Lourdes Oyarbide wins Spanish TT title

Bizkaia-Durango teammate Margarita Victoria Garcia second, Sheyla Gutiérrez third

Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (ESP) of Bizkaia-Durango Cycling Team rides through San Martino at full speed during the Giro Rosa 2016 - Stage 7

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lourdes Oyarbide (Bizkaia-Durango)0:28:47
2Margarita Victoria Garcia (Bizkaia-Durango)0:00:34
3Sheyla Gutiérrez (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:00:59

