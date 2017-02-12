Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg takes Elite title, De Bod is best Under 23
Dimension Data riders dominate in the wind
Elite Men Road Race: Florida Farm - Florida Farm
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) won the South African Elite Men’s road race title on Sunday after breaking away with 20 year-old Stefan De Bod of the Dimension Data for Qhubeka development team, who won the Under 23 Men’s title.
Janse Van Rensburg and De Bod distanced South Africa-based Willie Smit in the final two laps of the rolling course around Wellington, not far from Cape Town. The cross winds and heat made a for a hard four and half hours of racing, with Smit eventually taking the silver medal in the Elite race at 1:23.
Ryan Gibbs (Dimension Data) took the bronze medal after chasing with Jacques Janse Van Rensburg in the final laps of the race.
Ben Fish finished second in the Under 23 Men’s race, with Carl Bonthuys third.
On Thursday Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott) claimed his sixth national time trial title with a commanding performance against the clock, while Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo Bigla) made a triumphant return to racing with victory in the women’s time trial.
Heidi Dalton won the Elite Women's road race title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
|4:33:11
|2
|Stefan De Bod (Dimension Data for Qhubeka)
|3
|Willie Smit
|0:01:24
|4
|Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data)
|0:02:33
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
|0:02:41
|6
|Evan Carstens
|0:05:52
|7
|Slahde Seale
|0:08:13
|8
|Nickolas Dlamini (Dimension Data for Qhubeka)
|0:10:25
|9
|Morne Van Niekerk
|10
|Kent Main
|0:10:26
|11
|Nolan Hoffman
|12
|Nick Dougall (Dimension Data )
|0:10:34
|13
|Eddie Van Heerden
|0:10:43
|14
|Edward Greene
|0:11:09
|15
|Shameeg Salie
|0:11:20
|16
|Calvin Beneke
|0:11:43
|17
|Jayde Julius
|0:11:44
|18
|Johannes Christoffel Nel
|0:14:19
|19
|Louis Visser (Dimension Data for Qhubeka )
|0:14:52
|20
|Aidan Van Niekerk
|0:14:53
|21
|Peter Lee Jefferies
|0:18:43
|22
|Rohan Du Plooy
|0:18:45
|23
|Wesley Eslick
|0:18:55
|24
|George Perrins
|0:18:56
|25
|Damean Oosthuizen
|26
|Brandon Downes
|0:19:01
|27
|Songezo Jim (Kuwait - Cartucho.es )
|0:19:34
|28
|Mornay Van Heerden
|29
|Gregory De Vink
|0:32:03
|30
|Wian-David 3 Slabbert
|0:43:32
|31
|Jaco Pelser
|32
|Andre Franco Pelser
|33
|Dirkie Nel
|0:34:36
