The Women's Tour: Marta Bastianelli wins stage 1

Ale BTC Ljubljana rider takes the first leader's jersey in Banbury

Stage 1: Bicester - Banbury

Image 1 of 7

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team stage winner celebrates at arrival during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marta Bastianelli (Ale BTC Ljubljana) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 7

BANBURY ENGLAND OCTOBER 04 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo waves to the crowd prior to the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1477km stage from Bicester to Banbury thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 04 2021 in Banbury England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Newly-crowned Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Elisabeth Deignan of Team Trek - Segafredo waves to the crowd prior to The Women's Tour 2021 Stage 1 start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 7

BANBURY ENGLAND OCTOBER 04 A general view of Elisa Balsamo of Italy world champion jersey Martina Alzini of Italy Elena Pirrone of Italy Silvia Pollicini of Italy Margaux Vigie of France and Team Valcar Travel Service during the team presentation prior to the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1477km stage from Bicester to Banbury thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 04 2021 in Banbury England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Elisa Balsamo of Italy world champion jersey with Team Valcar - Travel & Service teammates during the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 7

BANBURY ENGLAND OCTOBER 04 Elisa Balsamo of Italy world champion jersey Martina Alzini of Italy Elena Pirrone of Italy Silvia Pollicini of Italy Margaux Vigie of France and Team Valcar Travel Service during the team presentation prior to the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1477km stage from Bicester to Banbury thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 04 2021 in Banbury England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Team Valcar - Travel & Service during the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 7

BANBURY ENGLAND OCTOBER 04 LR Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands Christine Majerus of Luxembourg Amy Pieters of Netherlands Anna Shackley of United Kingdom Demi Vollering of Netherlands Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team SD Worx during the team presentation prior to the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1477km stage from Bicester to Banbury thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 04 2021 in Banbury England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Netherlands, Christine Majerus of Luxembourg, Amy Pieters of Netherlands, Anna Shackley of United Kingdom, Demi Vollering of Netherlands, Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team SD Worx during the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 7

BANBURY ENGLAND OCTOBER 04 A general view of Lauren Stephens of United States Tanja Erath of Germany Veronica Ewers of United States Kristen Faulkner of United States Nina Kessler of Netherlands Abi Smith of United Kingdom and Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank during the team presentation prior to the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1477km stage from Bicester to Banbury thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 04 2021 in Banbury England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

US road champion Lauren Stephens of United States with Trek-Segafredo teammates before stage 1 start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 7

BANBURY ENGLAND OCTOBER 04 LR Alice Barnes of United Kingdom Elise Chabbey of Switzerland Ella Harris of New Zealand Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the team presentation prior to the 7th The Womens Tour 2021 Stage 1 a 1477km stage from Bicester to Banbury thewomenstour UCIWWT on October 04 2021 in Banbury England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

(L-R) Alice Barnes of United Kingdom, Elise Chabbey of Switzerland, Ella Harris of New Zealand, Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) has won stage 1 of the 2021 Women's Tour. The Italian veteran was first across the line in an uphill bunch sprint in Banbury, beating Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to take the stage and the first leader's jersey.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:44:41
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
3Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
4Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
7Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
8Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop - Hitec Products
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM

General classification after stage 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 3:44:31
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:04
3Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:07
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:00:09
7Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:00:10
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:00:23
9Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
10Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:01:32

