Turgis wins stage 3 of Tour de Luxembourg
Cofidis takes win from breakaway
Stage 3: Eschweiler (Wiltz) - Differdange
Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Skoda Tour de Luxembourg, beating his breakaway companions in a sprint to the line. Orica-GreenEdge’s Christopher Juul-Jensen was a close second with Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) a more distant third place. Turgis’ teammate Luis Angel Mate also made it into the stage-winning break and finished fourth.
Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton), who went into the stage with a nine-second lead over Philippe Gilbert (BMC), maintained his position at the top of the overall classification.
The third, queen, stage of the Tour de Luxembourg brought the riders 177km from Eschweiler to Differdange. It was an up-and-down day from the off and it culminated with three laps of a local circuit that included an ascent of the Col de l’Europe.
Perhaps feeling rested from the later start, the peloton set off at a quick pace and with more than 30 kilometres ridden there was still no break. With more than a quarter of the stage complete, a five-man break did finally escape up the road. The move included Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal), Loic Vliegen (BMC), Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Brice Feillu (Fortuneo-Vital Concept) and Mathias Brandle (IAM Cycling).
The organisers had originally planned for the route to go over the Bourscheid, a punchy climb that averaged over nine per cent. Landslides in the area, however, forced them to make a late change and they sent the riders over the Goebelsmuehle.
The break built up a maximum gap of almost four minutes but it was brought down to just 1:30 by the time they hit the finishing circuits. Heavy rain began to batter the riders and it wouldn’t be long before they were reeled in entirely. A new four-man group soon jumped clear, and Turgis and his fellow escapees were never given much room to manoeuvre but it proved to be just enough to hold off the peloton and allow the four riders to fight between themselves for the stage win.
The Tour de Luxembourg will conclude on Sunday with the longest stage of the race from Mersch to the country’s capital, Luxembourg city.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:57:12
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|16
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|20
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|23
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|24
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|25
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|27
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|28
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|29
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:39
|33
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|34
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:58
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|40
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:50
|41
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|42
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|43
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|44
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|49
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:38
|51
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:49
|52
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:03
|53
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|55
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:57
|56
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:19
|58
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:34
|59
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:52
|61
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:16
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:06:48
|64
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:36
|65
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|67
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|68
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|69
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:07:39
|71
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|74
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:46
|75
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|76
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:35
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:42
|78
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|80
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|82
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:12:45
|83
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|84
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|85
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|87
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|88
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|89
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|90
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|91
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|92
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|93
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:54
|94
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:13:02
|95
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:13:29
|96
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:13:31
|97
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|99
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|101
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|103
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|106
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:13:37
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|DNS
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|4
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|8
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|2
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|3
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|5
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12:10:44
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|5
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:24
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|10
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:27
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|12
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|14
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:42
|15
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|17
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|18
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:47
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|20
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:53
|21
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:57
|22
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:03
|24
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:07
|25
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|26
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|27
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:26
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:36
|32
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:44
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|35
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|36
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:22
|37
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|38
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:24
|39
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:28
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:29
|41
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:34
|43
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:40
|44
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|45
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:54
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:05
|47
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:22
|48
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:38
|49
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:48
|50
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:59
|51
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|52
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:23
|53
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:24
|54
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:40
|55
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:44
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:51
|57
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:51
|58
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:15
|59
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:06
|60
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:14
|61
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:07:46
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:07:47
|63
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:08:27
|64
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:43
|65
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:09:27
|66
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:32
|67
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:07
|68
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:53
|69
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:10:54
|70
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:06
|71
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:08
|72
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|73
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:22
|74
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:11:53
|75
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:00
|76
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:13:04
|77
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|78
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:13:59
|79
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|80
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:14:16
|81
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:32
|82
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:39
|83
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:47
|84
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:01
|85
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:02
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:15:08
|88
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:15:09
|89
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:20
|90
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:33
|91
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:34
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:43
|93
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:44
|94
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:06
|95
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:16:13
|96
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:14
|97
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|98
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:16:15
|99
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:44
|100
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:50
|101
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:17:08
|102
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:17:19
|103
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:19:02
|104
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:19:35
|105
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:19:41
|106
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:19:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|5
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|6
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|13
|8
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|9
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|13
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|14
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|15
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|16
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|7
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|19
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|20
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|16
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|5
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|5
|6
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|5
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|4
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|14
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|16
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|18
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|19
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12:10:44
|2
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:07
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:12
|4
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:19
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|8
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:07
|9
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|10
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|11
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|12
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:44
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|14
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:24
|17
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:28
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|19
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:02:40
|20
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:47
|21
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:59
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:04:23
|23
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:14
|24
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:43
|25
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:09:27
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:53
|27
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:08
|28
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|29
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:22
|30
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:00
|31
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:13:04
|32
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|33
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|34
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:14:16
|35
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:32
|36
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:15:08
|37
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:15:20
|38
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:15:33
|39
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:15:44
|40
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:16:06
|41
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:14
|42
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|43
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:16:50
|44
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:17:19
|45
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:19:02
|46
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:19:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36:33:16
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:51
|4
|Stolting Service Group
|0:01:02
|5
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:24
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:11
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:47
|9
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:09
|10
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:10
|11
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:43
|13
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:06:55
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:11:32
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:33:25
