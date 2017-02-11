Trending

Dalton wins South African women's road race title

Kachelhoffer second, Moolman-Pasio third

Heidi Dalton competes for South Africa in the 2014 World Championships

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
South Africa's Heidi Dalton starts the Women's Individual Time Trial during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on July 31, 2014

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heidi Dalton3:53:37
2An-li Kachelhoffer (Lotto Soudal Ladies)0:03:38
3Ashleigh Moolman (Cervélo-Bigla Pro Cycling)0:03:39
4Juanita Venter0:03:45
5Charlene Du Preez0:03:46
6Yzette Oelofse0:03:47
7Carla Oberholzer (Bizkaia-Durango)
8Samantha Sanders0:03:50
9Chane Jonker0:03:51
10Ronet Human0:12:26
11Emily Clarke0:12:33
12Elmari De Wet0:12:34
DNFNina Sender
DNFZanri Rossouw
DNFBrittany Peterson
DNFSanet Coetzee

 

