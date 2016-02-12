USA Cycling renames national road calendar as Pro Road Tour

Image 1 of 6 The final North Star GP jersey winners (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 6 The peloton climbs out of Prineville (Image credit: Mike Albright / Courtesy of Cascade Cycling Classic) Image 3 of 6 Erica Allara just missed out on the win at the Sunny King crit (Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com) Image 4 of 6 Alexis Ryan (Unitedhealthcare) wins the WInston-Salem criterium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 6 The men's podium in Tulsa day two: Brad Huff, Luis Amaran and Ken Hanson (Image credit: Philip Wilkerson) Image 6 of 6 Phil Gaimon (Optum) takes home another Redlands trophy after winning the overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling announced on Friday a new name for its national road calendar, dubbing the combined former National Racing Calendar and National Criterium Calendar as the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

“We are proud to unveil the new USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, which will showcase the top American teams and riders on the road starting in 2016,” said Micah Rice, USA Cycling vice president of national events. “Thank you to our team of race directors and US-based teams for giving valuable input in implementing this exciting new change in the American road cycling scene.”

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour combines stage races, road races, omniums and criteriums across the country from April to September.

Scoring for the series puts the most emphasis - in succession of decreasing points - on "international" stage race overall finishes; domestic stage race overall finishes; international time trials, road races or stages; domestic road races, time trials or stages; individual domestic criteriums and criterium omnium overall placings. Points are awarded to the top-10 finishers in each applicable event.

For the individual scoring, all applicable points will be calculated into a given rider's total. In the case of a tie on total individual points, the tie will be broken in the favor of the rider who has the most first-place finishes or, if still tied, the most second place finishes. If the individual placings still do not determine a winner, the highest placing in the last individual race of the calendar will be used.

For team scoring, the top-three riders of each team in each event score points for their team. For any given day of racing, the total team points for a given day will be the sum of the individual points for the top-three scoring riders.

For stage race general classifications and criterium omniums, the total team points for a given race will be the sum of the individual points for the top-three riders in the overall standings. Only the officially registered riders of a team may score points for the team Pro Road Tour rankings. If a team has a guest rider who would have scored points as one of the top-three riders, that rider will score no points, but the next best placed scoring rider will be counted.

Only teams officially registered with USA Cycling may compete for Pro Road Tour team rankings. These teams will comprise UCI teams registered through USA Cycling, UCI teams registered through another federation that have also registered with USA Cycling for the purpose of competing in Pro Road Tour races, and USA Cycling Domestic Elite teams that register with USA Cycling for the purpose of competing in Pro Road Tour races.

2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour:

April 2 - Sunny King Criterium, Anniston, AL (Criterium) M/W

April 3 - Anniston Fort McClellan Road Race, Anniston, AL (Road Race) M/W

April 6-10 - Redlands Bicycle Classic, Redlands, CA (Stage Race) M/W

Apr. 21-24 - Joe Martin Stage Race, Fayetteville, AR UCI 2.2 (Stage Race) M/W

April 30 - Charlotte Criterium, Charlotte, NC (Criterium) M/W

April 30 - Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling, Dana Point, CA (Criterium) M/W

May 4-8 - Tour of the Gila, Silver City, NM (UCI 2.2 Stage Race) M/W

May 14 - Wilmington Grand Prix, Wilmington, DE (Criterium) M/W

May 29 - Winston-Salem Classic Criterium, Winston-Salem, NC (Criterium) M/W

May 30 - Winston-Salem Classic Road Race, Winston-Salem, NC (UCI 1.1/1.2 Road Race) M/W

June 3 - The Oklahoma City Pro-Am Classic, Oklahoma City, OK (Criterium) M/W

June 5 - Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, Philadelphia, PA (UCI 1.1 Road Race) Men only

June 10-12 - Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, Tulsa, OK (Criterium Omnium) M/W

June 11-12 - Air Force Association Cycling Classic, Arlington, VA (Criterium Omnium) M/W

June 15-19 - North Star Grand Prix, Minneapolis, MN (Stage Race) M/W

June 25-26 - Tour of America's Dairyland, Wauwatosa, WI (Criterium Omnium) M/W

July 16 - Andersen Banducci Twilight Criterium, Boise, ID (Criterium) M/W

July 21-24 - Cascade Cycling Classic, Bend, OR (UCI 2.2 Stage Race) Women Only

July 23-24 - Intelligentsia Cup powered by SRAM, Lake Bluff/Chicago, IL (Criterium Omnium) M/W

August 6 - Littleton Twilight Criterium, Littleton, CO (Criterium) M/W

August 13 - Rochester Twilight Criterium, Rochester, NY (Criterium) M/W

August 27 - Chris Thater Memorial, Binghamton, NY (Criterium) M/W

September 2-5 - The TSG Realty Gateway Cup, St. Louis, MO (Criterium Omnium) M/W

September 10 - Thompson Criterium of Doylestown, Doylestown, PA (Criterium) M/W

September 11 - The Reading 120, Reading, PA (UCI 1.2 Road Race) Men only

September 17 - TD Bank Mayor's Cup, Boston, MA (Criterium) M/W