Video: Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2 highlights

Debusschere wins sprint in Cascina

Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) wins the stage 2 sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) victory salute

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mar Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the stage 2 finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A crash involving Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) at the end of stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Podium kisses for stage 2 winner Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Multiple crashes during the run-in to the finish of Thursday's second stage at Tirreno-Adriatico were a prelude to the bunch sprint, where a crash just behind the leaders in the finishing straight took out a handful of riders, including Sky's Elia Viviani.

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere (Lotto-Soudal) won the stage by staying ahead of the carnage and overtaking early leader Tyler Farrar, whose MTN-Qhubeka team continues to dial in its talented sprint train. A mechanical took Etixx-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish out of the final action.

