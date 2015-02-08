Trending

No opposition for Cant in Hoogstraten

Wyman and Verschueren on the podium

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title

Sanne Cant (Enertherm - BKCP) wins the elite women's World Cup overall title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) dominated the penultimate round of the Superprestige cyclo-cross series in Hoogstraten, Belgium. Cant won ahead of British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) and Jolien Verschueren (Young Telenet-Fidea). It was the 21st win for Cant this season.

“Never before I had so many wins. Also the Superprestige went great. Only in Franchorchamps I wasn’t able to win and in Diegem I was ill. In all other rounds I won,” Cant said.

Cant took control of the race in the second lap on the muddy course when the classic fast starters Wyman, Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and this time also Sanne van Paassen (Boels-Dolmans) faded back. Cant, the Belgian and European champion, quickly created a big gap over her rivals.

Van Loy set the pace in the first chase group with teammate Jolien Verschueren working hard to stay on her wheel. Wyman struggled to keep up with the Young Telenet-Fidea duo but kept them in sight. Wyman explained afterwards she struggled to adapt to the tough course in Hoogstraten, compared to the fast one in Lille from Saturday.

During the second half of the race Van Loy faded back. First Verschueren dropped her and little later also Wyman passed the Bpost Bank Trophy winner. Further back Loes Sels (Young Telenet-Fidea) overtook former World Cup winner Sanne van Paassen to move into fifth place. Meanwhile Cant enjoyed a 40 seconds lead over Wyman and Verschueren.

Whether it was Cant who faded or Wyman who gained momentum was unclear but with two laps to go Wyman had halved her deficit on leader Cant. What at first seemed like a stroll in the park became a stressful end of the race for Cant as she crashed just before hitting the final lap, riding into some plastic tape that came lose because of the wind.

Nevertheless Cant stood tall and held off Wyman until the finish line. Wyman was a good runner-up ahead of Verschueren, Van Loy and Sels.

“Suddenly I was on the ground and hurted my left shoulder. For a moment I thought Wyman would overtake me. Luckily the gap was big enough to get the win,” Cant said. Wyman spotted there was a unique chance to beat Cant but she quickly realized that it wasn’t going to happen. “The gap was too big. Briefly I hoped for a small stunt but she was the strongest,” Wyman said.

Last year Nikki Harris won the Aardbeiencross – the strawberry cross - in Hoogstraten ahead of Cant and Verschueren.

The eighth and final round of the Superprestige series is held next week in Middelkerke, Belgium on February 14. There’s no general classification in the elite women's category in the Superprestige series.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:46:02
2Helen Wyman (GBr) Konfa FFSA Factory Team0:00:14
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:48
5Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:30
6Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:14
7Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)0:04:04
8Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:05:05
9Hannah Payton (GBr)0:05:51
10Shana Maes (Bel) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:06:00
11Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:06:28
12Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat cyclingteam0:06:54
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Woningbouw Vandekerckhove0:07:16
14Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:07:18
15Christine Vardaros (USA)
16Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
17Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
18Suzie Godart ((Lux)
19Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
20Elle Anderson (USA) Kalas-NNOF Cycling Team
21Aurélie Vermeir (Bel) Kon. VC ´T Meetjesland - Knesselare
22Tine Verdeyen (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
23Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
24Meg De Bruyne (Bel) VD Hauwe CT - Gentse VS
25Ynske Van Tichelt (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
26Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
27Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews