Tirreno-Adriatico: Pascal Ackermann wins stage 1

Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore

LIDODICAMAIORE ITALY SEPTEMBER 07 Arrival Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team BoraHansgrohe Celebration during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 1 a 133km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenAdriatico on September 07 2020 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Stage 1 sprint in Lido di Camaiore taken by Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Pascal Ackermann GER Bora Hansgrohe Fernando Gaviria COL UAE Team Emirates photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

First stage of 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico won by Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Pascal Ackermann GER Bora Hansgrohe Fernando Gaviria COL UAE Team Emirates Magnus Cort DEN EF Pro Cycling photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Sprint for stage 1 in Lido di Camaiore (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Pascal Ackermann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe at start of stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image)
LIDODICAMAIORE ITALY SEPTEMBER 07 Manuele Boaro of Italy and Astana Pro Team Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 1 a 133km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenAdriatico on September 07 2020 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Manuele Boaro of Italy and Astana Pro Team on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LIDODICAMAIORE ITALY SEPTEMBER 07 Peloton Village Landscape during the 55th TirrenoAdriatico 2020 Stage 1 a 133km stage from Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore TirrenAdriatico on September 07 2020 in Lido di Camaiore Italy Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Italian countryside on Tyrrhenian coast for stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Chris Froome GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Chris Froome of Ineos Grenadiers at start of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Scenery photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico, which has total of 8 days of racing this year (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Marco Canola ITA Gazprom RusVelo Imerio Cima ITA Gazprom RusVelo Simone Velasco ITA Gazprom RusVelo photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2020

Gazprom-Rusvelo team heads to start of stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Scenery photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

first of eight days of racing at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 - 55th Edition - 1st stage Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore 133 km - 07/09/2020 - Scenery - photo Roberto Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Fast pace for stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Eddie Dunbar IRL Ineos Grenadiers Chris Froome GBR Ineos Grenadiers Geraint Thomas GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Ineos Grenadiers brought Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas to Italy (Image credit: Bettini Image)
Tirreno Adriatico 2020 55th Edition 1st stage Lido di Camaiore Lido di Camaiore 133 km 07092020 Fernando Gaviria COL UAE Team Emirates photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Fernando Gaviria is leader of UAE Team Emirates at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Image)

Report: Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in a crash-marred finale in Lido di Camaiore. Magnus Cort (EF Pro Cycling) started the sprint with 200 metres to go with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) storming passed him toward the line with what looked like a sure victory only to be passed by Ackermann in a bike throw at the finish line. Gaviria was forced to settle for second and Cort was third as Ackermann took both the stage win and the overall race lead.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:55
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling
4Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
8Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:57:45
2Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:04
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:06
4Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team 0:00:10
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
6Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
7Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
8Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

