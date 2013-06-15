Boom wins in La Gileppe
Blanco rider takes the overall lead
Stage 4: Verviers - La Gileppe
Lars Boom (Blanco) won stage four of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe, Belgium and so took the overall race lead in the five-day stage race.
Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) finished second with Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM) third, both at three seconds behind Boom on the uphill finish. Roman Maikin (RusVelo) led in a nine-man group for fourth place at six seconds.
Boom won the same stage in last year's race and followed up this year with a powerful late attack that allowed him to cross the line alone. Unlike last year, however, when Boom's victory fell eight seconds short of the leader's jersey held by Mark Cavendish, this time around the Dutchman's efforts put him into the yellow jersey.
Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) did not find the hilly finale to his liking, finishing 32 seconds back and dropping to sixth overall. Boom now leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) by 16 seconds and 2012 Ster ZLM Toer winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 25 seconds.
"This is really a great day," said Boom. "I started the stage with the good vibe from last year and that was already very nice. In the finale on La Gileppe, I could accelerate well and I was quite satisfied with that. I've trained very hard these last weeks and that's now paying off."
Action in the penultimate 186km stage kicked off from the gun as eight riders went out on the attack: Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Christopher Juul Jensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowic) and Huub Duijn (Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks). The escape managed to stay away through the final KOM at 153.5km, but were then caught by the peloton.
Multiple riders attempted attacks on the finishing circuit, but the peloton was together for the uphill finale to La Gileppe.
The Ster ZLM Toer concludes on Sunday with a 176km stage from Gerwen to Boxtel.
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:42:51
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:03
|3
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|4
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:06
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|11
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:13
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:00:14
|15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|16
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:19
|18
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|19
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:00:25
|23
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:28
|24
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:32
|27
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|29
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|31
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|32
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|33
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|34
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:42
|35
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:48
|36
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:55
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|38
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:02
|39
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:01:03
|40
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|41
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:10
|42
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|43
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|44
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|45
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|48
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|49
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:25
|50
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:35
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|52
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:36
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:48
|54
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:02:03
|57
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:15
|58
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:02:27
|60
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:02:38
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:43
|63
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:03:00
|64
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:46
|65
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:53
|66
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|67
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|68
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|69
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|72
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|73
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:10:42
|74
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|76
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:41
|78
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:12:45
|79
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|80
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|81
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|82
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|83
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|86
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|87
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|88
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|89
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|90
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|92
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|93
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|96
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|97
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|98
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|99
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|101
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|102
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|103
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|104
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|105
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|106
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|107
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|109
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|111
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|112
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|113
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|114
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|115
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:14:39
|116
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:05
|117
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|118
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|119
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|120
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|121
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:19:41
|122
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:16
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNS
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|3
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|10
|4
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|5
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|3
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|4
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|3
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|1
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|6
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|3
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|1
|Lotto Belisol
|14:08:59
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:18
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:52
|5
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:54
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:14
|7
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:16
|8
|Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:35
|9
|RusVelo
|0:01:44
|10
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:00
|11
|Telenet Fidea
|0:02:19
|12
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|13
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|14
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:11:03
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:57
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:25:10
|17
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:25:23
|18
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:26:29
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13:19:08
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:26
|5
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:32
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:35
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:36
|8
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:43
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:13
|13
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:26
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:30
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:05
|16
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:45
|17
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:04:47
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:05:53
|19
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:58
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:28
|21
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|22
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:43
|23
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:44
|24
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:48
|25
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:49
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:55
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:00
|28
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:08:01
|29
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:08:09
|31
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:18
|32
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:22
|33
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:24
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:27
|35
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|36
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:08:28
|37
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:08:38
|38
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:43
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:45
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:48
|41
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:49
|42
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:54
|43
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:08:55
|44
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|45
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:58
|46
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:59
|47
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:09:05
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:08
|49
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:09:11
|50
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:26
|51
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:09:28
|52
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:09:31
|53
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:33
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:09:37
|55
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:50
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:56
|57
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:10:01
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:10:17
|60
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:24
|61
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:42
|62
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:57
|63
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:12
|64
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:18
|65
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:57
|66
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:07
|67
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|0:13:32
|68
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:13:45
|69
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:13:59
|70
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:18
|71
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:15:20
|72
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:52
|73
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:15:53
|74
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:16:10
|75
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:16:41
|76
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:44
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:17:28
|78
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:17:57
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:18:43
|80
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:51
|81
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:19:26
|82
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:48
|83
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:19:57
|84
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|85
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:20:07
|86
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|87
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:13
|88
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:20:16
|89
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:17
|90
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:19
|91
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:20:25
|92
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:28
|93
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:20:33
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:37
|95
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:50
|96
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|97
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:58
|98
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:21:04
|99
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:11
|100
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:16
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|102
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|103
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:31
|104
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:21:36
|105
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:21:37
|106
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|107
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:45
|108
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:23:16
|109
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:23:54
|110
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:26:17
|111
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:26:49
|112
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:26:50
|113
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:51
|114
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:02
|115
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:20
|116
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:28:36
|117
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:03
|118
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:29:04
|119
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:29:24
|120
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:35
|121
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:35:41
|122
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:36:36
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|29
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|23
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|10
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|10
|10
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|11
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|12
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|13
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|8
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|15
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|17
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|18
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|20
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|21
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|22
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|23
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|2
|24
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|25
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|3
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|4
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|6
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|7
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|9
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|10
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|11
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|45
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|3
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|4
|7
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|8
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|10
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|11
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|12
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|14
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39:59:00
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:49
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:21
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:45
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:41
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:32
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|10
|Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:20:20
|11
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:41
|12
|Telenet Fidea
|0:22:16
|13
|RusVelo
|0:22:40
|14
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:23:55
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:40:02
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:41
|17
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:43:18
|18
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:46:07
