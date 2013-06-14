Trending

Kittel wins Ster ZLM Toer GP stage 3

Argos-Shimano rider takes over general classification lead

Image 1 of 9

2013 Tour de Picardie champion Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) speaks to the media.

2013 Tour de Picardie champion Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) speaks to the media.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 3

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) leads Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) across the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 3

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) on the podium

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Stage 3 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)

Stage 3 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 3

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) showed he is ready for the sprint showdowns at the Tour de France by beating Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the end of stage three of the Ster ZLM Toer to Buchten in the south of the Netherlands.

Theo Bos (Blanco) won stage two but the former Dutch track sprinter had to settle fourth place this time as Kittel also took the race leader's yellow jersey from his teammate and stage one winner Robert Wagner thanks to the time bonuses. Wagner is six seconds down, with Lars Boom (Blanco) third at seven seconds.

Kittel also took the lead in the points jersey, completing a great day for the German sprinter. It was his second win in six days after also taking the Garmin Pro Race in Berlin on Sunday.

“It was a controlled race today as we had one of our engines on the front with Albert Timmer,” Kittel said on the team's website after the race.

“It was a quite difficult last lap after bringing the break back, being really technical, so we had to take care to stay in the right position, but it was not easy. We stayed calm with a good plan and came to the front at just the right time, just avoiding a crash in the bunch. We only lost Luka Mezgec by a crash but he is ok. It was up to Ramon Sinkeldam and Tom Veelers in the finale and they did a great lead out. I knew Greipel was on my wheel but he wasn’t able to get past me. It’s nice to know that my sprint is where it should be at the right moment.”

The 188km stage included several climbs in the Southern Limberg hills including the Cauberg and the Eyserbosweg that are better known as key moments in the Amstel Gold Race. Eight riders went on the attack to form the break of the day with Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) eventually go solo to secure the lead in the climber's competition. However the sprinters' teams were determined to bring the race back together and set up their leaders and the break was 10km from the finish.

Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Argos-Shimano and Blanco all shared the work of chasing down the break. A high-speed crash dumped several riders from both from Argos-Shimano and Lotto-Belisol on the ground but none of the big-name sprinters were involved.

Kittel was protected by his teammates and hit the front early after a slight rise in the road inside the final kilometre. Greipel and Cavendish matched the German's speed but could not get passed him as Kittel celebrated Argos-Shimano's 13th win of the 2013 season.

Saturday sees another tough ay in the saddle, with the race heading into the Ardennes for the 186km stage from Verviers to La Gileppe.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano4:33:06
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
5Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
6Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
15Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
16Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
17Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
24Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
25Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
26Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
27Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:07
29Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
30Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
31Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
32Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
33Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
34Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
35Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
36Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
38Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
40Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
41Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
43Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
44Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
45Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
47Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
48Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
49Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
50Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
51Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
52Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:00:13
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
54Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
55Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:17
57Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
58Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
61Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
63Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:00:19
65Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:21
67Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:00:23
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
69Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:35
70Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
71Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:43
72Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
73Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
75Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
76Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
77Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:00:49
78Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
79Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
80Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:00:55
81Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
82Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
83Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:59
84Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:02
85Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
86Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:06
88Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
89Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
90Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
91Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
92Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
93Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
96Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
97Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
98Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
99Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
100Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp
101Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
102Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
103Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
106Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
107Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
109Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:02:01
111Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:12
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:02:31
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
115Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:02:33
116Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
117Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
118Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:03:07
119Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
120Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
121Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
122Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
124Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:05:55
125Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:06:30
126Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
DNFBart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2
3Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
3Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
3Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony3pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM2
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
3Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
3Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
3Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony2
3Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano15pts
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10
4Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team8
5Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6
6Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team5
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp4
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
9Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
10Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep13:39:18
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks
4Lotto-Belisol Team
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Garmin-Sharp0:00:07
7Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise
8Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling
9Team Argos-Shimano
10Koga Cycling Team
11Rusvelo0:00:14
12BMC Racing Team
13Crelan-Euphony
14Cycling Team Jo Piels
15Metec-TKH-Continental
16Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:24
17CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Telenet Fidea0:00:37

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano8:36:20
2Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
4Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:16
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:17
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:19
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:30
9Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:31
10Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:34
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:38
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
14Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura0:00:44
15Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:49
16Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:51
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:52
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano0:01:13
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:22
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:29
22Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
23Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:01:32
24Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:01:36
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:02:00
26Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:03:19
27Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:03:22
28Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:03:53
29Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:56
30Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:04:10
31Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:04:45
32Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:05:31
33Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:05:49
34Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:00
35Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:07:01
36Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:08
37Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
38Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:07:09
39Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:10
41Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:07:11
42Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:07:12
43Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:13
44Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:14
45Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
46Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:07:19
47Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:20
49Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:23
50Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:07:24
51Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:25
52Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:26
53Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:28
54Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:30
56Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:07:31
57Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:07:32
59Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:33
60Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
61Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:07:37
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:38
64Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:40
65Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
66Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:07:41
67Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:42
68Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:44
69Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:45
70Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
71Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:07:49
72Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:07:52
73Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
74Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:07:53
75Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:07:54
76Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:56
77Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:07:59
78Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:08:02
79Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
80Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:08:03
81Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:08:06
82Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:08
84Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:08:10
85Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
86Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:08:16
87Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:08:19
88Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:23
89Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:28
90Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
91Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
92Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:29
93Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:33
94Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
95Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:08:36
96Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:08:37
97Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
98Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:08:38
99Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:39
100Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:08:41
101Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:08:43
102Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:44
103Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:45
104Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:08:48
105Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:08:49
106Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
107Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:51
108Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:08:57
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:11
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:09:34
111Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:09:35
112Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:10:28
113Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:13:29
114Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:13:50
115Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:13:54
116Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:14:03
117Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:14
118Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:14:40
119Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:32
120Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:16:02
121Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
122Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:16:16
123Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:16:33
124Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:16:36
125Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:17:28
126Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:17:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6pts
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels6
3Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
4Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
5Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2
6Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
7Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
8Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM17pts
2Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony13
3Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
4Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
5Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
6Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano29pts
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol25
3Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step20
5Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team17
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano10
8Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
9Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura8
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
11Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM6
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5
13Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo4
14Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol4
15Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3
16Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
20Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura2
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
22Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quickstep25:49:43
2Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Team Argos-Shimano0:00:15
4Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:33
5Garmin-Sharp0:00:39
6Team NetApp-Endura0:09:47
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:45
8Cycling Team Jo Piels0:13:10
9Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling0:13:59
10Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise0:14:32
11BMC Racing Team0:15:10
12Metec-TKH-Continental0:17:07
13Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks0:19:03
14Telenet Fidea0:20:15
15Koga Cycling Team0:21:02
16Crelan-Euphony0:21:05
17Rusvelo0:21:14
18CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:02

 

