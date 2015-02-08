Trending

Laurens Sweeck wins U23 race in Hoogstraten

Vanthourenhout second and Diether Sweeck third

Laurens Sweeck (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team) wins the Hoogerheide World Cup

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
3Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
5Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
6Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
7Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
8Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
9Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
10Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
11Thomas Joseph (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
12Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
13Adam Toupalik (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
14Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
15Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
16Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team
17Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
18Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
19Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
20Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
21Yves Coolen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
22Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
23Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
24Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
25Nicolas Pruvot (Fra)
26Senne De Meyer (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
27Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
28Dario Kloeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek

