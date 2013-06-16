Boom secures overall success for Blanco
Ligthart wins the final stage at Ster ZLM Toer
Stage 5: Gerwen - Boxtel
Lars Boom (Blanco) completed a successful race and week for the Blanco team, securing overall victory in the Ster ZLM Toer.
Related Articles
Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage between Gerwen and Boxtel after being on the attack in a breakaway all day. Ligthart outkicked his three fellow escapees, Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Arno Van Der Zwet (Koga Cycling Team), for the win as the break just barely held off the pursuit of the peloton by the slimmest of margins. It was Ligthart's first win of 2013.
The early break had contained six riders, with Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) falling off the pace just prior to the finish while Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) was caught three kilometres from the line.
Credited with the same finishing time as Ligthart, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the bunch sprint for fifth place, beating Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step).
Boom suffered a late puncture during the stage but got back to the peloton to secure overall victory.
"Everything went well today, just like it did the entire week," said Boom. "With an eye on the Dutch championships, I wanted to confirm my form here and that is a tick in the box. This is good for my confidence."
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|4:04:17
|2
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|4
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|17
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|18
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|19
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|22
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|29
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|35
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|37
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|41
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|42
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|44
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|46
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|47
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|48
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|49
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|50
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|51
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|52
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|54
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|56
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|57
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|60
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|61
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|64
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|65
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|68
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|69
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|70
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|71
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|72
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|74
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|75
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|76
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:29
|78
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:31
|79
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|80
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|81
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:41
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|85
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|87
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:43
|89
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|90
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:00:59
|91
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:01:03
|92
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|93
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|94
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|95
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|96
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|97
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:10
|98
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|99
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:01:20
|100
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:21
|101
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:23
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:38
|103
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:02:34
|104
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|105
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:46
|106
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:03:57
|107
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|108
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|109
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|110
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|112
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:24
|113
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|114
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|115
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:10:37
|116
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|117
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|118
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:10:39
|120
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:41
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|15
|pts
|2
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|3
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|4
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|5
|7
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|4
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|10
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|1
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|pts
|2
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12:12:51
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|RusVelo
|6
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Koga Cycling Team
|11
|Crelan-Euphony
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|17
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Telenet Fidea
|0:00:59
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|17:23:25
|2
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:16
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:00:26
|5
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:32
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:35
|7
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:36
|8
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:43
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:47
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|12
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:13
|13
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:26
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:30
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:05
|16
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:45
|17
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:04:47
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:05:53
|19
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:58
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:28
|21
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|22
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:07:43
|23
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:44
|24
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:48
|25
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|0:07:49
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:55
|27
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:08:01
|28
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:02
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:08:09
|30
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:18
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:22
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:31
|33
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:08:38
|34
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:08:43
|35
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:08:45
|36
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:48
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:08:49
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:54
|39
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:08:55
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|42
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:08:59
|43
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:09:05
|44
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:26
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:09:27
|46
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:09:31
|47
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:09:33
|48
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:38
|49
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:45
|50
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:47
|51
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:09:56
|52
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:10:01
|53
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:10:14
|54
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:10:17
|55
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:42
|56
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:38
|57
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:53
|58
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:12:01
|59
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:24
|60
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:48
|61
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|0:13:32
|62
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:13:35
|63
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:13:47
|64
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:14:30
|65
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:52
|66
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:15:53
|67
|Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:16:10
|68
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:44
|69
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:16:52
|70
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:17:12
|71
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:17:42
|72
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:17:57
|73
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:17:59
|74
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:15
|75
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:51
|76
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:19:48
|77
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:19:57
|78
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:20:03
|79
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:07
|80
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|81
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:13
|82
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:20:16
|83
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:19
|84
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:28
|85
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:20:29
|86
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:20:33
|87
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:50
|88
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:20:58
|89
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:05
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:06
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:16
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:19
|93
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:25
|94
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:21:30
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|0:21:47
|96
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:21:53
|97
|Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:29
|98
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea
|0:22:36
|99
|Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:22:59
|100
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|0:23:08
|101
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
|0:24:11
|102
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:24:19
|103
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:25:33
|104
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:25:57
|105
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:26:36
|106
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:26:49
|107
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:26:50
|108
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:26:51
|109
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:33
|110
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:20
|111
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:28:35
|112
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:28:55
|113
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:29:04
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|0:29:20
|115
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:29:24
|116
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:17
|117
|Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:36:22
|118
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|119
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|0:39:13
|120
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
|0:40:33
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|36
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|33
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|32
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|26
|5
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|15
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|9
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|10
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|11
|11
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|10
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|10
|13
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|9
|15
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|9
|16
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|8
|17
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
|8
|18
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|6
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|5
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
|4
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|24
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|25
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|26
|Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|2
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|28
|Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
|2
|29
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|30
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1
|31
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|10
|3
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|4
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|4
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|3
|6
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|3
|7
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|2
|9
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|10
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|11
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|12
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
|45
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|3
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
|10
|5
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|6
|6
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|4
|7
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|8
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|3
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|10
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|11
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|2
|12
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|2
|13
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|14
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52:11:51
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:49
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:21
|5
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|6
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:45
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:41
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:32
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|10
|Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:20:20
|11
|Crelan-Euphony
|0:21:41
|12
|RusVelo
|0:22:40
|13
|Telenet Fidea
|0:23:15
|14
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:23:55
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:40:02
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:41
|17
|Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:43:18
|18
|Koga Cycling Team
|0:46:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy