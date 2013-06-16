Trending

Boom secures overall success for Blanco

Ligthart wins the final stage at Ster ZLM Toer

Image 1 of 22

Ster ZLM Toer leader Lars Boom (Blanco) in action during the final stage

Ster ZLM Toer leader Lars Boom (Blanco) in action during the final stage
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 22

The four remaining breakaway riders sprint for the stage win with the peloton in hot pursuit

The four remaining breakaway riders sprint for the stage win with the peloton in hot pursuit
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 22

Lars Boom (Blanco) was able to successfully defend his yellow jersey on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

Lars Boom (Blanco) was able to successfully defend his yellow jersey on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 22

Points classification leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Points classification leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 22

Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the break

Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) leads the break
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 22

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on stage to receive the final points classification jersey

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on stage to receive the final points classification jersey
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 22

Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom on the podium with his daughter

Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom on the podium with his daughter
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 22

The final jersey holders at the 2013 Ster ZLM Toer

The final jersey holders at the 2013 Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 22

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the points classification

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the points classification
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 22

The thrill of vitory for Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)...the agony of defeat for 3rd place finisher Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam)

The thrill of vitory for Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)...the agony of defeat for 3rd place finisher Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 22

2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom (Blanco)

2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom (Blanco)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 22

Stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium

Stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 22

2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom (Blanco) on the podium with his daughter

2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom (Blanco) on the podium with his daughter
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 22

Sprint classification winner Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Sprint classification winner Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 22

Mountains classification winner Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Mountains classification winner Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 22

Lars Boom (Blanco), with daughter Kee, on the podium after securing overall victory in the Ster ZLM Toer

Lars Boom (Blanco), with daughter Kee, on the podium after securing overall victory in the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 22

Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) on the front of the breakaway

Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 22

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 22

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his first victory of 2013 with a win in the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates his first victory of 2013 with a win in the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Ster ZLM Toer stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Ster ZLM Toer stage 5 winner Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

The early break just barely held off the peloton with Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) taking the win from his three breakaway companions

The early break just barely held off the peloton with Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) taking the win from his three breakaway companions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom with daughter Kee on the podium

2013 Ster ZLM Toer champion Lars Boom with daughter Kee on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Boom (Blanco) completed a successful race and week for the Blanco team, securing overall victory in the Ster ZLM Toer.

Related Articles

Wager wins opening stage of ZLM

Bos wins opening road stage at Ster ZLM Toer

Cavendish satisfied with third place finish in Ster ZLM Toer

Kittel wins Ster ZLM Toer GP stage 3

Boom wins in La Gileppe

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the final stage between Gerwen and Boxtel after being on the attack in a breakaway all day. Ligthart outkicked his three fellow escapees, Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Brian Van Goethem (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam) and Arno Van Der Zwet (Koga Cycling Team), for the win as the break just barely held off the pursuit of the peloton by the slimmest of margins. It was Ligthart's first win of 2013.

The early break had contained six riders, with Yves Lampaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) falling off the pace just prior to the finish while Steven Lammertink (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) was caught three kilometres from the line.

Credited with the same finishing time as Ligthart, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won the bunch sprint for fifth place, beating Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM), Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step).

Boom suffered a late puncture during the stage but got back to the peloton to secure overall victory.

"Everything went well today, just like it did the entire week," said Boom. "With an eye on the Dutch championships, I wanted to confirm my form here and that is a tick in the box. This is good for my confidence."

Full Results
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM4:04:17
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
4Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
9Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
13Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
17Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
18Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
19Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
21Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
22Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
24Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
26Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
29Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
30Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
31Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
34Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
35Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
36Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
40Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
41Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
42Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
43Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
44Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
45Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura
46Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
47Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
48Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
49Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
50Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
51Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano
52Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo
53Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
54Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
56Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
57Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
60Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
61Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
62Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
64Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
65Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
66Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
68Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
69Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
70Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
71Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
72Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
73Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
74Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura
75Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea
76Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:29
78Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:31
79Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM
80Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
81Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:41
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
85Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
87Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
88Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:43
89Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura
90Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:00:59
91Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:01:03
92Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
93Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea
94Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
95Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
96Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
97Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:10
98Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
99Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:01:20
100Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:21
101Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:01:23
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:38
103Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:02:34
104Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura
105Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:46
106Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:03:57
107Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo
108Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea
109Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
110Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
112Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:24
113Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
114Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
115Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:10:37
116Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step
117Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks
118Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:10:39
120Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:41
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Points
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM15pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
3Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam10
4Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team8
5Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol6
6Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM5
7Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano4
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step3
9Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo2
10Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 1 - Elsendorp, 62.1km
1Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Boxtel, 126.3km
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12:12:51
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Lotto Belisol
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5RusVelo
6Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
7BMC Racing Team
8Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
9Team NetApp-Endura
10Koga Cycling Team
11Crelan-Euphony
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Team Argos-Shimano
14Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Garmin-Sharp
16Cyclingteam Jo Piels
17CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Telenet Fidea0:00:59

Final general classification
1Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team17:23:25
2Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:16
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:25
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:00:26
5Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:32
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:00:35
7Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:36
8Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:43
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
11Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
12Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:13
13Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:26
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Argos-Shimano0:01:30
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:05
16Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano0:02:45
17Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:04:47
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:05:53
19Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:05:58
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:28
21Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:07:30
22Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:07:43
23Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:44
24Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:48
25Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo0:07:49
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:55
27Ralf Matzka (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:08:01
28Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:08:02
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:08:09
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:18
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:08:22
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:31
33Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:08:38
34Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:08:43
35Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:08:45
36Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:48
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:08:49
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:54
39Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:08:55
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) NetApp-Endura
42Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo0:08:59
43Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:09:05
44Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:26
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:09:27
46Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:09:31
47Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo0:09:33
48Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:38
49Rory Sutherland (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:45
50Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:47
51Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:09:56
52Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:10:01
53Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:10:14
54Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:10:17
55Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:10:42
56Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:38
57Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:11:53
58Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:12:01
59Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:12:24
60Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:12:48
61Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura0:13:32
62Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:13:35
63Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:13:47
64Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:14:30
65Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:15:52
66Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:15:53
67Roger Kluge (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:16:10
68Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:44
69Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:16:52
70Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:17:12
71Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:17:42
72Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:17:57
73Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM0:17:59
74Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:18:15
75Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:18:51
76Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo0:19:48
77Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:19:57
78Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:20:03
79Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:07
80Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
81Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:20:13
82Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:16
83Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:19
84Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:20:28
85Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:29
86Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:33
87Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:50
88Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo0:20:58
89Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:05
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:21:06
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:16
92Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:21:19
93Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:21:25
94Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:21:30
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) NetApp-Endura0:21:47
96Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:21:53
97Rick Flens (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:22:29
98Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea0:22:36
99Erick Roswell (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:22:59
100Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony0:23:08
101Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NetApp-Endura0:24:11
102Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:24:19
103Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:25:33
104Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:25:57
105Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:26:36
106Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:26:49
107Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:26:50
108Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:26:51
109Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:33
110Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:20
111Frederic Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:28:35
112Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:28:55
113Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:29:04
114Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step0:29:20
115Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:29:24
116Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:30:17
117Jurriën Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:36:22
118Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:36:56
119Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks0:39:13
120Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) RusVelo0:40:33

Points classification
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol36pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano33
3Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team32
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step26
5Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team23
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team15
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM15
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
9Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
10Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM11
11Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM10
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano10
13Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam10
14Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step9
15Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp9
16Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team8
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) NetApp-Endura8
18Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo8
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step6
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step5
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
22Alexander Serov (Rus) RusVelo4
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
24Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
25Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
26Victor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo2
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
28Markus Eichler (Ger) NetApp-Endura2
29Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
30Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1
31Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
32Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint classification
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels10
3Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
4Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks4
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM3
6Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam3
7Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks2
9Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
12Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team1
13Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1

Mountains classification
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM45pts
2Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony18
3Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony13
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step10
5Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol6
6Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks4
7Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels3
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
10Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
11Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels2
12Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam2
13Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
14Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke Shanks1

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step52:11:51
2Lotto Belisol0:00:15
3Team Argos-Shimano0:00:49
4Garmin-Sharp0:02:21
5Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:41
6Team NetApp-Endura0:10:45
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:41
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:32
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
10Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:20:20
11Crelan-Euphony0:21:41
12RusVelo0:22:40
13Telenet Fidea0:23:15
14Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:23:55
15BMC Racing Team0:40:02
16CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:41
17Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:43:18
18Koga Cycling Team0:46:07

Latest on Cyclingnews