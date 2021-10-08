The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5

Image 1 of 6 Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins stage 5 at The Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 The peloton racing stage 4 from Colchester to Clacton at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 5 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Pink ribbons at The Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 6 Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of stage 5 at The Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 6 Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) ahead of stage 5 at the Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won her second consecutive stage of The Women's Tour when she emerged victorious in the stage 5 sprint in Clacton-on-Sea.

The penultimate stage of the British stage race was dominated by a solo breakaway from Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes), who was the virtual GC leader on the road for a long time, but was eventually reeled in with 16 kilometres to go.

In the bunch sprint, Wiebes was unchallenged, finishing almost two bike lengths ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marjolein van 't Geloof (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur).

Overall race leader Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished with the peloton and goes into the final stage with a lead of 1:09 minutes on Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and 1:16 minutes on Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

More to follow...

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 2:19:53 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Travel & Services 3 Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 5 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 7 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 8 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 9 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 10 Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg