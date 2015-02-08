Laurens Sweeck wins U23 race in Hoogstraten
Vanthourenhout second and Diether Sweeck third
U23 Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|3
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|4
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|5
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|6
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|8
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|9
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|10
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|12
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|13
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|14
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|15
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|16
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
|17
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|18
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|19
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|20
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|21
|Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|22
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|23
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|24
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|25
|Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)
|26
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|27
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|28
|Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
