Drucker wins Skoda Tour de Luxembourg prologue

Lammertink second, Bohli third

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing's Jean-Pierre "Jempy" Drucker took the first win of the 2016 Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Wednesday, covering the 2.9km prologue time trial in 4:20, three seconds faster than runner-up Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) and four seconds faster than BMC teammate Tom Bohli.

The 29-year-old from Luxembourg was just the 21st of 113 starters and faced a long day in the hot seat after taking over the lead from Bohli, who was the eighth rider of the day. Lammertink, however, was the penultimate rider off the line, starting 90 minutes after Drucker and providing a heart-stopping finale as he came within seconds of the win. Instead, Drucker held on for just his second individual win as a professional.

"It's nice," he said after the stage. "I have't won many races yet so I feel really happy to win today. It's even better to win in Luxembourg as I don't get a lot of chances to race here, so to do a good prologue and go into the leader's jersey is great."

Wet and slippery conditions made the short, technical course even more challenging, but Drucker, who came to road racing from cyclo-cross, was able to handle the weather.

"For me, it wasn't too bad that it was raining and wet as I am come from a cyclo-cross background," he said. "I know how to turn fast, keep up good speed and handle the bike well, which was really important for me today. I left it all out there on the road and thankfully it paid off with the win."

Drucker will now wear the first leader's jersey of the race during Thursday's stage 1, a 170.6km route from Luxembourg to Hesperange.

"It definitely gives me an extra boost going into tomorrow's stage as well as looking forward to the rest of the week knowing that I will be wearing the leader's jersey," he said. "It's a late night tonight but it's the same for everyone so there is no disadvantage. We just have to rest up and prepare as best we can for tomorrow."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:20
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:03
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:05
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
6Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
9Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
10Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:10
11Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
12Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:11
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:14
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
20Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
21Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
23Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:19
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
27Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
28Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
29David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:20
32Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
34Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
35Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:21
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:00:22
39Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
40André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
41Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:23
42Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
43Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
45Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:25
47Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
48Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:26
52Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
53Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:27
54Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:28
56Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
58Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:29
59Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:30
60Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:31
64Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
65Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
67Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:33
71Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:34
72Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
74Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
76Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
77Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:35
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:36
80Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
82Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:37
83Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:38
87Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
88Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
89Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:39
90Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
91Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
92Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
93Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:41
94Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
96Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:42
97Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
99Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
100Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:45
101Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
102Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:46
103Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
104Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
105James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:47
106Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
107King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
108Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:48
109Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:52
110Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:57
111Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:58
112Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:06
113John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:09

