Turgis wins stage 3 of Tour de Luxembourg

Cofidis takes win from breakaway

Image 1 of 12

Anthony Turgis wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg

(Image credit: Tour of Luxembourg)
Image 2 of 12

Maurits Lammertink in yellow after stage 3.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

Brice Feillu in the mountains jersey.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 12

Maurits Lammertink in white after stage 3.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 12

Stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 12

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 12

Luxembourg stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Luxembourg stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 12

Luxembourg stage 3 winner Anthony Turgis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 12

Philippe Gilbert, Thomas Deruette, Maurits Lammertink and Alex Kirsch at the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 12

Philippe Gilbert at the start of stage 3 in Luxembourg.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 12

Anthony Turgis, Brice Feillu and Maurits Lammertink

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg, beating his breakaway companions in a sprint to the line. Orica-GreenEdge’s Christopher Juul-Jensen was a close second with Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) a more distant third place. Turgis’ teammate Luis Angel Mate also made it into the stage-winning break and finished fourth.

Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton), who went into the stage with a nine-second lead over Philippe Gilbert (BMC), maintained his position at the top of the overall classification.

The third, queen, stage of the Tour de Luxembourg brought the riders 177km from Eschweiler to Differdange. It was an up-and-down day from the off and it culminated with three laps of a local circuit that included an ascent of the Col de l’Europe.

Perhaps feeling rested from the later start, the peloton set off at a quick pace and with more than 30 kilometres ridden there was still no break. With more than a quarter of the stage complete, a five-man break did finally escape up the road. The move included Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Loic Vliegen (BMC), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling).

The organisers had originally planned for the route to go over the Bourscheid, a punchy climb that averaged over nine per cent. Landslides in the area, however, forced them to make a late change and they sent the riders over the Goebelsmuehle.

The break built up a maximum gap of almost four minutes but it was brought down to just 1:30 by the time they hit the finishing circuits. Heavy rain began to batter the riders and it wouldn’t be long before they were reeled in entirely. A new four-man group soon jumped clear, and Turgis and his fellow escapees were never given much room to manoeuvre but it proved to be just enough to hold off the peloton and allow the four riders to fight between themselves for the stage win.

The Tour de Luxembourg will conclude on Sunday with the longest stage of the race from Mersch to the country’s capital, Luxembourg city.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:57:12
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:12
6Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
16Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
23Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
24Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
25Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
28Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:31
29Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:39
33Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:55
34Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:58
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:09
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
37Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
40Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:50
41Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
42Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
43Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
44Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
45Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
49John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:38
51Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:49
52Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:03
53Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
55Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:03:57
56Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:19
58Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:34
59Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:52
61Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:16
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
63Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:06:48
64Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:36
65Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
67Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
68Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
69Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:07:39
71Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
73Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
74Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:46
75Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
76Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:35
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:12:42
78André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
80Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
82Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:12:45
83Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
84Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
85Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
86Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
87Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
88Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
90Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
91James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
92Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
93Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:54
94Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:13:02
95Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:13:29
96Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling0:13:31
97Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
99Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
101Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
103Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
104Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
106Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:13:37
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
DNSMarcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
DNSFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge16
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling13
4Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
5Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling9
6Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge7
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
8Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group2
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling3
3Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
4Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept5pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5pts
2Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12:10:44
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
4Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
5Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:13
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:19
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:24
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
10Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:27
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
12Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
14Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:42
15Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:43
17Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
18Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:47
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
20Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:53
21Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:57
22Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:02
23David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:03
24Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:07
25Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:08
26Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
27Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:16
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:26
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:27
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:36
32Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:44
33Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:52
35Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
36Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:22
37Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
38Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:24
39Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:28
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:29
41Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
42Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:34
43Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:40
44Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:47
45Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:54
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:05
47Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:22
48Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:38
49Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:48
50Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:59
51John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:11
52Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:23
53Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:24
54Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:40
55Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:04:44
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:51
57Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:51
58Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:15
59Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:06
60Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:14
61Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:07:46
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:07:47
63Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:08:27
64Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:43
65Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:09:27
66Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:09:32
67Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:10:07
68Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:53
69Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:10:54
70Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:06
71Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:08
72Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
73Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:22
74Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:11:53
75Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:00
76Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:13:04
77James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:44
78Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:13:59
79Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:14:15
80Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:14:16
81Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:32
82Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:39
83Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:47
84Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:15:01
85Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:02
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
87Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:15:08
88Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:15:09
89Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:20
90Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:15:33
91Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:34
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:15:43
93Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:44
94Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:06
95Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:16:13
96Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:14
97Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:16:15
99Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:44
100Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:50
101Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:17:08
102Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:17:19
103Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:19:02
104Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:19:35
105Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:19:41
106Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:19:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise19
5Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
6Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge16
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group13
8Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling13
9Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling12
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
13Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
14Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge9
15Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
16Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group7
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
19Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
20Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect16
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
5Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group5
6Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch5
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge4
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling4
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling2
14Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
15Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
18Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
19Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Best Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12:10:44
2Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:07
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:00:12
4Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:19
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
6Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:43
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:02
8Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:07
9Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:08
10Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
11Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:16
12Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:44
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
14Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:24
17Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:28
18Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
19Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:02:40
20Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:47
21Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:59
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:04:23
23Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:14
24Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:43
25Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:09:27
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:53
27Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:08
28Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
29Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:22
30Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:00
31Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:13:04
32James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:44
33Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:14:15
34Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:14:16
35Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:32
36Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:15:08
37Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:15:20
38Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:15:33
39Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:15:44
40Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:16:06
41Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:14
42Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
43Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:16:50
44Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:17:19
45Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:19:02
46Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:19:41

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits36:33:16
2Lotto Soudal0:00:38
3Orica-GreenEdge0:00:51
4Stolting Service Group0:01:02
5Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:24
6BMC Racing Team0:01:47
7IAM Cycling0:02:11
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:47
9Team Differdange - Losch0:03:09
10ONE Pro Cycling0:03:10
11Leopard Pro Cycling0:03:54
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:43
13Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:06:55
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:11:32
15Tinkoff Team0:33:25

