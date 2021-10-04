The Women's Tour: Marta Bastianelli wins stage 1
Ale BTC Ljubljana rider takes the first leader's jersey in Banbury
Stage 1: Bicester - Banbury
Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) has won stage 1 of the 2021 Women's Tour. The Italian veteran was first across the line in an uphill bunch sprint in Banbury, beating Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) and Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to take the stage and the first leader's jersey.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3:44:41
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|4
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|8
|Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop - Hitec Products
|9
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|3:44:31
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:04
|3
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:07
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|0:00:09
|7
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:10
|8
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:00:23
|9
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|10
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|0:01:32
