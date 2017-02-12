Trending

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg takes Elite title, De Bod is best Under 23

Dimension Data riders dominate in the wind

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) won the South African Elite Men’s road race title on Sunday after breaking away with 20 year-old Stefan De Bod of the Dimension Data for Qhubeka development team, who won the Under 23 Men’s title.

Related Articles

Vehicle reverses into rider at South African nationals

Moolman-Pasio rebounds from broken hip to claim South African title

Impey takes record sixth South African TT title - News Shorts

Dalton wins South African women's road race title

Janse Van Rensburg and De Bod distanced South Africa-based Willie Smit in the final two laps of the rolling course around Wellington, not far from Cape Town. The cross winds and heat made a for a hard four and half hours of racing, with Smit eventually taking the silver medal in the Elite race at 1:23.

Ryan Gibbs (Dimension Data) took the bronze medal after chasing with Jacques Janse Van Rensburg in the final laps of the race.

Ben Fish finished second in the Under 23 Men’s race, with Carl Bonthuys third.

On Thursday Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed his sixth national time trial title with a commanding performance against the clock, while Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) made a triumphant return to racing with victory in the women’s time trial.

Heidi Dalton won the Elite Women's road race title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)4:33:11
2Stefan De Bod (Dimension Data for Qhubeka)
3Willie Smit0:01:24
4Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)0:02:33
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)0:02:41
6Evan Carstens0:05:52
7Slahde Seale0:08:13
8Nickolas Dlamini (Dimension Data for Qhubeka)0:10:25
9Morne Van Niekerk
10Kent Main0:10:26
11Nolan Hoffman
12Nick Dougall (Dimension Data )0:10:34
13Eddie Van Heerden0:10:43
14Edward Greene0:11:09
15Shameeg Salie0:11:20
16Calvin Beneke0:11:43
17Jayde Julius0:11:44
18Johannes Christoffel Nel0:14:19
19Louis Visser (Dimension Data for Qhubeka )0:14:52
20Aidan Van Niekerk0:14:53
21Peter Lee Jefferies0:18:43
22Rohan Du Plooy0:18:45
23Wesley Eslick0:18:55
24George Perrins0:18:56
25Damean Oosthuizen
26Brandon Downes0:19:01
27Songezo Jim (Kuwait - Cartucho.es )0:19:34
28Mornay Van Heerden
29Gregory De Vink0:32:03
30Wian-David 3 Slabbert0:43:32
31Jaco Pelser
32Andre Franco Pelser
33Dirkie Nel0:34:36

Latest on Cyclingnews