Video: Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2 highlights
Debusschere wins sprint in Cascina
Multiple crashes during the run-in to the finish of Thursday's second stage at Tirreno-Adriatico were a prelude to the bunch sprint, where a crash just behind the leaders in the finishing straight took out a handful of riders, including Sky's Elia Viviani.
Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) won the stage by staying ahead of the carnage and overtaking early leader Tyler Farrar, whose MTN-Qhubeka team continues to dial in its talented sprint train. A mechanical took Etixx-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish out of the final action.
