Bos wins opening road stage at Ster ZLM Toer
Blanco teammate Wagner remains in leader's jersey
Stage 2: Breda -
Blanco Pro Cycling won their second straight stage at the Ster ZLM Toer as Theo Bos parlayed his sprinting speed into stage victory today from a select group of 25 riders. The 29-year-old Dutchman claimed his sixth win of the season ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) while Blanco teammate Robert Wagner, winner of the first stage time trial, retained his leader's jersey with his 15th place finish in the front group.
Bos was particularly proud of his victory as he outkicked the cream of the WorldTour sprinters in Greipel, Cavendish and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). "It's always cool to best that class of rider but to top them all at the same time is really a kick," said Bos. "This is the first time that has happened although I've beaten them individually in the past.
"I was in the right place at the right time. I was behind Kittel, Greipel and Cavendish in fourth and made my move with 300 metres to go. It was fantastic to see that no one could get ahead of me."
A five-man break escaped early, comprised of Steven Lammertink and Rens Te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team), plus Jurriën Bosters and Dries Hollanders (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam). Crosswinds buffeted the peloton, splitting the field and creating an elite first chase group which eventually made contact with the break.
The lead group initially contained 34 riders which was whittled down to 25 approaching the race finale. Blanco, Lotto Belisol, Argos-Shimano, Garmin-Sharp and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were all well-represented with multiple riders each at the head of the race.
Lars Boom (Blanco) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) went out on the attack inside five kilometres to go, but Argos-Shimano, working for their sprinter Marcel Kittel, neutralised the escape approaching the flamme rouge.
Most of the Ster ZLM Toer's sprint heavyweights made the selection in the opening road stage, with Bos prevailing for the win in Breda.
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3:53:40
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|7
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|13
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|17
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|18
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:10
|23
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:14
|26
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:36
|27
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|29
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|31
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|32
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:04:57
|33
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|34
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:37
|35
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|36
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|37
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|40
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|41
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|42
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|43
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|44
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|47
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|49
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|50
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|51
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|53
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|54
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|55
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|56
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|57
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|59
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|60
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|62
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|65
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|67
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|68
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|69
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|70
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|71
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|72
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|73
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|74
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|75
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|76
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|77
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|78
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|79
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|80
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|81
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|87
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|88
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|90
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|91
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|94
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|95
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|96
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|98
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|99
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|100
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|101
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|102
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|103
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|104
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|105
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|106
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|108
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|109
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|111
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|113
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|115
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|116
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:12:41
|118
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|119
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|120
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|121
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:30
|122
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|123
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|125
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|126
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|127
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|128
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Adrian Palomares Vil. (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|8
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|6
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|7
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|1
|1
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|11:41:00
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:10
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:13
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:11:49
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:13:14
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:15:50
|13
|Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks
|0:18:11
|14
|Telenet Fidea
|15
|RusVelo
|0:19:51
|16
|Crelan-Euphony
|17
|Koga Cycling Team
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:25:55
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4:03:20
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:07
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:13
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|9
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:21
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:24
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:32
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:36
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|0:00:38
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:45
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:46
|18
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|19
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:02
|21
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:07
|22
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|23
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:16
|24
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:54
|26
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:02:57
|27
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:02
|28
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:03:06
|29
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:30
|30
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:37
|31
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:43
|32
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:05:25
|33
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:05:26
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:40
|35
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:06:47
|36
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:06:48
|37
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:53
|38
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:54
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:06:55
|40
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|42
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:56
|43
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:06:58
|45
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|46
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|47
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:01
|48
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:07:03
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:04
|50
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|52
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|53
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:05
|54
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:07:06
|55
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|56
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:07
|57
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|58
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|59
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|60
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:11
|61
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:13
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|64
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:14
|65
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:15
|66
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:16
|67
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:17
|68
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|69
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:07:18
|71
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:19
|73
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|75
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|76
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|77
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:21
|78
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:22
|81
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:07:24
|82
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|83
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:25
|84
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:07:26
|85
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:27
|86
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|90
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|92
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:31
|93
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|94
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|95
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:07:32
|96
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:33
|98
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|100
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:07:35
|101
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:36
|102
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:07:37
|103
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|104
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:39
|105
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|106
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|107
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:07:40
|108
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|109
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:41
|110
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:45
|111
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:07:47
|112
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|113
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|114
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:07:51
|115
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|116
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|117
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:12:49
|118
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:02
|119
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:13:14
|120
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:13:28
|121
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:50
|122
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:15:17
|123
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:19
|124
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:20
|125
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:15:21
|126
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|127
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|128
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:15:44
|1
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14
|4
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|13
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|10
|8
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|8
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|11
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|13
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|17
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|2
|18
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|pts
|2
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|3
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|4
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|3
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|12:10:25
|2
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:08
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:32
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:47
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:21
|8
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:12:56
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|0:14:25
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|12
|Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:16:53
|13
|Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks
|0:19:03
|14
|Telenet Fidea
|0:19:38
|15
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:20:51
|16
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:20:55
|17
|RusVelo
|0:21:00
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:38
