Trending

Women's Tour: Balsamo takes her first win as World Champion on final stage

By

Demi Vollering seals overall victory

Image 1 of 14

SOUTHEND ENGLAND OCTOBER 07 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service crosses the finishing line during the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 4 a 1178km stage from Shoeburyness to SouthendonSea thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 07 2021 in Southend England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Team Cams Basso, Team Parkhotel Valkenburg, Team Drops Le Col and Amy Pieters of Team SD Worx heading the peloton

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 3 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - A rider from Parkhotel Valkenburg attacking away from the peloton

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 4 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Eugenia Bujak of Team AlÃ© BTC Ljublijana on the attack

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 5 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Danielle Christmas of Team Drops Le Col and Ane Santesteban of Team Bike Exchange heading the break away

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 6 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Elizabeth Deignan of Trek Segafredo heading the peloton

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 7 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM winning the intermediate sprint with Amy Pieters of SD Worx and Clara Copponi of Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope coming second and third behind her

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 8 of 14

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 09/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Sofia Bertizzolo of Team Liv Racing breaking away solo from the peloton

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 9 of 14

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Elisa Balsamo, Chiara Consonni, Llaria Sanguineti, Elena Pirrone and Margaux Vigie of team Valcar Travel & Service before the start of stage six

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 10 of 14

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Lauren Stephens, Veronica Ewers, Nicole Frain, NIna Kessler (sprint classification leader) and Abi Smith of Team TIBCO Silicon Valley before the start of stage six

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 11 of 14

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Elise Chabbey (mountain classification leader) and Ella Harris of Team Canyon SRAM Racing before the start of stage six

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 12 of 14

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Amy Pieters, Chantal Blaak, Elena Cecchini, Christine Majerus, Anna Shackley and Demi Vollering (General classification leader) of Team SD Worx before the start of stage six

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 13 of 14

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Demi Vollering (genral classification leader) of Team SD Worx, Nina Kessler (sprint classification leader) of Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank, Lorena Wiebes (points classification Leader) of Team DSM and Elise Chabbey (mountain classification leader) of Canyon SRAM Racing before the start of stage six

(Image credit: SWPix)
Image 14 of 14

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 07/10/2021 - Cycling - AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain - Stage Six: Haverhill to Felixstowe, England - Demi Vollering (genral classification leader) of Team SD Worx, Nina Kessler (sprint classification leader) of Team TIBCO Silicon Valley rolling off from the start of stage six

(Image credit: SWPix)

Latest on Cyclingnews