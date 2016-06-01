Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing's Jean-Pierre "Jempy" Drucker took the first win of the 2016 Skoda Tour de Luxembourg on Wednesday, covering the 2.9km prologue time trial in 4:20, three seconds faster than runner-up Maurits Lammertink (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) and four seconds faster than BMC teammate Tom Bohli.

The 29-year-old from Luxembourg was just the 21st of 113 starters and faced a long day in the hot seat after taking over the lead from Bohli, who was the eighth rider of the day. Lammertink, however, was the penultimate rider off the line, starting 90 minutes after Drucker and providing a heart-stopping finale as he came within seconds of the win. Instead, Drucker held on for just his second individual win as a professional.

"It's nice," he said after the stage. "I have't won many races yet so I feel really happy to win today. It's even better to win in Luxembourg as I don't get a lot of chances to race here, so to do a good prologue and go into the leader's jersey is great."

Wet and slippery conditions made the short, technical course even more challenging, but Drucker, who came to road racing from cyclo-cross, was able to handle the weather.

"For me, it wasn't too bad that it was raining and wet as I am come from a cyclo-cross background," he said. "I know how to turn fast, keep up good speed and handle the bike well, which was really important for me today. I left it all out there on the road and thankfully it paid off with the win."

Drucker will now wear the first leader's jersey of the race during Thursday's stage 1, a 170.6km route from Luxembourg to Hesperange.

"It definitely gives me an extra boost going into tomorrow's stage as well as looking forward to the rest of the week knowing that I will be wearing the leader's jersey," he said. "It's a late night tonight but it's the same for everyone so there is no disadvantage. We just have to rest up and prepare as best we can for tomorrow."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:20 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:03 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:05 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:06 6 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 7 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 9 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 10 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:10 11 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 12 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:11 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:14 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 20 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 21 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 23 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:19 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 27 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 29 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 30 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 31 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:20 32 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 34 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 35 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 36 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:21 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:00:22 39 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 40 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 41 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:23 42 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:24 43 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 45 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:25 47 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 48 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 49 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:26 52 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 53 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:27 54 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:28 56 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 58 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:29 59 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:30 60 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 64 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 65 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 66 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 67 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 68 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:33 71 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:34 72 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 74 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 76 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 77 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:35 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:36 80 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 82 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 83 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:38 87 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 88 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 89 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:39 90 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 91 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 92 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 93 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:41 94 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 96 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:42 97 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 99 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 100 Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:45 101 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 102 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:46 103 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 104 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 105 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:47 106 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 107 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 108 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:48 109 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:52 110 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:57 111 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:58 112 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:06 113 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:09