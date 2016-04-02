NCC overall leader Sam Schneider on the start (Image credit: Matt James)

Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) sprinted to the first win of the inaugural USA Cycling Pro Road Tour Saturday evening at the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama.

ISCorp claimed two of the top three spots, with Schneider’s sister Skylar finishing third behind Pepper Palace-Happy Tooth’s Sarah Fader in a bunch sprint in Anniston.

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour continues Sunday with the Fort McClellan Road Race, also in Anniston. Cyclingnews will carry the race live stream beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.

Sunday's McClellan Road Race consists of multiple loops up and over a 35.5km circuit with three substantial climbs. The peloton will battle over Bains Gap, with an average gradient of 10 percent along more than a kilometre of climbing that includes pitches up to 17 percent. The women start at 9 a.m. and race 111km. The men start at 1 p.m. for their 146.5km race. Announcing and live streaming begin at 10 a.m. CDT.

