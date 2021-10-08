The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5
Team DSM rider beats World Champion Elisa Balsamo in Clacton-on-Sea
Stage 5: Colchester - Clacton
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her second consecutive stage of The Women's Tour when she emerged victorious in the stage 5 sprint in Clacton-on-Sea.
The penultimate stage of the British stage race was dominated by a solo breakaway from Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes), who was the virtual GC leader on the road for a long time, but was eventually reeled in with 16 kilometres to go.
In the bunch sprint, Wiebes was unchallenged, finishing almost two bike lengths ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marjolein van 't Geloof (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur).
Overall race leader Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished with the peloton and goes into the final stage with a lead of 1:09 minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and 1:16 minutes on Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|2:19:53
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Travel & Services
|3
|Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|8
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|10
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|12:00:37
|2
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:09
|3
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:01:16
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:01:19
|5
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:33
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
|0:01:46
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:51
|8
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|0:01:53
|9
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:54
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5Team DSM rider beats World Champion Elisa Balsamo in Clacton-on-Sea
-
New Il Lombardia route could inspire long-range attacksDossena and Passo Ganda expected to blow race open
-
Primoz Roglic: It's been a long season but Il Lombardia is still important for meSlovenian supported by Vingegaard, Kruijswijk, Bennett at final WorldTour race of 2021
-
Astana renamed as Astana Qazaqstan Team following Premier Tech departure'It is an honour for me to return to the leadership of this team as a General Manager' says Vinokourov
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.