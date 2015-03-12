Video: Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2 highlights

Image 1 of 6 Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) wins the stage 2 sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) victory salute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Mar Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the stage 2 finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 A crash involving Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) at the end of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Podium kisses for stage 2 winner Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Multiple crashes during the run-in to the finish of Thursday's second stage at Tirreno-Adriatico were a prelude to the bunch sprint, where a crash just behind the leaders in the finishing straight took out a handful of riders, including Sky's Elia Viviani.

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) won the stage by staying ahead of the carnage and overtaking early leader Tyler Farrar, whose MTN-Qhubeka team continues to dial in its talented sprint train. A mechanical took Etixx-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish out of the final action.

