12:04 49 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:12:06 50 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 53 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 54 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 56 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:08 57 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 58 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 60 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 61 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:20 62 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:15:52 63 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 65 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 66 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:29 68 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:09 70 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:17:11 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:17:14 72 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 73 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:38 74 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:18 75 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:18:53 77 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 78 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 80 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:19:25 81 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:30 82 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 83 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 84 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 85 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 86 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 87 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 92 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 94 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 95 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 96 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 97 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:46 101 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 102 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:21:22 103 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 104 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 105 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 106 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 107 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 108 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 109 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:22:06 110 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 111 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 112 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:13 113 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 114 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:22:16 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:51 116 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 0:23:49 117 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:43 118 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:45 119 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:47 120 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:25:30 122 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:26:07 123 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:55 124 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 125 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:27:13 126 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 127 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:27:30 128 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:17 129 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 131 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 132 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 133 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 134 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 135 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 136 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 137 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 138 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 139 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 140 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 142 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 143 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 144 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 145 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 146 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 147 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 148 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 149 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 150 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 151 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 152 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 153 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 154 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:29:47 155 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:30:32 156 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:12 157 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:51 158 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 159 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 160 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 163 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 164 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team

Sprint 1 - Colmurano - km 100.1 Rank Bib Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 1 Points 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 12 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 8 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 Santa Margherita - km 38 Rank Bib Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 15 2 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 10 3 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 7 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 5 5 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 San Ginesio - km 123.1 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 2 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2 4 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 1 Sassotetto - km 202 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 5 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 3 6 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Young riders Rank Bib Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 5:31:22 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:0:19 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:0:26 4 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 5 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:42 6 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:03:34 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:26 9 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:05:24 10 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:41 11 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:06:38 13 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:08:18 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:10 15 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:11:27 16 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:15:50 18 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:18:46 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:18:51 20 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 21 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 23 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 24 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:07 25 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:20:43 26 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 27 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 29 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 30 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:34 31 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 32 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:08 33 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:24:51 35 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:16 36 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 0:28:38 37 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 38 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 39 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 40 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 41 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 42 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:33 43 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:32:12 44 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team DNF Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

Teams Rank Bib Result 1 Team Sunweb 16:36:29 2 Astana Pro Team 0:0:35 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:44 4 EF Pro Cycling 0:07:25 5 AG2R la Mondiale 0:08:36 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:50 7 CCC Team 0:10:28 8 NTT Pro Cycling 0:12:23 9 Movistar Team 0:13:31 10 Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:36 11 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:19:44 12 Groupama-FDJ 0:20:13 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:27 14 Bahrain McLaren 0:24:07 15 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:30:36 16 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:32:05 17 UAE Team Emirates 0:32:10 18 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:37:07 19 Lotto Soudal 0:37:45 20 Alpecin-Fenix 0:39:15 21 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:39:45 22 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:44:37 23 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:48:11 24 Total Direct Energie 0:49:22 25 Cofidis 0:52:24

General classification after stage 5 Rank Bib Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 23:36:59 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:0:16 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:39 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:0:49 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:0:54 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:00 7 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:21 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:22 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 10 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:44 11 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:49 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:02:52 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:24 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:25 15 Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:03:31 16 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:49 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 0:04:47 18 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:57 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:51 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49 21 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:18 22 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 0:07:22 23 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:58 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:13 25 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:40 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:03 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:52 28 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 29 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:26 30 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:59 31 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:12 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:13:19 33 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:13:24 34 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:14:20 35 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:14:42 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:00 37 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team 0:15:17 38 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:15:52 39 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:16:19 40 Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 0:16:26 41 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 0:19:45 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:20:28 43 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 0:21:18 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 0:22:05 45 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:22:16 46 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:23:19 47 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:23:35 48 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:12 49 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:24:40 50 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:55 51 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:29 52 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:26:08 53 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:28:57 54 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:30:01 55 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:49 56 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:30:53 57 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:31:13 58 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:32:29 59 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:35 60 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:32:37 61 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:32:38 62 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:33:50 63 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:34:08 64 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:34:12 65 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:52 66 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:35:11 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:35:20 68 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:28 69 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:37:39 70 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:46 71 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 0:37:51 72 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:38:29 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:40:00 74 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:40:07 75 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:40:52 76 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:44:08 77 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:45:00 78 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:45:11 79 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:46:09 80 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:46:18 81 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 0:46:29 82 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:35 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:46:47 84 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:47:17 85 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 0:47:29 86 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:31 87 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:47:33 88 Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:47:55 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:48:40 90 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:48:52 91 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:48:53 92 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:48:54 93 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:49:29 94 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:49:42 95 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:49:47 96 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 97 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 98 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:51:56 99 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:52:10 100 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:54:45 101 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 0:54:54 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 0:55:42 103 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 0:56:24 104 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:25 105 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:56:32 106 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:57:13 107 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:57:14 108 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 0:57:58 109 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 110 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:58:17 111 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:58:21 112 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:59:54 113 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:43 114 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:00:46 115 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:01:14 116 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:01:30 117 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:02:12 118 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:02:43 119 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 120 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:02:54 121 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:03:14 122 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:03:34 123 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:03:47 124 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:04:04 125 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:04:41 126 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:06:08 127 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:07:55 128 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:08:41 129 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:08 130 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:09:31 131 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:10:54 132 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis 1:11:22 133 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:11:47 134 Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1:13:19 135 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:33 136 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:13:38 137 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 138 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 139 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 140 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 141 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 142 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 143 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 144 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 145 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren 146 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:14:08 147 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 148 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1:14:42 149 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1:15:20 150 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:15:45 151 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:15:50 152 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:15:57 153 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:17:12 154 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:18:30 155 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:19:12 156 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 157 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 158 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:19:31 159 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 160 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:22:46 161 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 162 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1:23:39 163 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 1:24:35 164 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:30:52

Sprint classification Rank Bib Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 20 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 20 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17 8 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 17 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 13 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 11 12 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 8 13 Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 14 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 16 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 17 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 7 18 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 7 19 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 20 Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 6 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 5 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 23 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 24 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 5 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 4 27 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 28 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 29 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 31 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 33 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 35 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 2 38 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 39 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 2 40 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 41 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 42 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 1 43 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 1 44 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1 45 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 1 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 49 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis -6

Mountain classification Rank Bib Result 1 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 31 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 28 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 4 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 20 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 15 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 15 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 14 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 10 11 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 12 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 7 14 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 6 15 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 16 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 5 17 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 18 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 3 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 20 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 3 21 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 22 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 2 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 2 25 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 2 26 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 27 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 1 28 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 1 29 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis -4

Youth classification Rank Bib Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 23:37:48 2 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:0:32 3 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:00 4 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:35 5 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:06:29 6 Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 0:07:09 7 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:03 8 Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:12:23 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:30 10 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:12:35 11 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 0:13:31 12 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:15:30 13 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:30 14 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:22:46 15 Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:06 16 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:40 17 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:30:00 18 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:46 19 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:33:19 20 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:44:11 21 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:46 22 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:48:03 23 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:48:05 24 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:48:40 25 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 0:48:53 26 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:36 27 Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:09 28 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:57:32 29 Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:59:05 30 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:59:57 31 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:01:23 32 Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:01:54 33 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 34 Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:02:45 35 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:03:52 36 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1:07:06 37 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:19 38 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 1:12:49 39 James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM 40 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 1:15:01 41 Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:15:08 42 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb 1:18:23 43 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:21:57 44 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team