Tirreno-Adriatico: Pascal Ackermann wins stage 1

Image 1 of 13 Stage 1 sprint in Lido di Camaiore taken by Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 First stage of 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico won by Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 3 of 13 Sprint for stage 1 in Lido di Camaiore (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 4 of 13 Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe at start of stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 5 of 13 Manuele Boaro of Italy and Astana Pro Team on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 13 Italian countryside on Tyrrhenian coast for stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 13 Chris Froome of Ineos Grenadiers at start of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 8 of 13 Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico, which has total of 8 days of racing this year (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 9 of 13 Gazprom-Rusvelo team heads to start of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 10 of 13 first of eight days of racing at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 11 of 13 Fast pace for stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 12 of 13 Ineos Grenadiers brought Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas to Italy (Image credit: Bettini Image) Image 13 of 13 Fernando Gaviria is leader of UAE Team Emirates at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image)

Report: Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in a crash-marred finale in Lido di Camaiore. Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling) started the sprint with 200 metres to go with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) storming passed him toward the line with what looked like a sure victory only to be passed by Ackermann in a bike throw at the finish line. Gaviria was forced to settle for second and Cort was third as Ackermann took both the stage win and the overall race lead.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:55 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling 4 Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 7 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 8 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma