Iserbyt tops junior men's race in Hoogstraten

Jacobs second and Gulickx third

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
2Johan Jacobs (Swi) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
3Max Gulickx (Ned) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
4Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
5Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
7Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
8Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
9Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
10Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
11Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
12Lander Loockx (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
13Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
14Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
15Michiel Breugelmans (Bel) Team 185
16Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
17Maarten Van Staeyen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
18Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned)
19Mart Muskens (Ned)
20Aïden Maes (Bel) U19 Cycling Academy
21Laurens Couckuyt (Bel) VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof
22Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
23Roel Vandael (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
24Niels Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
25Stef Hendrickx (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
26Sander Jeurissen (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club & BMX VZW

