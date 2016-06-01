Drucker wins Skoda Tour de Luxembourg prologue
Lammertink second, Bohli third
Prologue: Luxembourg -
BMC Racing's Jean-Pierre "Jempy" Drucker took the first win of the 2016 Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Wednesday, covering the 2.9km prologue time trial in 4:20, three seconds faster than runner-up Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) and four seconds faster than BMC teammate Tom Bohli.
The 29-year-old from Luxembourg was just the 21st of 113 starters and faced a long day in the hot seat after taking over the lead from Bohli, who was the eighth rider of the day. Lammertink, however, was the penultimate rider off the line, starting 90 minutes after Drucker and providing a heart-stopping finale as he came within seconds of the win. Instead, Drucker held on for just his second individual win as a professional.
"It's nice," he said after the stage. "I have't won many races yet so I feel really happy to win today. It's even better to win in Luxembourg as I don't get a lot of chances to race here, so to do a good prologue and go into the leader's jersey is great."
Wet and slippery conditions made the short, technical course even more challenging, but Drucker, who came to road racing from cyclo-cross, was able to handle the weather.
"For me, it wasn't too bad that it was raining and wet as I am come from a cyclo-cross background," he said. "I know how to turn fast, keep up good speed and handle the bike well, which was really important for me today. I left it all out there on the road and thankfully it paid off with the win."
Drucker will now wear the first leader's jersey of the race during Thursday's stage 1, a 170.6km route from Luxembourg to Hesperange.
"It definitely gives me an extra boost going into tomorrow's stage as well as looking forward to the rest of the week knowing that I will be wearing the leader's jersey," he said. "It's a late night tonight but it's the same for everyone so there is no disadvantage. We just have to rest up and prepare as best we can for tomorrow."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:05
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|6
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|12
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:11
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:14
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|20
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|21
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|23
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|27
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|29
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:20
|32
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|34
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|35
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:22
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:23
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|43
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|47
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|48
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|52
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|53
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:28
|56
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|58
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:29
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:30
|60
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|67
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:33
|71
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:34
|72
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|74
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|77
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|80
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|83
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:38
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|89
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|90
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|91
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|92
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|93
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:41
|94
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:42
|97
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|99
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|100
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|101
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|103
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|104
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|105
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|106
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|107
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:48
|109
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:52
|110
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:57
|111
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|112
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:06
|113
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:20
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:05
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|6
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|9
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|10
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:10
|11
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|12
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:11
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:14
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|20
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|21
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|23
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|27
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|29
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:20
|32
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|34
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|35
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|36
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:21
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:22
|39
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|40
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:23
|42
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|43
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|47
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|48
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|52
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|53
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|54
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:28
|56
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|58
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:29
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:30
|60
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|64
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|67
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:33
|71
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:34
|72
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|74
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|77
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|80
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|83
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:38
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|89
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:39
|90
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|91
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|92
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|93
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:41
|94
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|96
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:42
|97
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|99
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|100
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|101
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|102
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|103
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|104
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|105
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|106
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|107
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:48
|109
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:52
|110
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:57
|111
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|112
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:06
|113
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
-
Cannondale launches 11.3kg SuperSix EVO Neo road e-bikeNew Cannondale e-bike blends SuperSix EVO design cues with a 250w motor to create an all-new performance road e-bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy