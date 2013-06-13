Trending

Bos wins opening road stage at Ster ZLM Toer

Blanco teammate Wagner remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) won stage 2 ahead of Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish in the sprint finale

Theo Bos (Blanco) won stage 2 ahead of Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish in the sprint finale
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) turned on the afterburners and won the sprint finale

Theo Bos (Blanco) turned on the afterburners and won the sprint finale
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) outsprinted Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish for the stage victory in Breda

Theo Bos (Blanco) outsprinted Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish for the stage victory in Breda
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium after taking his sixth victory of the 2013 season

Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium after taking his sixth victory of the 2013 season
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 21

Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the sprint classification

Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 21

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third on the day

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third on the day
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 21

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 21

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) celebrates his victory

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 21

It was a good day for Theo Bos (Blanco) as he outsprinted the likes of Andre Greipel, Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel for the win

It was a good day for Theo Bos (Blanco) as he outsprinted the likes of Andre Greipel, Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel for the win
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 21

Third place finisher Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to his team bus

Third place finisher Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to his team bus
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 21

Robert Wagner (Blanco) leads the points classification

Robert Wagner (Blanco) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 21

Rens Te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the mountains classification

Rens Te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) about to begin his celebration for winning stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer

Theo Bos (Blanco) about to begin his celebration for winning stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 21

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco)

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 21

Robert Wagner (Blanco) continues to lead the Ster ZLM Toer

Robert Wagner (Blanco) continues to lead the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 21

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium

Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) won the first road stage at the Ster ZLM Toer

Theo Bos (Blanco) won the first road stage at the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 21

Theo Bos (Blanco) has plenty to smile about after his sprint victory in stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer

Theo Bos (Blanco) has plenty to smile about after his sprint victory in stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Robert Wagner (Blanco) stays in the leader's jersey after stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer

Robert Wagner (Blanco) stays in the leader's jersey after stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

A select group sprinted for victory at the end of stage 2 with Theo Bos (Blanco) winning ahead of Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish

A select group sprinted for victory at the end of stage 2 with Theo Bos (Blanco) winning ahead of Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Blanco Pro Cycling won their second straight stage at the Ster ZLM Toer as Theo Bos parlayed his sprinting speed into stage victory today from a select group of 25 riders. The 29-year-old Dutchman claimed his sixth win of the season ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) while Blanco teammate Robert Wagner, winner of the first stage time trial, retained his leader's jersey with his 15th place finish in the front group.

Bos was particularly proud of his victory as he outkicked the cream of the WorldTour sprinters in Greipel, Cavendish and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). "It's always cool to best that class of rider but to top them all at the same time is really a kick," said Bos. "This is the first time that has happened although I've beaten them individually in the past.

"I was in the right place at the right time. I was behind Kittel, Greipel and Cavendish in fourth and made my move with 300 metres to go. It was fantastic to see that no one could get ahead of me."

A five-man break escaped early, comprised of Steven Lammertink and Rens Te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team), plus Jurriën Bosters and Dries Hollanders (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam). Crosswinds buffeted the peloton, splitting the field and creating an elite first chase group which eventually made contact with the break.

The lead group initially contained 34 riders which was whittled down to 25 approaching the race finale. Blanco, Lotto Belisol, Argos-Shimano, Garmin-Sharp and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were all well-represented with multiple riders each at the head of the race.

Lars Boom (Blanco) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) went out on the attack inside five kilometres to go, but Argos-Shimano, working for their sprinter Marcel Kittel, neutralised the escape approaching the flamme rouge.

Most of the Ster ZLM Toer's sprint heavyweights made the selection in the opening road stage, with Bos prevailing for the win in Breda.

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team3:53:40
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
4Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
7Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
13Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
15Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
16Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
17Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
18Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
19Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano0:00:10
23Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:00:16
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:27
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:14
26Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:36
27Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
29Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
31Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
32Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:04:57
33Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
34Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo0:06:37
35Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
37Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
38Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
40Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
41Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
42Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
43Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
44Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
45Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
47Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
49Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
50Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
51Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
53Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
54Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
55Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
56Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
57Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
59Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
60Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
62Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
63Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
65Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
67Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
68Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
69Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
70Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
71Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
72Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
73Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
74Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
75Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
76Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
77Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
78Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
79Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
80Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
81Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
82Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
88Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
90Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
91Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
93Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
94Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
95Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
96Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
98Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
99Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
100Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
101Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
102Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
103Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
104Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
105Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
106Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
107Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
108Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
109Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
111Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
112Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
113Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
114Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
115Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
116Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:12:41
118Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
119Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
121Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:30
122Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
123Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
124Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
125Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
126Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
127Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
128Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
DNFPiotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFIvan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAdrian Palomares Vil. (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFArnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea

Points
1Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10
4Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura8
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano6
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp5
7Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - 51.7km
1Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam1

Sprint 2 - 101.2km
1Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - 57.7km
1Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Teams
1Lotto-Belisol Team11:41:00
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Garmin-Sharp
5Team Argos-Shimano0:00:10
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:13
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Cycling Team Jo Piels0:11:49
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:13:14
10Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
11BMC Racing Team
12Metec-TKH-Continental0:15:50
13Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks0:18:11
14Telenet Fidea
15RusVelo0:19:51
16Crelan-Euphony
17Koga Cycling Team
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:25:55

General classification after stage 2
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4:03:20
2Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:04
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:06
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:07
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:11
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:13
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:14
9Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:21
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:24
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:32
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:36
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura0:00:38
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:45
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:46
18Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
19Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:02
21Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano0:01:07
22Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:01:13
23Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:16
24Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:54
26Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:02:57
27Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:02
28Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:03:06
29Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:30
30Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:03:37
31Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:43
32Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:05:25
33Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:05:26
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:06:40
35Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:06:47
36Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:06:48
37Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:06:53
38Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:06:54
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:06:55
40Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
41Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
42Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:06:56
43Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:06:58
45Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
47Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:01
48Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:07:03
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:04
50Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
52Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
53Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:05
54Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:07:06
55Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
56Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:07
57Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
58Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:08
59Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
60Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:11
61Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:13
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
63Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
64Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:14
65Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:15
66Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:16
67Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:17
68Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
69Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:07:18
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
72Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:19
73Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
75Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
76Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
77Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:21
78Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
79Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:22
81Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:07:24
82Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
83Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:25
84Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:07:26
85Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:27
86Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
87Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
90Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:28
92Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:31
93Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
94Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
95Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:07:32
96Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
97Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:33
98Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:07:35
101Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:36
102Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:07:37
103Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
104Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:39
105Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
106Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:07:40
108Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
109Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:07:41
110Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:07:45
111Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:07:47
112Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
113Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
114Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:07:51
115Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:56
116Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
117Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:12:49
118Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:02
119Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:13:14
120Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:13:28
121Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:50
122Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:15:17
123Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:19
124Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:20
125Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:15:21
126Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
127Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:15:35
128Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:15:44

Points classification
1Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano14
4Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol13
5Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team12
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano10
8Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura8
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp5
11Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5
12Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo4
13Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
14Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
17Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura2
18Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint classification
1Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6pts
2Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
3Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
4Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
3Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team1

Teams classification
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team12:10:25
2Omega Pharma-QuickStep
3Team Argos-Shimano0:00:08
4Garmin-Sharp0:00:32
5Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:33
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:47
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:21
8Cycling Team Jo Piels0:12:56
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling0:13:52
10Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise0:14:25
11BMC Racing Team0:14:56
12Metec-TKH-Continental0:16:53
13Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks0:19:03
14Telenet Fidea0:19:38
15Crelan-Euphony0:20:51
16Koga Cycling Team0:20:55
17RusVelo0:21:00
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:38

Latest on Cyclingnews