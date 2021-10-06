Trending

The Women's Tour: Vollering wins stage 3 time trial

By

Lowden second, Kirchmann third in Atherstone time trial as SD Worx rider moves into the overall lead

Stage 3: Atherstone - Atherstone

PREVIOUS STAGE
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) on her way to winning the stage 3 time trial at Women's Tour
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) on her way to winning the stage 3 time trial at Women's Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won stage 3 of The Women's Tour, a 16.6-kilometre time trial starting and finishing in Atherstone. 

The 24-year-old Dutchwoman set the fastest intermediate time halfway through the rolling course and further increased her lead on the second half, stopping the clock after 23:18 minutes.

World Hour Record holder Joss Lowden (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) took second place, 1:04 minutes slower, with Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) in third place another second behind. 

With her convincing stage victory, Vollering also assumed the overall lead. She is now 1:09 minutes ahead of Juliette Labous (Team DSM) who finished fifth on the day, and overnight leader Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) dropped to third place at 1:19 minutes.

How it unfolded

Stage 3 was an homage to the British time trialling heritage, but the course of the first-ever individual time trial in the history of The Women’s Tour was quite different from a typical 10-mile course. At 10.3 miles, or 16.6 kilometres, the course was a bit longer, but more importantly it was not the usual out-and-back route, but a loop to the south-west of Atherstone.

Unlike on stage 2 the day before, the riders enjoyed sunshine, but the rolling terrain and strong north-westerly winds still made it a hard race with crosswinds for most of the course and a full-on headwind on the final 1.5 kilometres to the finish.

Alice Towers (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur) was the first rider to set a benchmark with a time of 25:59 minutes, though she was quickly beaten by Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) who finished eight seconds faster.

Towers’ teammate Anna Christian improved the best time to 25:41 minutes but only held the lead for three minutes as Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) stopped the clock after 25:27 minutes. Janneke Ensing (Team BikeExchange) beat this time by one second, but the next rider on the course, Veronica Ewers (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank), finished in 24:39 minutes and took the hot seat.

This time stood for a while as 10-mile record holder Hayley Simmonds (CAMS-Basso Bikes) stopped the clock after 25:30 minutes while Anna Shackley (Team SD Worx) fell only four seconds short. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) had been behind at the intermediate timing point but gained time on the second half to beat Ewers’ time by 13 second. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Team SD Worx), however, was eight seconds ahead halfway through but lost ground to finish one second behind Barnes.

Six days after beating the World Hour Record, Lowden took another four seconds off the clock to take the lead with 24:22 minutes. Kirchmann had been four seconds ahead of Lowden at the timing point but finished a second slower. Labous recorded the same time as Lowden halfway through but lost four seconds on the second half.

Vollering, however, set a phenomenal intermediate time, 37 seconds faster than Lowden, and finished over a minute ahead. The last three riders, Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar Team), Amy Pieters (Team SD Worx), and GC leader Copponi, were far off this time, giving Vollering her first Women’s Tour stage victory.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:23:18
2Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:04
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 0:01:05
4Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:08
5Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
6Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:09
7Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:20
8Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:21
9Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:01:25
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:27
11Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:28
12Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:31
13Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:32
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:01:34
15Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:46
16Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:49
17Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:52
18Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:53
19Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:05
20Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:02:08
21Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
22Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:09
23Hayley Simmonds (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:02:12
24Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:02:15
25Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:17
26Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
27Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:18
28Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:21
29Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:22
30Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:02:23
31Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:02:25
32Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:26
33Nicole Frain (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:29
34Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 0:02:33
35Alice Towers (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:02:41
36Becky Storrie (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:02:43
37Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:44
38Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:02:47
39Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:48
40Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:02:49
41Natalie Grinczer (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:02:50
42Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
43Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:52
44Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:56
45Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:57
46Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:02
47Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03
48Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:03:07
49Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:09
50Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:15
51April Tacey (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:03:16
52Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
53Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:03:21
54Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:23
55Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:03:24
56Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:28
57Connie Hayes (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:03:32
58Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:33
59Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:37
60Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:38
61Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:43
62Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:45
63Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:46
64Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:53
65Alice Lethbridge (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:03:56
66Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:03:58
67Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:59
68Danielle Christmas (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:04:01
69Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:07
70Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:04:18
71Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:04:34
72Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:04:39
73Francesca Morgans Slader (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:05:07
74Katie Scott (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi
75Phoebe Martin (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:05:09
76Jessica Finney (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:05:25
77Emma Edwards (USA) CAMS-Tifosi 0:05:26
78Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:05:49

General classification after stage 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 6:46:01
2Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:09
3Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:19
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:22
5Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:01:33
6Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:01:47
7Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team DSM 0:01:48
8Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:51
9Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:52
10Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM 0:01:53
11Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:54
12Abi Smith (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:03
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:02:05
14Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:02:08
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:10
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx 0:02:17
17Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:02:26
18Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:29
19Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:48
20Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:53
21Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
22Hayley Simmonds (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:02:55
23Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:02:58
24Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:00
25Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:03:01
26Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:03:04
27Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:03:08
28Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:09
29Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 0:03:28
30Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing 0:03:30
31Natalie Grinczer (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:03:33
32Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
33Veronica Ewers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:36
34Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:39
35Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:40
36Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
37Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:45
38Josie Nelson (GBr) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:03:58
39Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:59
40Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:02
41Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women 0:04:04
42Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 0:04:07
43Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM 0:04:27
44Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:04:28
45Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:04:31
46Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:36
47Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:04:50
48Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:52
49Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:55
50Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:27
51Nicole Frain (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:45
52Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
53Connie Hayes (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:06:00
54Anna Christian (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:06:09
55Becky Storrie (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:06:29
56Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:33
57April Tacey (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:07:01
58Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:07
59Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:22
60Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:07:23
61Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:07:28
62Alice Lethbridge (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:07:42
63Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:07:59
64Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM 0:08:28
65Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange 0:09:05
66Mari Hole Mohr (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:09:49
67Marjolein Van'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:10:39
68Danielle Christmas (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:12:39
69Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:16:28
70Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Team Coop Hitec Products 0:17:52
71Alice Towers (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur 0:17:59
72Emma Edwards (USA) CAMS-Tifosi 0:18:14
73Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:19:28
74Katie Scott (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:25:00
75Phoebe Martin (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:30:11
76Francesca Morgans Slader (GBr) AWOL Oshea 0:30:12
77Jessica Finney (GBr) CAMS-Tifosi 0:30:30
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:04

Latest on Cyclingnews