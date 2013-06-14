Kittel wins Ster ZLM Toer GP stage 3
Argos-Shimano rider takes over general classification lead
Stage 3: Buchten -
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) showed he is ready for the sprint showdowns at the Tour de France by beating Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the end of stage three of the Ster ZLM Toer to Buchten in the south of the Netherlands.
Theo Bos (Blanco) won stage two but the former Dutch track sprinter had to settle fourth place this time as Kittel also took the race leader's yellow jersey from his teammate and stage one winner Robert Wagner thanks to the time bonuses. Wagner is six seconds down, with Lars Boom (Blanco) third at seven seconds.
Kittel also took the lead in the points jersey, completing a great day for the German sprinter. It was his second win in six days after also taking the Garmin Pro Race in Berlin on Sunday.
“It was a controlled race today as we had one of our engines on the front with Albert Timmer,” Kittel said on the team's website after the race.
“It was a quite difficult last lap after bringing the break back, being really technical, so we had to take care to stay in the right position, but it was not easy. We stayed calm with a good plan and came to the front at just the right time, just avoiding a crash in the bunch. We only lost Luka Mezgec by a crash but he is ok. It was up to Ramon Sinkeldam and Tom Veelers in the finale and they did a great lead out. I knew Greipel was on my wheel but he wasn’t able to get past me. It’s nice to know that my sprint is where it should be at the right moment.”
The 188km stage included several climbs in the Southern Limberg hills including the Cauberg and the Eyserbosweg that are better known as key moments in the Amstel Gold Race. Eight riders went on the attack to form the break of the day with Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) eventually go solo to secure the lead in the climber's competition. However the sprinters' teams were determined to bring the race back together and set up their leaders and the break was 10km from the finish.
Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Argos-Shimano and Blanco all shared the work of chasing down the break. A high-speed crash dumped several riders from both from Argos-Shimano and Lotto-Belisol on the ground but none of the big-name sprinters were involved.
Kittel was protected by his teammates and hit the front early after a slight rise in the road inside the final kilometre. Greipel and Cavendish matched the German's speed but could not get passed him as Kittel celebrated Argos-Shimano's 13th win of the 2013 season.
Saturday sees another tough ay in the saddle, with the race heading into the Ardennes for the 186km stage from Verviers to La Gileppe.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|4:33:06
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|15
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|22
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|24
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|28
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:07
|29
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|31
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|32
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|35
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|38
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|40
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|43
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|44
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|45
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|47
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|48
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|50
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|51
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|52
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:13
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|55
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:17
|57
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|61
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|62
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|63
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:00:19
|65
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:21
|67
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:00:23
|68
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|69
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|70
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:41
|71
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:43
|72
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|73
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|76
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:00:49
|78
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|79
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|80
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:55
|81
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|82
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|83
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|84
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:02
|85
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|86
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|87
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:06
|88
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|89
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|91
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|92
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|93
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|97
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|98
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|99
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|100
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|101
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|102
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|103
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|106
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|107
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|109
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:01
|111
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:12
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:02:31
|114
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:33
|116
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|117
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|118
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|119
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|120
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|121
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|122
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:05:55
|125
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:06:30
|126
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|DNF
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|3
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|3
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|2
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|3
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|4
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|9
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|10
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13:39:18
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks
|4
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|5
|Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:07
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|8
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Koga Cycling Team
|11
|Rusvelo
|0:00:14
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|14
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|15
|Metec-TKH-Continental
|16
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:24
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Telenet Fidea
|0:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|8:36:20
|2
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:16
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:19
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:30
|9
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:31
|10
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:34
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:38
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:42
|14
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|0:00:44
|15
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:49
|16
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:51
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:52
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:22
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:29
|22
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|23
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:32
|24
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:36
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:02:00
|26
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:03:19
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:03:22
|28
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:03:53
|29
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:56
|30
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:04:10
|31
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:45
|32
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:05:31
|33
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:05:49
|34
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:00
|35
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:07:01
|36
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:08
|37
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|38
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:09
|39
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:10
|41
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:07:11
|42
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:07:12
|43
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:13
|44
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|45
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|46
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:07:19
|47
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|48
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:20
|49
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|50
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:07:24
|51
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:25
|52
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:26
|53
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:28
|54
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:30
|56
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:07:31
|57
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:32
|59
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:33
|60
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|61
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:07:37
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:38
|64
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:40
|65
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:07:41
|67
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:42
|68
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:44
|69
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:45
|70
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|71
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:07:49
|72
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:52
|73
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|74
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:07:53
|75
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:54
|76
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|77
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:07:59
|78
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:02
|79
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|80
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:08:03
|81
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:06
|82
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:08
|84
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:10
|85
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|86
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:08:16
|87
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:08:19
|88
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:23
|89
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:28
|90
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|92
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:29
|93
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:33
|94
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:08:36
|96
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:08:37
|97
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|98
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:08:38
|99
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:39
|100
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:08:41
|101
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|102
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|103
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:45
|104
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:08:48
|105
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:08:49
|106
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|107
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:51
|108
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:57
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:11
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:34
|111
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:09:35
|112
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:10:28
|113
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:13:29
|114
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:13:50
|115
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:13:54
|116
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:14:03
|117
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:14
|118
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:14:40
|119
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:32
|120
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:16:02
|121
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|122
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:16:16
|123
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:16:33
|124
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|125
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:17:28
|126
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|6
|3
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|4
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|5
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|6
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|17
|pts
|2
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|3
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|4
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|5
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|6
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|7
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|29
|pts
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|25
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|20
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|10
|8
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|9
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|8
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|6
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|13
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|14
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|16
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|20
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|2
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25:49:43
|2
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:15
|4
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:39
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:47
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:45
|8
|Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:13:10
|9
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
|0:14:32
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:15:10
|12
|Metec-TKH-Continental
|0:17:07
|13
|Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks
|0:19:03
|14
|Telenet Fidea
|0:20:15
|15
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|16
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:05
|17
|Rusvelo
|0:21:14
|18
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:02
