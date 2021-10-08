Trending

The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5

By

Team DSM rider beats World Champion Elisa Balsamo in Clacton-on-Sea



Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins stage 5 at The Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)


The peloton racing stage 4 from Colchester to Clacton at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)


Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 5 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)


Pink ribbons at The Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)


Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of stage 5 at The Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)


Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 5 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her second consecutive stage of The Women's Tour when she emerged victorious in the stage 5 sprint in Clacton-on-Sea. 

The penultimate stage of the British stage race was dominated by a solo breakaway from Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes), who was the virtual GC leader on the road for a long time, but was eventually reeled in with 16 kilometres to go.

In the bunch sprint, Wiebes was unchallenged, finishing almost two bike lengths ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marjolein van 't Geloof (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur). 

Overall race leader Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished with the peloton and goes into the final stage with a lead of 1:09 minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and 1:16 minutes on Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 2:19:53
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Travel & Services
3Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
5Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
8Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
10Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 12:00:37
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:09
3Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:16
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:19
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:33
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 0:01:46
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:51
8Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:53
9Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:54
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:04

