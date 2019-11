Image 1 of 16 Jesús Herrada celebrates a second career Spanish national road title. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 16 The final podium of the Men’s Elite Spanish National Championship Road Race. Left to right: Juan José Agüero (Aldro Team, silver), Sergio Rodríguez (Fundación Euskadi, gold) and Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, bronze) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 3 of 16 Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida) made up for a subpar performance on the ITT with a bronze medal in the Road Race. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 16 The Spanish National Championships Road Race was the last race for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) before the Tour de France. The rider was key for the victory of his teammate Jesús Herrada (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 5 of 16 The final circuit was marked by a one-kilometre hill on which top was the finish line. On its bottom, this cobbled bridge stretched the peloton. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 6 of 16 Iván García Cortina (Bahrain-Merida) was one of the protagonists of today’s race. Hyperactive, he featured in almost every relevant move. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 7 of 16 The landscape of the bunch for most of the race: Movistar Team’s Jorge Arcas and Gorka Izagirre leading the bunch as the kilometres went by. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 8 of 16 The main breakaway was initially formed by 20 riders, but lost units as the kilometres went by. Movistar Team chose not to cooperate as it was leading the bunch, something that caused a bad mood in the group. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 9 of 16 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) was competitive all day long and broke away several times from the bunch, briefly escaping from Movistar Team’s control. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 10 of 16 David Arroyo (Caja Rural) and Carlos Verona (Orica-Scott) were the last members of the breakaway to be caught by the peloton. Antonio Pedrero was Movistar Team’s rider designated to watch their steps. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 11 of 16 Caja Rural tried to tear the bunch down to pieces with an echelon. Movistar Team was happy to echo their effort and put more than half of its riders in the first group. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 12 of 16 Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team) celebrates his victory in the Spanish National Championship Road Race. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 13 of 16 The final podium of the Men’s Elite UCI Spanish National Championship Road Race. Left to right: Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team, silver), Jesús Herrada (Movistar Team, gold) and Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida, bronze) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 14 of 16 Sergio Rodríguez, rider for the Fundación Euskadi that some years before raced in the World Tour level as Euskaltel, won the Spanish National Championship Road Race for Elite, non professional riders. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 15 of 16 Mikel Landa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 16 of 16 Jesús Herrada topped the podium of the men's road race at the Spanish national championships, with Alejandro Valverde in second and Ion Izagirre in third. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers)

Jesús Herrada sealed Movistar's eighth straight Spanish road title Sunday in Soria.

The 26-year-old from Cuenca triumphed out of a late skirmish of five riders in which he was accompanied by teammate Alejandro Valverde, Ion Izagirre (Bahrain-Merida), Lluís Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Jesús Ezquerra (Sporting-Tavira).

Herrada took off from the group inside the final kilometre and went solo to net the second Spanish crown of his career after the one he collected in 2013.





