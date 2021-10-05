Trending

The Women's Tour: Amy Pieters wins stage 2

Stage 2: Walsall - Walsall

Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx) has won stage 2 of The Women's Tour in the sprint of a small group. 

On the last of 10 laps of a rolling circuit east of Walsall, a group of 10 riders went off the front on the climb of Barr Beacon and increased its advantage to the finish. 

In a fast sprint after a downhill run-in, Pieters beat Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar Team) to the line to win the stage.

As the peloton finished 42 seconds behind, Copponi takes over the leader’s jersey on stage placing countback. Pieters is second overall going into the stage 3 ten-mile individual time trial on Wendesday.

Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx) takes the sprint for stage 2 victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Amy Pieters of Netherlands and Team SD Worx and Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lauren Stephens of United States and Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank competes during stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton rolls along 102.2km to Walsall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
A chilly, wet day for the peloton on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
2Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
3Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women

