Schneider wins Sunny King Criterium
Fader takes second, Skylar Schneider in third
Pro Women: Anniston, Alabama - Anniston, Alabama
Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) sprinted to the first win of the inaugural USA Cycling Pro Road Tour Saturday evening at the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama.
ISCorp claimed two of the top three spots, with Schneider’s sister Skylar finishing third behind Pepper Palace-Happy Tooth’s Sarah Fader in a bunch sprint in Anniston.
The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour continues Sunday with the Fort McClellan Road Race, also in Anniston. Cyclingnews will carry the race live stream beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.
Sunday's McClellan Road Race consists of multiple loops up and over a 35.5km circuit with three substantial climbs. The peloton will battle over Bains Gap, with an average gradient of 10 percent along more than a kilometre of climbing that includes pitches up to 17 percent. The women start at 9 a.m. and race 111km. The men start at 1 p.m. for their 146.5km race. Announcing and live streaming begin at 10 a.m. CDT.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|0:56:28
|2
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|0:00:01
|3
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|4
|Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|5
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|6
|Jessica Prinner (RALLY CYCLING)
|7
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|0:00:02
|8
|Erica Allar (RALLY CYCLING)
|9
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|10
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Cinthia Lehner (KindHuman Pro Cycling Project)
|12
|Starla Teddergreen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|13
|Tiffany Pezzulo (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|14
|Janelle Cole (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|15
|Jennifer Caicedo (Frazier Cycling)
|16
|Megan Heath (Rise Racing)
|0:00:03
|17
|Ashley Barson (Dallas Racing)
|18
|Flora Yan (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
|19
|Debbie Milne (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|0:00:04
|20
|Arden Stelly (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:05
|21
|Cynthia Frazier
|22
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|23
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|24
|Samantha Fox (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
|0:00:06
|25
|Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|26
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|27
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|28
|Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|0:00:07
|29
|Elle Anderson (RALLY CYCLING)
|30
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
|31
|Hannah Swan (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
|32
|Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|0:00:10
|33
|Jennifer Wagner (Pepper Palace Cycling)
|0:00:49
|34
|Flory Deleon (Dallas Racing)
|35
|Christie Tracy (ATC Racing)
|36
|Emily Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|37
|Bethany Sodergren (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
|38
|Julia Fresne (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
|0:01:04
|39
|Chelsea Smith (ATC Racing)
|40
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
|41
|Amy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
|42
|Stephanie Rynas (Taco Mamacita)
|DNF
|Kristen Lasasso (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
|DNF
|Zoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
