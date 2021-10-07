The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 4
Vollering maintains overall lead in Southend-on-Sea
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won stage 4 of The Women's Tour. The 22-year-old Dutch sprinter was fastest to the finish line in a seaside sprint in Southend-on-Sea, beating Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) to win her first Women's Tour stage.
Overall leader Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished with the peloton and defended her blue leader's jersey.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|2
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
