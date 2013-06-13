Image 1 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) won stage 2 ahead of Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish in the sprint finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) turned on the afterburners and won the sprint finale (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) outsprinted Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish for the stage victory in Breda (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium after taking his sixth victory of the 2013 season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 21 Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 21 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished third on the day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 21 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 21 Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 21 It was a good day for Theo Bos (Blanco) as he outsprinted the likes of Andre Greipel, Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel for the win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 21 Third place finisher Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) heads to his team bus (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 21 Robert Wagner (Blanco) leads the points classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 21 Rens Te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) about to begin his celebration for winning stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 21 Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 21 Robert Wagner (Blanco) continues to lead the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 21 Stage 2 winner Theo Bos (Blanco) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) won the first road stage at the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 21 Theo Bos (Blanco) has plenty to smile about after his sprint victory in stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Robert Wagner (Blanco) stays in the leader's jersey after stage 2 at the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 A select group sprinted for victory at the end of stage 2 with Theo Bos (Blanco) winning ahead of Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Blanco Pro Cycling won their second straight stage at the Ster ZLM Toer as Theo Bos parlayed his sprinting speed into stage victory today from a select group of 25 riders. The 29-year-old Dutchman claimed his sixth win of the season ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) while Blanco teammate Robert Wagner, winner of the first stage time trial, retained his leader's jersey with his 15th place finish in the front group.

Bos was particularly proud of his victory as he outkicked the cream of the WorldTour sprinters in Greipel, Cavendish and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano). "It's always cool to best that class of rider but to top them all at the same time is really a kick," said Bos. "This is the first time that has happened although I've beaten them individually in the past.

"I was in the right place at the right time. I was behind Kittel, Greipel and Cavendish in fourth and made my move with 300 metres to go. It was fantastic to see that no one could get ahead of me."

A five-man break escaped early, comprised of Steven Lammertink and Rens Te Stroet (Cyclingteam Jo Piels), Bart Van Haaren (Koga Cycling Team), plus Jurriën Bosters and Dries Hollanders (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam). Crosswinds buffeted the peloton, splitting the field and creating an elite first chase group which eventually made contact with the break.

The lead group initially contained 34 riders which was whittled down to 25 approaching the race finale. Blanco, Lotto Belisol, Argos-Shimano, Garmin-Sharp and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were all well-represented with multiple riders each at the head of the race.

Lars Boom (Blanco) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) went out on the attack inside five kilometres to go, but Argos-Shimano, working for their sprinter Marcel Kittel, neutralised the escape approaching the flamme rouge.

Most of the Ster ZLM Toer's sprint heavyweights made the selection in the opening road stage, with Bos prevailing for the win in Breda.

Full Results 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3:53:40 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 7 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 13 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 15 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 16 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 17 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 18 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 19 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 0:00:10 23 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:00:16 24 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:14 26 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:36 27 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 28 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 29 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 31 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 32 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:04:57 33 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 34 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:37 35 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 37 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 38 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 40 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 41 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 42 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 43 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 44 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 47 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 48 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 49 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 50 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 51 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 52 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 53 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 54 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 55 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 56 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 57 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 58 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 59 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 60 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 62 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 63 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 65 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 67 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 68 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 69 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 70 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 71 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 72 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 73 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 74 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 75 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 76 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 77 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 78 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 79 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 80 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 81 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 82 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 84 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 86 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 88 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 90 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 91 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 93 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 94 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 95 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 96 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 98 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 99 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 100 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 101 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 102 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 103 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 104 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 105 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 106 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 107 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 108 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 109 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 111 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 112 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp 113 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 114 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 115 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 116 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:12:41 118 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 119 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 121 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:30 122 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 123 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 124 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 125 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 126 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 127 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 128 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp DNF Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Mateusz Nowak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Ivan Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo DNF Adrian Palomares Vil. (Spa) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks DNF Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam DNF Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam DNF Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet Fidea

Points 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 4 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 8 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 6 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 7 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - 51.7km 1 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 1

Sprint 2 - 101.2km 1 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 3 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - 57.7km 1 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 11:41:00 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Garmin-Sharp 5 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:10 6 Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:13 7 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Cycling Team Jo Piels 0:11:49 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling 0:13:14 10 Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Metec-TKH-Continental 0:15:50 13 Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks 0:18:11 14 Telenet Fidea 15 RusVelo 0:19:51 16 Crelan-Euphony 17 Koga Cycling Team 18 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:25:55

General classification after stage 2 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4:03:20 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:06 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:07 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:11 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:13 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:14 9 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:21 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:24 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:32 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:36 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 0:00:38 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:45 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:46 18 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:00:47 19 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:02 21 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 0:01:07 22 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 23 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:16 24 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:54 26 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:02:57 27 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:03:02 28 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:03:06 29 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:03:30 30 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:03:37 31 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:43 32 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:05:25 33 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:05:26 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:06:40 35 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:06:47 36 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:06:48 37 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:06:53 38 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:06:54 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:06:55 40 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 42 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:06:56 43 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 44 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:06:58 45 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 46 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 47 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:01 48 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:07:03 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:04 50 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 52 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 53 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:05 54 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:07:06 55 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 56 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:07 57 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 58 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:08 59 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 60 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:11 61 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:13 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 63 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 64 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:14 65 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:15 66 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:16 67 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:17 68 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 69 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:07:18 71 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 72 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:19 73 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 74 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 75 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 76 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 77 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:21 78 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 79 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:22 81 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:07:24 82 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 83 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:25 84 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:07:26 85 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:27 86 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 87 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 90 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 91 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:28 92 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:31 93 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 94 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 95 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:07:32 96 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 97 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:33 98 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:07:35 101 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:36 102 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:07:37 103 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 104 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:39 105 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 106 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 107 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:07:40 108 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 109 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:41 110 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:45 111 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:07:47 112 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:07:49 113 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 114 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:07:51 115 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:56 116 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 117 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:12:49 118 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:02 119 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:13:14 120 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:13:28 121 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:50 122 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:15:17 123 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:19 124 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:20 125 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:15:21 126 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 127 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:15:35 128 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:15:44

Points classification 1 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 14 4 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 13 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 10 8 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 8 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 10 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 11 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 5 12 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 4 13 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 17 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 2 18 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint classification 1 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 pts 2 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 3 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 4 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 3 Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 1