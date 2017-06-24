Image 1 of 9 Sheyla Gutiérrz (Cylance Pro Cycling) raises her arms as she claims victory ahead of Mavi García (Bizkaia-Durango) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 9 The bunch took it easy for most of the day, awaiting for Bizkaia-Durango to spice things up (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 9 After claiming the Spanish National Championships ITT, Lourdes Oyarbide starred again today by performing a 30-kilometer solo breakaway. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 9 Mavi García (Bizkaia-Durango) leads the peloton across the hill that decided the race, closely followed by Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Ane Santesteban (Alé-Cipollini, here racing in the Basque outfit) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 5 of 9 Ane Santesteban (Alé-Cipollini, here racing in the Basque outfit) crosses the finish line in 3th position (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 6 of 9 A Bizkaia-Durango carer holds Lierni Lekouna as she struggles not to faint after finishing the race. He was the second best U23 rider today (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 7 of 9 Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling) gets a hug from her aunt, Begoña Ruiz, a key figure on her career who has suffered several health problems in the last months. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 8 of 9 The U23 podium. Left to right: Lierni Lekuona (Bizkaia-Durango, silver medal), Alicia González (Lointek Team, here racing in the Asturias outfit, gold medal) and Alba Teurel (Lointek Team, here racing in the Comunidad Valenciana outfit, bronze medal) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 9 of 9 The Elite podium. Left to right: Mavi García (Bizkaia-Durango, silver medal), Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling, gold medal) and Ane Santesteban (Alé-Cipollini, here racing in the Basque outfit, bronze medal) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Sheyla Gutiérrez claimed today her first senior Spanish national championships in Soria, a small city in the midst of the Iberian plateau.

The 23-year-old cyclist, now in her second season riding in the international peloton with Cylance Pro Cycling, was the best on an uphill finish in a close contest with Mavi García (Bizkaia-Durango), who couldn't manage to defend her Spanish national crown successfully.

Ale-Cipollini's Ane Santesteban, who raced here with the Basque regional team, netted the bronze medal, while Lointek Team's Alicia González claimed the U23 title.

This is Gutiérrez's maiden national title as a senior rider after being U23 champion five times: three on the Road Race and two on the Individual Time Trial.

"The course really suited my abilities, with a final one kilometre hill that was ideal for a rider with a good kick like me,” said the winner in the aftermath of the race. "I was on a really bad streak but luckily I have been able to overcome everything and triumph. I deserve this victory."

How the race unfolded

The Women peloton is small in Spain. That means bounds are tight as everyone know each other maybe a bit too well, and that leads to slow, tactic races in which the bunch seem to crawl for kilometres waiting for someone to take the initiative.

This happened today in Soria: the first two hours of race happened without anything happening. "Bizkaia-Durango has been so dominant this season that we all have been keeping our cards close to our chests, expecting them to shake the race anytime," explained Belén López, an expert rider who dared to attack a couple of times trying to terminate the apparent truce only to find no one was keen to echo her aggression.

Then the second part of the race arrived - and with it began the race itself. The women had to give three laps to a 20-kilometers circuit that featured different short climbs, with an especially sharp one in the last kilometre to spice things up and eventually decide who was to claim the national title.





"I attacked with 40 kilometres to go because the whole bunch had given us the full responsibility to respond and control every skirmish and even our two designated leaders, Mavi García and Lorena Llamas, were being forced to move themselves," explained Oyarbide after the race. "Therefore, I decided to attack and took the effort as a time-trial while it lasted - another ITT, after the one I did yesterday! Now I'm shattered," Oyarbide claimed with her usual, wide smile.

The Basque team, led here by Alé-Cipollini's Ane Santesteban and Lointek Team's Eider Merino, set the pace in the peloton to control Oyarbide's breakaway and eventually neutralize her with 5 kilometers to go. It was then that Belén López made a final attempt to sneak away, quickly shut down by a bunch that was ready to tackle the final, decisive climb.

Santesteban was the first to attack. "I accelerated from the bottom of the climb, trying to render it as hard as possible," the Basque rider recounted in the aftermath, "but both Mavi and Sheyla were too strong." Indeed, both riders reached the summit together, with Gutiérrez being the fastest in the short descent to the finish line.

Gutiérrez's victory inspired a feeling of content amongst the knowing attendants. Oyarbide, par example, stated: "Even if it is disappointing to see Mavi couldn't reclaim the title, I'm really happy for Sheyla. She has really stepped up this couple of seasons and deserves this victory."

Oyarbide's words are just a sample of those expressed by almost every rider around. The joy doesn't come only from sporting reasons, but because it meant some cheerfulness for Gutiérrez and her family after the different health problems and heart strokes suffered by her aunt Begoña Ruiz, who is herself a prominent figure in the Spanish women's cycling scene. Ruiz was indeed greeted as much as Gutiérrez was. After all, it's a small peloton with tight bounds.

Gutiérrez was, of course, happy to dedicate this victory to Ruiz. "This victory is for my aunt Begoña. I'm so glad she is alive and well to see me win this," she said with a tear in her eye.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro C. 3:04:18 2 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 3 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:05 4 Eider Merino (Spa) Euskadi 0:00:07 5 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:00:10 6 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Asturias 0:00:12 7 Lierni Lekuona (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:00:19 8 Aida Nuño (Spa) Asturias 0:00:23 9 Gloria Rodríguez (Spa) Murcia 10 Rocio Gamonal (Spa) Asturias 11 Anna Ramirez (Spa) Catalunya 12 Alba Teruel (Spa) Com. Valenciana 0:00:31 13 Sandra Alonso (Spa) Com. Valenciana 0:00:34 14 Belen Lopez (Spa) Andalucia 15 Irene Méndez (Spa) Murcia 16 Yessica Perez (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 17 Elena Ordiñana (Spa) C.C. Manuel 18 Cristina Martinez (Spa) Com. Valenciana 19 Ainara Elbusto (Spa) Bolibia Feminas 0:00:45 20 Elena Perez (Spa) Andalucia 21 Sandra Moral (Spa) Galicia 0:00:52 22 Elisabet Llabres (Spa) Illes Balears 0:00:55 23 María A. Medina (Spa) Fuenlabrada Uc 0:01:04 24 Ariadna Trias (Spa) Catalunya 0:01:14 25 Catalina Rayo (Spa) Illes Balears 0:01:27 26 Ane Iriarte (Spa) Euskadi 0:01:33 27 Kataiza Sierra (Spa) Canarias 28 Cristina Pujol (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:01:43 29 Beatriu Gomez (Spa) Catalunya 0:01:44 30 Raquel Del Aguila (Spa) Omnium Bcn Cc 0:01:49 31 Teresa Ripoll (Spa) Com. Valenciana 0:01:57 32 Leire Olaberria (Spa) Gipuzkoa Ogiberri 0:02:05 33 Empar Felix (Spa) Lointek 0:02:18 34 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Bizkaia Durango 0:02:33 35 Paula Sanmartin (Spa) Galicia 0:03:43 36 Coral Casado (Spa) Cántabria 37 Miriam Gardachal (Spa) Navarra 0:03:49 38 Ana Usabiaga (Spa) Euskadi 0:04:01 39 Lucia Gonzalez (Spa) Asturias 40 Patricia Nicolás (Spa) Murcia 0:04:52 41 Esther Muñoz (Spa) Madrid 0:05:00 42 Laura Tenorio (Spa) Castilla Y Leon 0:05:02 43 Victoria Aurell (Spa) Sopela Ugeraga 44 Sandra Trevilla (Spa) Cántabria 45 Esther Cañete (Spa) Aragon 0:05:15 46 Eukene Larrarte (Spa) Euskadi 0:05:26 47 Pilar Núñez (Spa) Murcia 0:07:03 48 Mireia Benito (Spa) Catalunya 0:07:32