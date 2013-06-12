Trending

Wager wins opening stage of ZLM

Blanco rider becomes first GC leader

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:09:40
2Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:03
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:04
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:06
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:08
7Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:10
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:11
9Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
10Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:13
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:16
13Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:18
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
16Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
17Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:19
19Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
20Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:20
21Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:21
22Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
23Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
25Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
26Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
27Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
29Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:24
30Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
31Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:26
32Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:27
33Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:28
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
38Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:00:29
39Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
42Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
43Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:31
45Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
47Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
48Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:33
49Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
50Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:34
51Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:35
52Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:36
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
54Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
55Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
56Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea
57Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:37
58Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:38
59Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
61Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
62Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
63Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:40
64Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
65Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
67Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:41
68Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
69Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
70Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
71Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
72Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:43
73Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
74Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
75Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
76Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
78Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
79Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:46
80Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
81Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
82Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
83Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
84Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:48
85Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:49
87Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
88Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:50
89Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
90Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
92Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
93Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
95Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:51
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
98Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
99Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:54
100Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
101Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
102Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:55
103Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
104Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:56
105Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
108Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano0:00:57
109Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
111Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:00:58
112Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:00:59
113Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
114Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:01:00
115Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:01
117Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:02
118Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:01:03
121Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
122Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
123Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:01:04
124Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:05
125Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:07
126Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:01:08
127Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:01:10
128Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
129Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
130Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:14
131Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
132Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
133Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:18
134Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:19
135Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
136Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:24
137Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
138Adrian Palomares Vil. (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:01:36
139Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:52

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano10
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano8
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
6Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5
7Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo4
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3
9Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura2
10Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano0:29:23
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:02
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
5Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:35
6Team NetApp-Endura0:00:36
7Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling0:00:40
8CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:45
9Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks0:00:54
10Crelan-Euphony0:01:02
11Metec-TKH-Continental0:01:05
12Koga Cycling Team0:01:06
13Cycling Team Jo Piels0:01:09
14Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:10
15Rusvelo0:01:11
16Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise0:01:13
17Telenet Fidea0:01:29
18BMC Racing Team0:01:44

