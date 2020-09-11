Tirreno-Adriatico: Simon Yates wins stage 5 summit finish
Briton takes race lead as Woods cracks on climb to Sassotetto
Stage 5: Norica - Sarnano-Sassetto
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won stage five of Tirreno-Adriatico, breaking clear from the other favourites on the fearsome Sassotetto summit finish.
Yates also becomes the new overall leader of the race, after Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) was dropped earlier on the climb. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Rafał Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second and third 35 seconds behind Yates, with Alexander Vlasov (Astana) in fourth a further four seconds adrift.
"A really good day. A lot of good work from the team," Yates said after the finish. "I knew I had good legs from yesterday already so today was a big opportunity to take the jersey, to take some time because with the TT on the last day I need a buffer.
"It was already a fast pace first by EF and then also Astana. Rafał Majka attacked to really start the show. I saw an opportunity and really took it. I saw straight away that I got a gap and then it was just full gas.
"We have to defend. It's always difficult to defend the jersey. Then of course the time trial is not my strongest point, so we'll see. But we'll enjoy this today and then go from there."
The final climb was as decisive as expected, with all of the GC favourites left scattered across the road at the finish.
Yates made his attack 4.5km from the finish, just as Woods had been left isolated. Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) initially attempted to stay on his wheel, but the Mitchelton-Scott quickly dropped them both, to solo up the rest of the climb, holding off a strong chase group, to take victory.
How it unfolded
The queen stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico saw the riders head uphill from kilometre zero, with an unclassified 4.2 kilometre incline up the Forca di Ancarano. Ten riders used this rise to form the first breakaway of the rolling day, including Dutch champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who lost enough time on yesterday’s stage to be allowed up the road.
He was joined by Mathias Fränk (Ag2r La Mondiale), Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Marco Canola (Gazprom-RusVelo), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Amanuel Ghebreigziabiher (NTT Pro Cycling), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Edoardo Zardini and Giovanni Visconti (both Vini Zabù-KTM).
With no GC threat present, they were allowed considerable leeway by the peloton, and extended their lead to 6:23 after just over one hour of racing.
Canola took maximum points over the first two climbs of the day: Santa Margherita, crested 164km from the finish, and San Ginesio, at 78.9km. Carretero was second behind him on each occasion, taking enough points to become the new virtual leader of the King of the Mountains classification.
EF Pro Cycling controlled the pace at the front of the peloton in defence of Woods’ overall lead, keeping the gap to the break at around four minutes. The team suffered a blow when one of their most important domestiques, Michael Clarke, had to seek medical from his team car after he cut his face in a crash.
Second man overall Majka was also delayed briefly when he suffered a mechanical, while Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) was another faller later in the day.
Although there were no classified climbs between San Ginasio and Sassotetto, the undulating roads made for a very difficult run-in to the summit finish. Despite his injury, Michael Clarke did most of the pace-setting during this period, keeping the gap steady and thinning the peloton.
Up in the break, an impatient Restrepo was unhappy with the pace being set, attacking a couple of times over the rolling terrain that led up to the final climb. With Zardini having dropped back earlier, and Carretero and Canola being dropped as a result of Restrepo’s accelerations, the break had been reduced to seven riders at the 60km to go mark.
Restrepo’s concerns about the pace were proven right as their advantage over the peloton began to come. With 50km to go it was at around 3:30, and continued to fall to just 2:40 at 42km from the line, at which point Visconti helped reverse the trend by upping the pace.
That merely delayed the inevitable, however, as the gap plummeted again as the peloton raced towards the base of Sassotetto, with Mitchelton-Scott assisting EF Pro Cycling with the pace-setting.
With the gap down to 1:20, Bernard and Ghebreigziabhier broke clear from the rest of the break at 26km from the finish. 5.5km later, Van der Poel, Frank and Visconti managed to rejoin the duo, but all five were swept up once they began climbing Sassotetto.
Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Luca Wackermann (Vini Zabù-KTM) attacked at the bottom of the climb, but neither were able to stay clear due to the fast pace set by EF Pro Cycling, which whittled the peloton to around just 25 riders 7km from the summit.
Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) also put in some accelerations, but were closed down by Woods’ final remaining teammate, Ruben Guerreiro.
Only when Majka attacked 4.8km from the top was Guerreiro no longer able to follow, leaving Woods isolated, at which point the situation became something of a free-for-all. One by one the favourites attacked the overall leader, with Yates putting in the most decisive move.
Behind Yates, a group of five eventually formed, consisting of Majka, Vlasov, Thomas, Masnada and Brambilla, which soon thinned to a trio after the latter two were dropped.
Despite working well together up the rest of the climb, Majka, Thomas, and Vlasov were still unable to catch the flying Yates, who claimed his first win of the season.
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5:30:43
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:0:35
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:0:39
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:0:54
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:0:58
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:00
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:11
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|12
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:55
|13
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:21
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:02:25
|18
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:43
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:03:09
|20
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:03:20
|21
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:03:27
|22
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:51
|23
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:04:13
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|27
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:40
|29
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:05:05
|30
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:24
|31
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:28
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:06:00
|34
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|35
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|36
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:06:20
|37
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|39
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:06:25
|40
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:07:17
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|42
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:07:58
|43
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:57
|44
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:10:06
|46
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:20
|47
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:49
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:12:04
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:12:06
|50
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|51
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|53
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|54
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|56
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:08
|57
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|58
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|60
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|61
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:20
|62
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:15:52
|63
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|65
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|66
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:29
|68
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:17:09
|70
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:17:11
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:17:14
|72
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|73
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:38
|74
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:18
|75
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:18:53
|77
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|78
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|80
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:19:25
|81
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:19:30
|82
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|83
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|84
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|86
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|87
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|88
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|92
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|94
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|95
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|96
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|97
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:46
|101
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|102
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:22
|103
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|105
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|106
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|107
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|108
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|109
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:22:06
|110
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|111
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|112
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:13
|113
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|114
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:22:16
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:51
|116
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|0:23:49
|117
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:43
|118
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:45
|119
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:47
|120
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:25:30
|122
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:26:07
|123
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:55
|124
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|125
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:27:13
|126
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|127
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:27:30
|128
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:29:17
|129
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|131
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|132
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|133
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|134
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|135
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|136
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|137
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|138
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|139
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|140
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|142
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|143
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|144
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|145
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|146
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|147
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|148
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|149
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|150
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|151
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|153
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|154
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:29:47
|155
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:30:32
|156
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:12
|157
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:51
|158
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|159
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|160
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|163
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|164
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|5
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|4
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Points
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|8
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15
|2
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|3
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|7
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|5
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|San Ginesio - km 123.1
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|2
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|4
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Sassotetto - km 202
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|5
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|6
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|5:31:22
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:0:19
|3
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:0:26
|4
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:42
|6
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:03:34
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:26
|9
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:05:24
|10
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:05:41
|11
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:06:38
|13
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:08:18
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:10
|15
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:11:27
|16
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:15:50
|18
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:18:46
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:18:51
|20
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|23
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:07
|25
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:43
|26
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|27
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|29
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|30
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:34
|31
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|32
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:08
|33
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:24:51
|35
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:16
|36
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|0:28:38
|37
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|38
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|39
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|40
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|41
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|42
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:33
|43
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:32:12
|44
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|DNF
|Daniel Savini (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|16:36:29
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:0:35
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:44
|4
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:07:25
|5
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:08:36
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:50
|7
|CCC Team
|0:10:28
|8
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:12:23
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:13:31
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:36
|11
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:19:44
|12
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:13
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:27
|14
|Bahrain McLaren
|0:24:07
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30:36
|16
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:05
|17
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:32:10
|18
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:37:07
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|0:37:45
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:39:15
|21
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:39:45
|22
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:44:37
|23
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:48:11
|24
|Total Direct Energie
|0:49:22
|25
|Cofidis
|0:52:24
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|23:36:59
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:0:16
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:0:39
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:0:49
|5
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:0:54
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:00
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:21
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:28
|10
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:44
|11
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:49
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:03:24
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:25
|15
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:03:31
|16
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:49
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:04:47
|18
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:57
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:51
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:49
|21
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:18
|22
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|0:07:22
|23
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:07:58
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:13
|25
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08:40
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|0:09:03
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:52
|28
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:26
|30
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:59
|31
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:12
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:13:19
|33
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:24
|34
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:14:20
|35
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:14:42
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:00
|37
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) CCC Team
|0:15:17
|38
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:52
|39
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:16:19
|40
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:16:26
|41
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|0:19:45
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:20:28
|43
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:21:18
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:22:05
|45
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:22:16
|46
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:19
|47
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:23:35
|48
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:12
|49
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:40
|50
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:55
|51
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:29
|52
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
|0:26:08
|53
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:28:57
|54
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:30:01
|55
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:30:49
|56
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:30:53
|57
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:31:13
|58
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:32:29
|59
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:35
|60
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:32:37
|61
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:32:38
|62
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:33:50
|63
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:34:08
|64
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:34:12
|65
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:34:52
|66
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:35:11
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:20
|68
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:28
|69
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:37:39
|70
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:37:46
|71
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|0:37:51
|72
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:29
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:40:00
|74
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:40:07
|75
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
|0:40:52
|76
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:44:08
|77
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:45:00
|78
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:45:11
|79
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46:09
|80
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:46:18
|81
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|0:46:29
|82
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:35
|83
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:46:47
|84
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:47:17
|85
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|0:47:29
|86
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:31
|87
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:47:33
|88
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:55
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:48:40
|90
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:52
|91
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:48:53
|92
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:48:54
|93
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:49:29
|94
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:49:42
|95
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:49:47
|96
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:51:56
|99
|Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:52:10
|100
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:54:45
|101
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:54:54
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:55:42
|103
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:56:24
|104
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:25
|105
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:56:32
|106
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
|0:57:13
|107
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:57:14
|108
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|0:57:58
|109
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:17
|111
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:58:21
|112
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:59:54
|113
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:43
|114
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1:00:46
|115
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:14
|116
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:01:30
|117
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:12
|118
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:02:43
|119
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|120
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:02:54
|121
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:03:14
|122
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:03:34
|123
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:03:47
|124
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:04:04
|125
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:04:41
|126
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:06:08
|127
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:55
|128
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:08:41
|129
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:08
|130
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09:31
|131
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:10:54
|132
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|1:11:22
|133
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:11:47
|134
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1:13:19
|135
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:13:33
|136
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:13:38
|137
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|138
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|139
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|140
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|141
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|142
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|143
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|144
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|145
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain McLaren
|146
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:14:08
|147
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|148
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1:14:42
|149
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1:15:20
|150
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:15:45
|151
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:15:50
|152
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:15:57
|153
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:17:12
|154
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:18:30
|155
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:19:12
|156
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|157
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|158
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:19:31
|159
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|160
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:22:46
|161
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|162
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1:23:39
|163
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:24:35
|164
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:30:52
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|20
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|8
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|17
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|13
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|11
|12
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|13
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|14
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|16
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|17
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|18
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|7
|19
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|20
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|5
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|23
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|24
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|5
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|27
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|28
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|29
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|31
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|33
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|35
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|2
|38
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|39
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|2
|40
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|41
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|42
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|1
|44
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1
|45
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|1
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|49
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|-6
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|4
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|20
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|15
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|10
|11
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|12
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|7
|14
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|6
|15
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|16
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|5
|17
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|18
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|3
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|3
|21
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|22
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|2
|25
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|26
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|27
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|28
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|29
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
|-4
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|23:37:48
|2
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:0:32
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:02:00
|4
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:35
|5
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:06:29
|6
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:07:09
|7
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:03
|8
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:12:23
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:30
|10
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:35
|11
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|0:13:31
|12
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:15:30
|13
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:30
|14
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:22:46
|15
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:06
|16
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:40
|17
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:30:00
|18
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:46
|19
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:19
|20
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:44:11
|21
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:46
|22
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:03
|23
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:48:05
|24
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:48:40
|25
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|0:48:53
|26
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:36
|27
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:09
|28
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:57:32
|29
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:59:05
|30
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:59:57
|31
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:23
|32
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:01:54
|33
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:02:45
|35
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:03:52
|36
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:07:06
|37
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:19
|38
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|1:12:49
|39
|James Mitri (NZl) Vini Zabu' KTM
|40
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|1:15:01
|41
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:15:08
|42
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
|1:18:23
|43
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:21:57
|44
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|70:58:12
|2
|Team Sunweb
|0:0:02
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:41
|4
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:07:23
|5
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:14:23
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:04
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:22
|8
|CCC Team
|0:25:53
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:27:54
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:29:31
|11
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:30:52
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:32:17
|13
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:34:36
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:03:12
|15
|Bahrain McLaren
|1:04:06
|16
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07:28
|17
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:33
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:19:02
|19
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:30:23
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:24
|21
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:35:59
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:49:54
|23
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:06:59
|24
|Cofidis
|2:15:22
|25
|Total Direct Energie
|2:32:56
