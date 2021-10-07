Trending

The Women's Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 4

By

Vollering maintains overall lead in Southend-on-Sea

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM)
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has won stage 4 of The Women's Tour. The 22-year-old Dutch sprinter was fastest to the finish line in a seaside sprint in Southend-on-Sea, beating Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Chloe Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) to win her first Women's Tour stage.

Overall leader Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) finished with the peloton and defended her blue leader's jersey.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
2Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

Latest on Cyclingnews