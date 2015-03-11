Video: Tirreno-Adriatico 2015 Stage 1 highlights

Image 1 of 6 Adriano Malori in the race leader's blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Adriano Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Greg Van Avermaet managed third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Alberto Contador powers home (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The 50th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico got underway Wednesday with no fewer than five former champions, including last year's winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), taking the start.

But it was Movistar's 27-year-old Italian Adriano Malori who fired the opening salvo with an impressive winning ride over the 5.4km course in Lido di Camaiore, beating Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) to the top of the podium. There were several general classification surprises along the way.

Malori will now wear the race leader's blue jersey during Thursday's stage 2 run from Camaiore to Cascina.

