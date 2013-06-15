Trending

Boom wins in La Gileppe

Blanco rider takes the overall lead

Lars Boom (Blanco) won stage 4 at the Ster ZLM Toer and moved into the overall lead

Lars Boom (Blanco) respendent in the Ster ZLM Toer's yellow leader's jersey

With his victory on stage 4, Lars Boom (Blanco) becomes the new SterZLM Toer leader

Lars Boom (Blanco) soloed to victory on stage 4 a the Ster ZLM Toer

Lars Boom (Blanco) won stage four of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe, Belgium and so took the overall race lead in the five-day stage race.

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) finished second with Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM) third, both at three seconds behind Boom on the uphill finish. Roman Maikin (RusVelo) led in a nine-man group for fourth place at six seconds.

Boom won the same stage in last year's race and followed up this year with a powerful late attack that allowed him to cross the line alone. Unlike last year, however, when Boom's victory fell eight seconds short of the leader's jersey held by Mark Cavendish, this time around the Dutchman's efforts put him into the yellow jersey.

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) did not find the hilly finale to his liking, finishing 32 seconds back and dropping to sixth overall. Boom now leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) by 16 seconds and 2012 Ster ZLM Toer winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 25 seconds.

"This is really a great day," said Boom. "I started the stage with the good vibe from last year and that was already very nice. In the finale on La Gileppe, I could accelerate well and I was quite satisfied with that. I've trained very hard these last weeks and that's now paying off."

Action in the penultimate 186km stage kicked off from the gun as eight riders went out on the attack: Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Christopher Juul Jensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowic) and Huub Duijn (Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks). The escape managed to stay away through the final KOM at 153.5km, but were then caught by the peloton.

Multiple riders attempted attacks on the finishing circuit, but the peloton was together for the uphill finale to La Gileppe.

The Ster ZLM Toer concludes on Sunday with a 176km stage from Gerwen to Boxtel.

Full Results
1Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:42:51
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:03
3Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
4Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:00:06
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
11Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:13
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:00:14
15Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
16Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
17Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:19
18Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
19Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:00:25
23Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo0:00:28
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:00:32
27Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
29Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
30Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
31Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
32Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
33Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
34Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:42
35Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:48
36Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:55
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
38Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:02
39Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:01:03
40Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
41Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:10
42Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
43Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
44Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
45Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
47Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
48Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
49Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:25
50Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:35
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
52Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:36
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:48
54Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
55Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:02:03
57Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:15
58Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:02:27
60Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:02:38
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:43
63Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:03:00
64Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:46
65Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:53
66Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
67Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
68Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
69Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
72Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
73Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:10:42
74Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
75Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
76Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
77Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:41
78Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:12:45
79Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
80Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
81Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
82Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
83Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
86Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
87Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
88Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
89Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
90Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
91Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
92Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
93Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
96Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
97Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
98Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
99Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
100Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
101Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
102Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
103Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
104Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
105Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
106Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
107Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
108Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
109Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
111Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
112Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
113Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:13:35
115Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:14:39
116Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:19:05
117Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
118Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
119Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
120Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
121Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:19:41
122Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:16
DNFMartijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNSGregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol

Points
1Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
3Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM10
4Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo8
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
6Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol5
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1

Sprint 1 - Malmedy, 34km
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2
3Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1

Sprint 2 - Spa, 131.3km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3pts
2Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1

Mountain 1 - Baronheid, 18.1km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2

Mountain 2 - Cote de la Gileppe, 54.4km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2

Mountain 3 - Le Rossier, 81.3km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2

Mountain 4 - Cote de La Redoute, 110km
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM4
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

Mountain 5 - Annette et Lubin, 133.3km
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
3Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

Mountain 6 - Cote de la Gileppe, 153.5km
1Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol6pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step4
3Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2

Teams
1Lotto Belisol14:08:59
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:18
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Team Argos-Shimano0:00:52
5Crelan-Euphony0:00:54
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:14
7Team NetApp-Endura0:01:16
8Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:35
9RusVelo0:01:44
10Garmin-Sharp0:02:00
11Telenet Fidea0:02:19
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
13Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
14Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:11:03
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:57
16BMC Racing Team0:25:10
17Koga Cycling Team0:25:23
18Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:26:29

General classification after stage 4
1Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team13:19:08
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:25
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:26
5Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:32
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:35
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:36
8Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:43
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:13
13Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:26
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano0:01:30
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:05
16Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:02:45
17Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:04:47
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:05:53
19Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:58
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:28
21Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:30
22Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:43
23Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:44
24Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:48
25Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:49
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:55
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:00
28Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:08:01
29Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:08:09
31Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:18
32Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:22
33Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:24
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:08:27
35Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
36Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:08:28
37Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:08:38
38Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:43
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:08:45
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:48
41Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:49
42Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:54
43Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:08:55
44Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
45Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:58
46Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo0:08:59
47Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:09:05
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:09:08
49Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:09:11
50Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:26
51Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:09:28
52Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:09:31
53Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:33
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:09:37
55Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:50
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:56
57Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:10:01
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
59Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:10:17
60Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:24
61Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:42
62Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:57
63Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:11:12
64Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:18
65Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:57
66Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:07
67Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura0:13:32
68Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:13:45
69Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:13:59
70Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:14:18
71Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:15:20
72Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:52
73Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:15:53
74Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:16:10
75Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:16:41
76Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:44
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:17:28
78Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:17:57
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:18:43
80Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:18:51
81Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:19:26
82Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:19:48
83Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:19:57
84Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:20:02
85Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:20:07
86Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
87Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:13
88Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:16
89Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:17
90Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:19
91Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:20:25
92Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:20:28
93Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:33
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:20:37
95Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:50
96Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
97Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:20:58
98Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:21:04
99Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:21:11
100Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:16
101Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:21:21
102Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:21:25
103Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:21:31
104Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:21:36
105Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:21:37
106Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
107Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:21:45
108Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:23:16
109Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:23:54
110Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:26:17
111Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:26:49
112Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:26:50
113Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:51
114Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:02
115Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:20
116Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:28:36
117Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:29:03
118Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:29:04
119Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:29:24
120Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:31:35
121Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:35:41
122Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:36:36

Points classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team32pts
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano29
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step23
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM10
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano10
10Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step9
11Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
12Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo8
13Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura8
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
15Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
18Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo4
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
20Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
21Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
22Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
23Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura2
24Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1
25Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
26Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint classification
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks4
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
6Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
7Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2
9Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
12Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
13Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountains classification
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM45pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
3Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony13
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol6
6Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks4
7Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
10Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
11Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
12Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
14Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks1

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step39:59:00
2Lotto Belisol0:00:15
3Team Argos-Shimano0:00:49
4Garmin-Sharp0:02:21
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:41
6Team NetApp-Endura0:10:45
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:41
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:32
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
10Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:20:20
11Crelan-Euphony0:21:41
12Telenet Fidea0:22:16
13RusVelo0:22:40
14Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:23:55
15BMC Racing Team0:40:02
16CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:41
17Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:43:18
18Koga Cycling Team0:46:07

