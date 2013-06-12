Wager wins opening stage of ZLM
Blanco rider becomes first GC leader
Stage 1: Goes (ITT) -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:03
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|7
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:10
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|9
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|10
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:13
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|13
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|15
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|16
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|17
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:19
|19
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|20
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:20
|21
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:21
|22
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|23
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|25
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|27
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:24
|30
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|31
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:26
|32
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:27
|33
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:28
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|38
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:29
|39
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|42
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:30
|43
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|45
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|47
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|48
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:33
|49
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|50
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:34
|51
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:35
|52
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:36
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|55
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|56
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea
|57
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:37
|58
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|59
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|61
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|62
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|63
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:40
|64
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|65
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|67
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:41
|68
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|69
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|70
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|71
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|72
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:43
|73
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|74
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|75
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|77
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|78
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|79
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:46
|80
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|81
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|82
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|83
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|84
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|85
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:49
|87
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|88
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:50
|89
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|92
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:51
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|98
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|99
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:54
|100
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|101
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|102
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:55
|103
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:56
|105
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|108
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:57
|109
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|111
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:00:58
|112
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:59
|113
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|114
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:01:00
|115
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:01
|117
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:02
|118
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:01:03
|121
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|122
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:04
|124
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|125
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:07
|126
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:08
|127
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:01:10
|128
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|129
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|130
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:14
|131
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|132
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|133
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:18
|134
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|135
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|136
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:24
|137
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|138
|Adrian Palomares Vil. (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:01:36
|139
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|10
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|8
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|7
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:23
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:02
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:34
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:36
|7
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:45
|9
|Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks
|0:00:54
|10
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:02
|11
|Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:01:05
|12
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|13
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:01:09
|14
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:10
|15
|Rusvelo
|0:01:11
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|0:01:13
|17
|Telenet Fidea
|0:01:29
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
