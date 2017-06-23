Trending

Castroviejo wins Spanish time trial title

Movistar rider relaims jersey over Landa, Jesus Herrada

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:26
2Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:01:08
3Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:48
5Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
6Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
7Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:03:07
8Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
9Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:36
10Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:40

