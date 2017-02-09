Daryl Impey on the podium at the 2017 South African road championships (Image credit: Orica-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed his sixth national time trial title with a commanding performance in Wellington, South Africa. Impey now reigns supreme in the all-time record books as the rider with the most individual TT titles, having won it every year but one since 2011.

Related Articles Vehicle reverses into rider at South African nationals

"It started off well, I think I paced it really well and from the start I could feel I was having a decent day," explained Impey. "I could see I was putting time into Reinardt [Janse Van Rensburg] early on and that was a good confidence booster and I kind of learnt a bit from last year how to pace it.

"It all worked out really well and I felt like I still had something to give so I was pretty chuffed with the effort in the end."

Impey beat Willem Smit by almost two minutes, with Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg taking the final spot on the podium.

"I thought Reinardt would be the second best guy but Willem Smit was obviously also having a very good day, and once I knew I was putting that amount of time into Reinardt I knew I was quite safe," continued Impey.

"It's not normal you put that amount of time into other guys but I had a really good day today and it was a course that really suited me."

Full Results