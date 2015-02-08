Iserbyt tops junior men's race in Hoogstraten
Jacobs second and Gulickx third
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|3
|Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|4
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|5
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|7
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|8
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|9
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|10
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|11
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|12
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|13
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|14
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|15
|Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
|16
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|17
|Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|18
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)
|19
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|20
|Aïden Maes (Bel) U19 Cycling Academy
|21
|Laurens Couckuyt (Bel) VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof
|22
|Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|23
|Roel Vandael (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|24
|Niels Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|25
|Stef Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|26
|Sander Jeurissen (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club & BMX VZW
