Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) showed he is ready for the sprint showdowns at the Tour de France by beating Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the end of stage three of the Ster ZLM Toer to Buchten in the south of the Netherlands.

Theo Bos (Blanco) won stage two but the former Dutch track sprinter had to settle fourth place this time as Kittel also took the race leader's yellow jersey from his teammate and stage one winner Robert Wagner thanks to the time bonuses. Wagner is six seconds down, with Lars Boom (Blanco) third at seven seconds.

Kittel also took the lead in the points jersey, completing a great day for the German sprinter. It was his second win in six days after also taking the Garmin Pro Race in Berlin on Sunday.

“It was a controlled race today as we had one of our engines on the front with Albert Timmer,” Kittel said on the team's website after the race.

“It was a quite difficult last lap after bringing the break back, being really technical, so we had to take care to stay in the right position, but it was not easy. We stayed calm with a good plan and came to the front at just the right time, just avoiding a crash in the bunch. We only lost Luka Mezgec by a crash but he is ok. It was up to Ramon Sinkeldam and Tom Veelers in the finale and they did a great lead out. I knew Greipel was on my wheel but he wasn’t able to get past me. It’s nice to know that my sprint is where it should be at the right moment.”

The 188km stage included several climbs in the Southern Limberg hills including the Cauberg and the Eyserbosweg that are better known as key moments in the Amstel Gold Race. Eight riders went on the attack to form the break of the day with Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) eventually go solo to secure the lead in the climber's competition. However the sprinters' teams were determined to bring the race back together and set up their leaders and the break was 10km from the finish.

Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Argos-Shimano and Blanco all shared the work of chasing down the break. A high-speed crash dumped several riders from both from Argos-Shimano and Lotto-Belisol on the ground but none of the big-name sprinters were involved.

Kittel was protected by his teammates and hit the front early after a slight rise in the road inside the final kilometre. Greipel and Cavendish matched the German's speed but could not get passed him as Kittel celebrated Argos-Shimano's 13th win of the 2013 season.

Saturday sees another tough ay in the saddle, with the race heading into the Ardennes for the 186km stage from Verviers to La Gileppe.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 4:33:06 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 15 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 16 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 17 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 18 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 21 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 22 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 24 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 25 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 26 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 27 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:07 29 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 30 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 31 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 32 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 33 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 34 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 35 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 36 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 37 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 38 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 40 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 43 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 44 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 45 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 47 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 48 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 49 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 50 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 51 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 52 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:00:13 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 54 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 55 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:17 57 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 58 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 60 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 61 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 63 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:00:19 65 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 66 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:21 67 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:00:23 68 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 69 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:00:35 70 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 71 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:43 72 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 73 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 75 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 76 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 77 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:00:49 78 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 79 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 80 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:00:55 81 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 82 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 83 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:59 84 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:02 85 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 86 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 87 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:06 88 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 89 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 90 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 91 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 92 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 93 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 96 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 97 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 98 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 99 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 100 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp 101 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 102 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 103 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 106 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 107 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 109 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:02:01 111 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:12 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:02:31 114 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 115 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:02:33 116 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 117 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 118 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:03:07 119 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 120 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 121 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 122 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 124 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:05:55 125 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:06:30 126 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM DNF Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2 3 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 3 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 2 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 2 3 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 4 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 10 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13:39:18 2 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Cycling Team De Rijke Shanks 4 Lotto-Belisol Team 5 Team NetApp-Endura 6 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:07 7 Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise 8 Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling 9 Team Argos-Shimano 10 Koga Cycling Team 11 Rusvelo 0:00:14 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Crelan-Euphony 14 Cycling Team Jo Piels 15 Metec-TKH-Continental 16 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:24 17 CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Telenet Fidea 0:00:37

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 8:36:20 2 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:16 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:17 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:19 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:30 9 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:31 10 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:34 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:38 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:42 14 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 0:00:44 15 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:49 16 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:51 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:52 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:22 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:29 22 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 23 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:01:32 24 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:01:36 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:02:00 26 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:03:19 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:03:22 28 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:03:53 29 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:56 30 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:04:10 31 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:04:45 32 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:05:31 33 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:05:49 34 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:00 35 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:07:01 36 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:08 37 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 38 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:07:09 39 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:10 41 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:07:11 42 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:07:12 43 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:13 44 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:14 45 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 46 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:07:19 47 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:20 49 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:23 50 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:07:24 51 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:25 52 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:26 53 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:28 54 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:30 56 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:07:31 57 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:07:32 59 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:33 60 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 61 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:07:37 63 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:38 64 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:40 65 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 66 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:07:41 67 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:42 68 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:44 69 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:45 70 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 71 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:07:49 72 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:07:52 73 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 74 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:07:53 75 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:54 76 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:56 77 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:07:59 78 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:08:02 79 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 80 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:08:03 81 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:08:06 82 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:08 84 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:10 85 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 86 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:08:16 87 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:08:19 88 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:23 89 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:28 90 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 92 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:08:29 93 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:33 94 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 95 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:08:36 96 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:08:37 97 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 98 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:08:38 99 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:39 100 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:08:41 101 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:08:43 102 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:44 103 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:45 104 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:08:48 105 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:08:49 106 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 107 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:51 108 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:57 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:11 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:09:34 111 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:09:35 112 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:10:28 113 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:13:29 114 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:13:50 115 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:13:54 116 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:14:03 117 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:14 118 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:14:40 119 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:32 120 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:16:02 121 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 122 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:16:16 123 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:16:33 124 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:16:36 125 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:17:28 126 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:17:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 pts 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 6 3 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 4 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 5 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2 6 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 17 pts 2 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 13 3 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 4 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 5 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 6 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 7 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 29 pts 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 25 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 20 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 10 8 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 9 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 8 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 11 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 6 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 5 13 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 4 14 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 4 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 16 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 20 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 2 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 22 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1