McCabe wins Sunny King Criterium
Holowesko-Citadel wins opening race of 2016 USA Cycling Pro Road Tour
Pro Men: Anniston, Alabama - Anniston, Alabama
Holowesko-Citadel’s Travis McCabe delivered the first win for his new team Saturday night at the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama, the first race of USA Cycling’s newly configured Pro Road Tour.
UnitedHealthcare, Holowesko-Citadel and Astellas duelled throughout the race, riding aggressively to make sure they had at least one rider in all of the dangerous moves.
US Elite criterum champion Daniel Holloway (Giant) tried to jump away in several moves, but the pack, usually driven by one of the larger teams, pulled the breakaways back in due time.
An opportunistic group of three riders escaped late in the race, however, with Andzs Flaksis (Holowsko-Citadel), Ryan Knapp (First Interstate) and Brendan McCormack (CCB) building a gap of 35 seconds with 20 laps to go.
Having missed out on the move, UnitedHealthcare assumed control of the field and lined things up for a final game of beat the clock with the trio off the front.
With six laps to go, and just four of UnitedHealthcare’s riders left pulling on the front of the chase, the breakaway had an 18-second gap.
Flaksis put in a dig going through the line with five to go, and it was enough to shake his companions. The 25-year-old Latvian looked strong with three laps to go, but as the field swept up his former breakmates, UnitedHealthcare seemed to pick up even more speed at the head of the field as Holowesko lined up behind them.
Flaksis was well in sight of the field on the finishing straightaway as he took the bell for the final lap. When the bunch reshuffled in the final circuit, UnitedHealthcare and Astellas battled for control while Holowesko surged out of the final turn and delivered McCabe for the win.
The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour continues Sunday with the Fort McClellan Road Race, also in Anniston. Cyclingnews will carry the race live stream beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.
Sunday's McClellan Road Race consists of multiple loops up and over a 35.5km circuit with three substantial climbs. The peloton will battle over Bains Gap, with an average gradient of 10 percent along more than a kilometre of climbing that includes pitches up to
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing)
|1:29:05
|2
|Michael Hernandez (CCB Racing)
|3
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Astellas Cycling Team)
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Giant Racing)
|5
|Tyler Magner (United Healthcare)
|6
|Hogan Sills (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:00:01
|7
|Oscar Clark (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing)
|8
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Thomas Gibbons (Team United Healthcare Georgia706P)
|0:00:02
|11
|Ed Veal (RealDealD'Ornellas pb Garneau)
|12
|Mac Brennan (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing)
|13
|Brice Brookshire (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stradalli Bicycles)
|14
|Nolan Tankersley (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:03
|15
|Zack Kratche (Amore & Vita - USA Racing)
|16
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing)
|17
|Christopher Uberti (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|0:00:04
|18
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra Xrcel Cycles 54)
|19
|Cooper Willsey (CCB Racing)
|20
|John Brizzard (Palmer Cycling)
|0:00:05
|21
|Taylor Warren (COGA Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|22
|Tanner Ward
|0:00:07
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing)
|24
|Brendan McCormack (CCB Racing)
|25
|Matt Moosa (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State)
|0:00:17
|26
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|27
|Chris Strumolo (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
|0:00:19
|28
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|0:00:24
|29
|Anton Varabei (RealDealD'Ornellas pb Garneau)
|0:00:25
|30
|Artur Sagat (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|31
|Bradley White (United Healthcare)
|0:00:27
|32
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia706P)
|0:00:28
|33
|Aaron Beebe (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:00:32
|34
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team pb Hincapie Racing)
|0:00:52
|36
|John Murphy (United Healthcare)
|0:00:55
|37
|Thomas Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:01:25
|38
|Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
|39
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|40
|Zachary Carlson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stradalli Bicycles)
|41
|Jacob Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|42
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|43
|Martin Vecchio
|44
|Benjamin Renkema (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|45
|Kerry Werner (RALLY CYCLING)
|46
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|47
|Adam Morris (Palmer Cycling)
|48
|John Woods (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|49
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare Georgia706P)
|50
|Christopher Meacham (Pushworks Racing pb Van Dessel)
|51
|Dylan Postier (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|52
|Brett Wachtendorf (Amore & Vita - USA Racing)
|53
|Michael Olheiser (Lupus Racing Team)
|54
|Winston David (Lupus Racing Team)
|55
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|56
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia706P)
|57
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|58
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling pb Stradalli Bicycles)
|59
|Jonathan Jacob (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|60
|Adam Leibovitz (Giant Racing)
|0:01:26
|61
|Ross Baldwin (Century Road Club Assoc)
|62
|Spencer Oswald (Amore & Vita - USA Racing)
|63
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|64
|Parker Kyzer (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|0:01:31
|65
|Jonah Meadvancort (Lupus Racing Team)
|66
|Jason Chatham (I AM Racing pb Escadrille)
|67
|Daniel Lam (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|68
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|69
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Lupus Racing Team)
|70
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|71
|James Mason (Prima Tappa Cycling)
|72
|Michael Keller (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:01:32
|73
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|74
|Ian Keough (Astellas Cycling Team)
|75
|Brad Parkerson (Ridley Masters pb Reality Bikes)
|76
|Brad Bradford (RealDealD'Ornellas pb Garneau)
|77
|Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling Team)
|78
|Jack Montgomerie (Amore & Vita - USA Racing)
|79
|Ian Umstead (Village VW pb Erlanger Sports Medicine)
|80
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|81
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|82
|Joseph Long (Team LaS'port)
|83
|Joshua Carter (EGO pb Sammys Bikes)
|84
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Amore & Vita - USA Racing)
|DNF
|Luke Keough (United Healthcare)
|DNF
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare)
|DNF
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (United Healthcare)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jake Silverberg (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Edward Novak (Palmer Cycling)
|DNF
|Marco Aledia (Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Nathan Labecki (Giant Racing)
|DNF
|Fletcher Lydick (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team pb Palmetto State Medical)
|DNF
|Cory Small (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Dominic Caiazzo (Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Gavriel Epstein (Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Luke Momper (SBR Quantum Racing)
|DNF
|Conor Schunk (Masters Cycling Systems LLC.)
|DNF
|Charkie Huegel (Nine Lives Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Kyle Perry (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Cycle Haus Racing)
|DNF
|Jesse Kelly (Dallas Racing)
|DNF
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|DNF
|Alec Hoover (BikeReg Elite Racing)
|DNF
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|DNF
|Brendan Cornett (Litespeed-BMW)
|DNF
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|DNF
|Andrew Raab (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles pbTopview Sports)
|DNF
|Travis Sherman (Infinity RacingTom Williams BMW-Mini)
|DNF
|Brian Teipen (Ridley Masters pb Reality Bikes)
