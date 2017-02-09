Impey wins sixth South African time trial title
Orica-Scott beats rivals by almost two minutes
Elite Men Time Trial: Florida Farm - Florida Farm
Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed his sixth national time trial title with a commanding performance in Wellington, South Africa. Impey now reigns supreme in the all-time record books as the rider with the most individual TT titles, having won it every year but one since 2011.
Related Articles
"It started off well, I think I paced it really well and from the start I could feel I was having a decent day," explained Impey. "I could see I was putting time into Reinardt [Janse Van Rensburg] early on and that was a good confidence booster and I kind of learnt a bit from last year how to pace it.
"It all worked out really well and I felt like I still had something to give so I was pretty chuffed with the effort in the end."
Impey beat Willem Smit by almost two minutes, with Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg taking the final spot on the podium.
"I thought Reinardt would be the second best guy but Willem Smit was obviously also having a very good day, and once I knew I was putting that amount of time into Reinardt I knew I was quite safe," continued Impey.
"It's not normal you put that amount of time into other guys but I had a really good day today and it was a course that really suited me."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:49:15
|2
|Willem Smit (RSA)
|0:01:56
|3
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:42
|4
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:53
|5
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:33
|6
|Brendon Davids (RSA)
|0:04:54
|7
|Carl Pasio (RSA)
|0:06:09
|8
|Rohan Du Plooy (RSA)
|0:06:49
|9
|Edward Greene (RSA)
|0:06:50
|10
|Calvin Beneke (RSA)
|0:07:03
|11
|Jared Poulton (RSA)
|0:07:55
|12
|Wesley Eslick (RSA)
|0:08:37
|13
|Daniel Stroebel (RSA)
|0:11:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy