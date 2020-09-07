Tirreno-Adriatico: Pascal Ackermann wins stage 1
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore
Report: Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in a crash-marred finale in Lido di Camaiore. Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling) started the sprint with 200 metres to go with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) storming passed him toward the line with what looked like a sure victory only to be passed by Ackermann in a bike throw at the finish line. Gaviria was forced to settle for second and Cort was third as Ackermann took both the stage win and the overall race lead.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:57:55
|2
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|7
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|8
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
Tirreno-Adriatico: Pascal Ackermann wins stage 1
