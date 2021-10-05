The Women's Tour: Amy Pieters wins stage 2

Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx) has won stage 2 of The Women's Tour in the sprint of a small group.

On the last of 10 laps of a rolling circuit east of Walsall, a group of 10 riders went off the front on the climb of Barr Beacon and increased its advantage to the finish.

In a fast sprint after a downhill run-in, Pieters beat Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar Team) to the line to win the stage.

As the peloton finished 42 seconds behind, Copponi takes over the leader’s jersey on stage placing countback. Pieters is second overall going into the stage 3 ten-mile individual time trial on Wendesday.

More to follow...

