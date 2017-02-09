Moolman-Pasio secures comeback time trial title
Rider back in form after heavy crash at end of last season
Elite Women Time Trial: Florida Farm - Florida Farm
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) made a triumphant return to racing with victory in the women’s time trial at the South African national championships. Moolman-Pasio set off quickly, passing several riders who had rolled down the ramp before her and beating second place Juanita Venter by over three minutes.
Moolman-Pasio has had a turbulent off-season after colliding with a vehicle during her final race of the season the Chrono des Nations, in October. The Cervélo Bigla rider fractured her hip in the crash but showed on Thursday that it was well and truly behind her.
"It's awesome to win the title back. I actually haven't really been on the TT bike after the injury last year and I just realised how at home I feel on the TT bike. It's one of the reasons I joined Cervélo Bigla because of the amazing partners we have and the focus on the TT," a delighted Moolman-Pasio said.
"The rehab has gone well. There were a few instances where I've been compensating with my back and I've had to back off a bit. There have been obstacles along the way in the recovery but I've learnt to take my time in the recovery, this has been a slower build up than the past which is a blessing in disguise after seven years of racing in Europe and South Africa non-stop without a good break. This result today is good for the confidence to show that things are on track for the year."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|2
|Junita Venter (RSA)
|0:03:10
|3
|Brittany Petersen (RSA)
|0:04:18
|4
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|0:05:25
|5
|Chane Jonker (RSA)
|0:06:43
|6
|Elmari de Wet (RSA)
|0:07:44
