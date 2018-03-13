Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 highlights - Video

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) secured overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday, finishing 12th in the 10km individual time trial, 20 seconds behind stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing). The Pole took the general classification win by 24 seconds over Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) and 32 over Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, who moved onto the final podium with a 13th-place finish.

Dennis took the stage win after covering the pancake-flat course in dry conditions with a time of 11:14. Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) came closest to toppling the Australian national champion but was four seconds shy and had to settle for second place. Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo was a further four seconds back for third.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) set an early best time of 11:22, a mark that had him sitting for more than half an hour in the hot seat before Dennis came along and knocked him from the top spot. Van Emden caused some consternation for BMC as he closed in on the finish line, but when the rain began it was going to be hard to push Dennis from the lead.