Image 1 of 12 Anthony Turgis wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tour of Luxembourg) Image 2 of 12 Maurits Lammertink in yellow after stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 12 Brice Feillu in the mountains jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 12 Maurits Lammertink in white after stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 12 Stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 12 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 12 Luxembourg stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Luxembourg stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 12 Luxembourg stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 12 Philippe Gilbert, Thomas Deruette, Maurits Lammertink and Alex Kirsch at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 Philippe Gilbert at the start of stage 3 in Luxembourg. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 12 Anthony Turgis, Brice Feillu and Maurits Lammertink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg, beating his breakaway companions in a sprint to the line. Orica-GreenEdge’s Christopher Juul-Jensen was a close second with Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) a more distant third place. Turgis’ teammate Luis Angel Mate also made it into the stage-winning break and finished fourth.

Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton), who went into the stage with a nine-second lead over Philippe Gilbert (BMC), maintained his position at the top of the overall classification.

The third, queen, stage of the Tour de Luxembourg brought the riders 177km from Eschweiler to Differdange. It was an up-and-down day from the off and it culminated with three laps of a local circuit that included an ascent of the Col de l’Europe.

Perhaps feeling rested from the later start, the peloton set off at a quick pace and with more than 30 kilometres ridden there was still no break. With more than a quarter of the stage complete, a five-man break did finally escape up the road. The move included Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Loic Vliegen (BMC), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling).

The organisers had originally planned for the route to go over the Bourscheid, a punchy climb that averaged over nine per cent. Landslides in the area, however, forced them to make a late change and they sent the riders over the Goebelsmuehle.

The break built up a maximum gap of almost four minutes but it was brought down to just 1:30 by the time they hit the finishing circuits. Heavy rain began to batter the riders and it wouldn’t be long before they were reeled in entirely. A new four-man group soon jumped clear, and Turgis and his fellow escapees were never given much room to manoeuvre but it proved to be just enough to hold off the peloton and allow the four riders to fight between themselves for the stage win.

The Tour de Luxembourg will conclude on Sunday with the longest stage of the race from Mersch to the country’s capital, Luxembourg city.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:57:12 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:12 6 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 16 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 20 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 23 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 24 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 25 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 28 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:31 29 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:39 33 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:55 34 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:58 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:09 36 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 37 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 38 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 40 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:50 41 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 42 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 43 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 44 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 45 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 49 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:38 51 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:49 52 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:03 53 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 55 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:03:57 56 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 57 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:19 58 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:34 59 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:52 61 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:06:16 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:06:48 64 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:36 65 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 67 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 68 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 69 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:07:39 71 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 72 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 73 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 74 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:46 75 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 76 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:35 77 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42 78 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 80 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 82 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:12:45 83 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 84 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 85 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 87 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 88 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 89 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 90 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 91 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 92 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 93 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:54 94 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:13:02 95 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:13:29 96 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:13:31 97 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 99 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 100 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 101 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 103 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 106 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:13:37 DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team DNF Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team DNS Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNS Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 16 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 4 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 5 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 9 6 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 2 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 3 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 4 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 5 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 pts 2 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12:10:44 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:07 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 4 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 5 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:13 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:19 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:24 9 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 10 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:27 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:30 12 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:40 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 14 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:42 15 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:43 17 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 18 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:47 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 20 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:53 21 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:57 22 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:02 23 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:03 24 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:07 25 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:08 26 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 27 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:16 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 29 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:26 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:27 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:36 32 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:44 33 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 35 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 36 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:02:22 37 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 38 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:24 39 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:28 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:29 41 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 42 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:34 43 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:40 44 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:02:47 45 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:54 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:05 47 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:22 48 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:38 49 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:48 50 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:59 51 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:11 52 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:23 53 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:24 54 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:40 55 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:04:44 56 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:51 57 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:05:51 58 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:15 59 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:06 60 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:14 61 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:07:46 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:07:47 63 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:08:27 64 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:43 65 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:09:27 66 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:09:32 67 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:10:07 68 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:53 69 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:10:54 70 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:06 71 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:08 72 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 73 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:22 74 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:11:53 75 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:00 76 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:13:04 77 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:44 78 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:13:59 79 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:14:15 80 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:14:16 81 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:32 82 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:39 83 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:47 84 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:15:01 85 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:02 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 87 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:15:08 88 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:15:09 89 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:20 90 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:15:33 91 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:34 92 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:15:43 93 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:44 94 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:06 95 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:16:13 96 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:14 97 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 98 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:16:15 99 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:44 100 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:50 101 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:17:08 102 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:17:19 103 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:19:02 104 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:19:35 105 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:19:41 106 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:19:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 5 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 6 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 16 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 13 8 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 9 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 12 12 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 13 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 14 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 15 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 16 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 7 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 19 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 20 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 16 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 5 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 5 6 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 5 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 4 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 4 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 4 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 14 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 16 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 17 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 18 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 19 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Best Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12:10:44 2 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:07 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:00:12 4 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:19 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 6 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:43 7 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:02 8 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:07 9 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:08 10 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 11 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:16 12 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:44 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 14 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:24 17 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:28 18 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 19 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:02:40 20 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:02:47 21 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:59 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:04:23 23 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:14 24 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:43 25 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:09:27 26 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:53 27 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:08 28 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 29 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:22 30 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:00 31 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:13:04 32 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:44 33 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:14:15 34 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:14:16 35 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:32 36 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:15:08 37 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:15:20 38 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:15:33 39 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:15:44 40 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:16:06 41 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:14 42 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 43 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:16:50 44 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:17:19 45 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:19:02 46 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:19:41