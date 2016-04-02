Trending

Schneider wins Sunny King Criterium

Fader takes second, Skylar Schneider in third

NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start

NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start
(Image credit: Matt James)

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) sprinted to the first win of the inaugural USA Cycling Pro Road Tour Saturday evening at the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama.

ISCorp claimed two of the top three spots, with Schneider’s sister Skylar finishing third behind Pepper Palace-Happy Tooth’s Sarah Fader in a bunch sprint in Anniston.

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour continues Sunday with the Fort McClellan Road Race, also in Anniston. Cyclingnews will carry the race live stream beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.

Sunday's McClellan Road Race consists of multiple loops up and over a 35.5km circuit with three substantial climbs. The peloton will battle over Bains Gap, with an average gradient of 10 percent along more than a kilometre of climbing that includes pitches up to 17 percent. The women start at 9 a.m. and race 111km. The men start at 1 p.m. for their 146.5km race. Announcing and live streaming begin at 10 a.m. CDT.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)0:56:28
2Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)0:00:01
3Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
4Jamie Gilgen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
5Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
6Jessica Prinner (RALLY CYCLING)
7Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)0:00:02
8Erica Allar (RALLY CYCLING)
9Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
10Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
11Cinthia Lehner (KindHuman Pro Cycling Project)
12Starla Teddergreen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
13Tiffany Pezzulo (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
14Janelle Cole (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
15Jennifer Caicedo (Frazier Cycling)
16Megan Heath (Rise Racing)0:00:03
17Ashley Barson (Dallas Racing)
18Flora Yan (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
19Debbie Milne (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)0:00:04
20Arden Stelly (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:05
21Cynthia Frazier
22Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
23Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
24Samantha Fox (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)0:00:06
25Payten Maness (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
26Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
27Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
28Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)0:00:07
29Elle Anderson (RALLY CYCLING)
30Madison Kelly (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
31Hannah Swan (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
32Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)0:00:10
33Jennifer Wagner (Pepper Palace Cycling)0:00:49
34Flory Deleon (Dallas Racing)
35Christie Tracy (ATC Racing)
36Emily Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
37Bethany Sodergren (ISCorp Cycling pb SmartChoice MRI)
38Julia Fresne (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)0:01:04
39Chelsea Smith (ATC Racing)
40Catherine Fegan-Kim (Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling)
41Amy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)
42Stephanie Rynas (Taco Mamacita)
DNFKristen Lasasso (Stradalli CyclesPapa John's)
DNFZoe Mullins (OrthoCarolina Winston Womens Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews