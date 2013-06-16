Image 1 of 22 Ster ZLM Toer leader Lars Boom (Blanco) in action during the final stage (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 22 The four remaining breakaway riders sprint for the stage win with the peloton in hot pursuit (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 22 Lars Boom (Blanco) was able to successfully defend his yellow jersey on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 22 Points classification leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 22 Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 22 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on stage to receive the final points classification jersey (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 22 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom on the podium with his daughter (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 22 The final jersey holders at the 2013 Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 22 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the points classification (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 22 The thrill of vitory for Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)...the agony of defeat for 3rd place finisher Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 22 2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom (Blanco) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 22 Stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 22 2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom (Blanco) on the podium with his daughter (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 22 Sprint classification winner Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 22 Mountains classification winner Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 22 Lars Boom (Blanco), with daughter Kee, on the podium after securing overall victory in the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 22 Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 22 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 22 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his first victory of 2013 with a win in the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Ster ZLM Toer stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 The early break just barely held off the peloton with Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) taking the win from his three breakaway companions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom with daughter Kee on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Boom (Blanco) completed a successful race and week for the Blanco team, securing overall victory in the Ster ZLM Toer.

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage between Gerwen and Boxtel after being on the attack in a breakaway all day. Ligthart outkicked his three fellow escapees, Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Arno Van Der Zwet (Koga Cycling Team), for the win as the break just barely held off the pursuit of the peloton by the slimmest of margins. It was Ligthart's first win of 2013.

The early break had contained six riders, with Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) falling off the pace just prior to the finish while Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) was caught three kilometres from the line.

Credited with the same finishing time as Ligthart, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the bunch sprint for fifth place, beating Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step).

Boom suffered a late puncture during the stage but got back to the peloton to secure overall victory.

"Everything went well today, just like it did the entire week," said Boom. "With an eye on the Dutch championships, I wanted to confirm my form here and that is a tick in the box. This is good for my confidence."

Full Results 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 4:04:17 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 4 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 9 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 17 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 18 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 19 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 21 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 22 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 24 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 28 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 29 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 30 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 31 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 33 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 34 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 35 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 40 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 41 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 42 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 43 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 44 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 45 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 46 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 47 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 48 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 49 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 50 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 51 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 52 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 53 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 54 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 56 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 57 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 58 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 60 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 61 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 62 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 64 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 65 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 66 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 68 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 69 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 70 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 71 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 72 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 73 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 74 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 75 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 76 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:29 78 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:31 79 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 80 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 81 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 82 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 83 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:41 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 85 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 87 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:43 89 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 90 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:00:59 91 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:01:03 92 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 93 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 94 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 95 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 96 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 97 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:10 98 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 99 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:01:20 100 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:21 101 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:01:23 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:38 103 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:02:34 104 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 105 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:02:46 106 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:03:57 107 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 108 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 109 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 110 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 112 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:24 113 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 114 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 115 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:10:37 116 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 117 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 118 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:10:39 120 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:10:41 DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Points 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 15 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 3 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 10 4 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 8 5 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 5 7 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 4 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 3 9 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 2 10 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 1 - Elsendorp, 62.1km 1 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Boxtel, 126.3km 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12:12:51 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Lotto Belisol 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 RusVelo 6 Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks 9 Team NetApp-Endura 10 Koga Cycling Team 11 Crelan-Euphony 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Team Argos-Shimano 14 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Garmin-Sharp 16 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 17 CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Telenet Fidea 0:00:59

Final general classification 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 17:23:25 2 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:16 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:25 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:00:26 5 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:32 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:00:35 7 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:36 8 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:47 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 11 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 12 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:13 13 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:26 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano 0:01:30 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:05 16 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano 0:02:45 17 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:04:47 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:05:53 19 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:05:58 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:28 21 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:07:30 22 Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:07:43 23 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:44 24 Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:07:48 25 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 0:07:49 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:55 27 Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:08:01 28 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:08:02 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:08:09 30 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:18 31 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:08:22 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:31 33 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:08:38 34 Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:08:43 35 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:08:45 36 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:48 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:08:49 38 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:54 39 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:08:55 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura 42 Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:08:59 43 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:09:05 44 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:26 45 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:09:27 46 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:09:31 47 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo 0:09:33 48 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:38 49 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:45 50 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:47 51 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:09:56 52 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:10:01 53 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:10:14 54 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:10:17 55 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:10:42 56 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:38 57 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:11:53 58 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:12:01 59 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:12:24 60 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:12:48 61 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 0:13:32 62 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:13:35 63 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:13:47 64 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:14:30 65 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:15:52 66 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:15:53 67 Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:16:10 68 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:44 69 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:16:52 70 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:17:12 71 Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:17:42 72 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:17:57 73 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 0:17:59 74 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:18:15 75 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:18:51 76 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 0:19:48 77 Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:19:57 78 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:20:03 79 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:07 80 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 81 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:13 82 Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:16 83 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:19 84 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:20:28 85 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:29 86 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:33 87 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:50 88 Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo 0:20:58 89 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:05 90 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:21:06 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:16 92 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:21:19 93 Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:21:25 94 Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:21:30 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura 0:21:47 96 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:21:53 97 Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:22:29 98 Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea 0:22:36 99 Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:22:59 100 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 0:23:08 101 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura 0:24:11 102 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:24:19 103 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea 0:25:33 104 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:25:57 105 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:26:36 106 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:26:49 107 Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:26:50 108 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:26:51 109 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:33 110 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:20 111 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:28:35 112 Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:28:55 113 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:29:04 114 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 0:29:20 115 Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:29:24 116 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:30:17 117 Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 0:36:22 118 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 0:36:56 119 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 0:39:13 120 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo 0:40:33

Points classification 1 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 36 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 33 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 32 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 26 5 Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 23 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 15 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 9 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 10 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 11 11 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 10 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano 10 13 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 10 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 9 15 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 9 16 Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team 8 17 Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura 8 18 Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo 8 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 6 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 5 21 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo 4 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 24 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 25 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 26 Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo 2 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 28 Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura 2 29 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 30 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1 31 Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 32 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint classification 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 10 3 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 4 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 4 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 3 6 Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 3 7 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 2 9 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 10 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1 11 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 12 Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 1

Mountains classification 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM 45 pts 2 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 3 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 13 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step 10 5 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 6 6 Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 4 7 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 8 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 3 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 10 Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 11 Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 2 12 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam 2 13 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 14 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks 1