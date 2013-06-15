Image 1 of 4 Lars Boom (Blanco) won stage 4 at the Ster ZLM Toer and moved into the overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lars Boom (Blanco) respendent in the Ster ZLM Toer's yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 With his victory on stage 4, Lars Boom (Blanco) becomes the new SterZLM Toer leader (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Lars Boom (Blanco) soloed to victory on stage 4 a the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Boom (Blanco) won stage four of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe, Belgium and so took the overall race lead in the five-day stage race.

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) finished second with Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM) third, both at three seconds behind Boom on the uphill finish. Roman Maikin (RusVelo) led in a nine-man group for fourth place at six seconds.

Boom won the same stage in last year's race and followed up this year with a powerful late attack that allowed him to cross the line alone. Unlike last year, however, when Boom's victory fell eight seconds short of the leader's jersey held by Mark Cavendish, this time around the Dutchman's efforts put him into the yellow jersey.

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) did not find the hilly finale to his liking, finishing 32 seconds back and dropping to sixth overall. Boom now leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) by 16 seconds and 2012 Ster ZLM Toer winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 25 seconds.

"This is really a great day," said Boom. "I started the stage with the good vibe from last year and that was already very nice. In the finale on La Gileppe, I could accelerate well and I was quite satisfied with that. I've trained very hard these last weeks and that's now paying off."

Action in the penultimate 186km stage kicked off from the gun as eight riders went out on the attack: Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Christopher Juul Jensen (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowic) and Huub Duijn (Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks). The escape managed to stay away through the final KOM at 153.5km, but were then caught by the peloton.

Multiple riders attempted attacks on the finishing circuit, but the peloton was together for the uphill finale to La Gileppe.

The Ster ZLM Toer concludes on Sunday with a 176km stage from Gerwen to Boxtel.

Full Results 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:42:51 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:03 3 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 4 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:06 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 11 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:13 14 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:00:14 15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 16 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 17 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:19 18 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 19 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:00:25 23 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:28 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:00:32 27 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 29 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 30 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 31 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 32 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 33 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 34 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:42 35 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:48 36 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:55 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 38 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:02 39 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:01:03 40 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 41 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:10 42 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 43 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 44 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 47 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 48 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 49 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:01:25 50 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:35 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 52 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:36 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:48 54 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 55 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:02:03 57 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:15 58 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:02:27 60 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:02:38 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:43 63 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:03:00 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:46 65 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:07:53 66 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 67 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 68 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 69 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 70 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 72 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 73 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:10:42 74 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 75 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 76 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 77 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:41 78 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:12:45 79 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 80 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 81 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 82 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 83 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 86 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 87 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 88 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 89 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 90 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 91 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 92 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 93 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 96 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 97 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 98 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 100 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 101 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 102 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 103 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 104 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 105 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 106 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 107 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 108 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 109 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 111 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 112 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 113 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 114 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:13:35 115 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:14:39 116 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:19:05 117 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 118 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 119 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 120 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 121 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:19:41 122 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:16 DNF Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team DNS Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol

Points 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 3 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 10 4 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 8 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 6 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1

Sprint 1 - Malmedy, 34km 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2 3 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1

Sprint 2 - Spa, 131.3km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 pts 2 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1

Mountain 1 - Baronheid, 18.1km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2

Mountain 2 - Cote de la Gileppe, 54.4km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2

Mountain 3 - Le Rossier, 81.3km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2

Mountain 4 - Cote de La Redoute, 110km 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 4 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Mountain 5 - Annette et Lubin, 133.3km 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 3 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Mountain 6 - Cote de la Gileppe, 153.5km 1 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 6 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 3 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2

Teams 1 Lotto Belisol 14:08:59 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:18 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:52 5 Crelan-Euphony 0:00:54 6 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:14 7 Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:16 8 Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 0:01:35 9 RusVelo 0:01:44 10 Garmin-Sharp 0:02:00 11 Telenet Fidea 0:02:19 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 13 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 14 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:11:03 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:57 16 BMC Racing Team 0:25:10 17 Koga Cycling Team 0:25:23 18 Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:26:29

General classification after stage 4 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 13:19:08 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:25 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:26 5 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:32 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:35 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:36 8 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:47 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:13 13 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:26 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 0:01:30 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:05 16 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:02:45 17 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:04:47 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:05:53 19 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:05:58 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:28 21 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:30 22 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:43 23 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:44 24 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:48 25 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:49 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:55 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:00 28 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:08:01 29 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:08:09 31 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:18 32 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:08:22 33 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:24 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:08:27 35 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 36 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:08:28 37 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:08:38 38 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:43 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:08:45 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:48 41 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:49 42 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:54 43 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:08:55 44 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 45 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:58 46 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:59 47 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:09:05 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:09:08 49 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:09:11 50 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:26 51 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:09:28 52 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:09:31 53 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:33 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:09:37 55 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:50 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:56 57 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:10:01 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 59 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:10:17 60 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:24 61 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:42 62 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:57 63 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:11:12 64 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:18 65 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:57 66 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:07 67 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 0:13:32 68 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:13:45 69 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:13:59 70 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:14:18 71 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:15:20 72 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:52 73 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:15:53 74 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:16:10 75 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:16:41 76 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:44 77 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:17:28 78 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:17:57 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:18:43 80 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:18:51 81 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:19:26 82 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:48 83 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:19:57 84 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:20:02 85 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:20:07 86 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 87 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:13 88 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:16 89 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:17 90 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:19 91 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:20:25 92 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:20:28 93 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:33 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:20:37 95 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:50 96 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 97 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:58 98 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:21:04 99 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:21:11 100 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:16 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21 102 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:21:25 103 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:21:31 104 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:21:36 105 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:21:37 106 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 107 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:21:45 108 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:23:16 109 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:23:54 110 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:26:17 111 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:26:49 112 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:26:50 113 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:51 114 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:02 115 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:20 116 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:28:36 117 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:29:03 118 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:29:04 119 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:29:24 120 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:31:35 121 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:35:41 122 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:36:36

Points classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 32 pts 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 29 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 23 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 10 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 10 10 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 9 11 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 12 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 8 13 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 8 14 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 15 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 5 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 18 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 4 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 20 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 21 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 22 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 23 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 2 24 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1 25 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint classification 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 3 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 4 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 6 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 7 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2 9 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 10 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 11 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountains classification 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 45 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 3 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 13 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 4 7 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 8 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 10 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 11 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 12 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 14 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 1