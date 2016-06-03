Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg (Image credit: Tour of Luxembourg)

Philippe Gilbert found a finish that suited his punchy characteristics perfectly on stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg, and duly delivered to take his second victory of the 2016 season.

The 162.8km stage from Rosport to Schifflange culminated with the short climb of the Col de Schifflange, featuring gradients of almost 13 per cent. Gilbert, who has a rich history in the Ardennes Classics and punchy one-day races, surged up to take earn BMC's second victory in three stages, just a couple of days after revealing he will be leaving the American team at the end of the season.

Maurits Lammertink (Roompot Oranje Peloton), who was second behind BMC's Jempy Drucker in the opening prologue, was second again - by a very narrow margin - but this time enjoyed some reward in pulling on the leader's jersey. The bonus seconds he collected on the line were enough to lift him above Drucker in the overall standings after the leader crashed ahead of the final climb.

Alex Kirsch of Stolting Service Group finished third, a couple of bike lengths back.

The stage featured an early breakaway of seven riders, consisting of Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo), Aksel Nömmela, Carmelo Foti (Leopard), Pontus Kastemyr (Differdange-Losch), Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro), and - on the hunt for KOM points - Etienne van Empel (Roompot) andThomas Deruette (Wallonie Bruxelles).

Halfway through the race it was down to Périchon, Mortensen, and Kastemry, and they were joined by Tim Kerkhofen (Roompot), who was the last to be caught as the peloton made no mistake in bringing the escapees back ahead of the explosive final climb.

The Tour of Luxembourg continues on Saturday with stage 3, a 177km journey from Eschweiler to Differdange that features three late ascents of the Col de l'Europe before a fast descent to the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:55:59 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 4 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:03 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 8 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:06 9 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 13 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 22 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:14 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 29 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 31 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 32 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 34 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 35 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 36 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 38 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 39 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 41 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 43 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 44 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 45 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:28 46 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:34 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 49 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 50 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:42 51 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 52 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 53 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 54 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 55 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:51 56 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 60 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 61 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 63 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 64 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:01 65 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:07 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:11 67 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:01:14 70 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:21 72 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 73 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 76 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 78 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 79 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 80 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:31 81 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:38 82 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:44 83 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:47 85 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:02:03 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 87 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 88 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 89 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:17 90 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:02:21 91 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:02:25 92 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:26 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 94 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:02:41 95 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 96 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:50 97 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:53 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 99 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 100 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:12 102 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:23 103 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:03:58 104 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:21 105 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:04:41 106 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:05:00 107 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 108 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 109 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:57 110 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:55 DNF Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNF Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 13 4 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 6 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 7 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 8 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 3 9 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 1, km. 26,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 pts 2 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 2 3 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2, km. 121,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 pts 2 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 2 3 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) km. 29,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 3 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 2 4 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) km. 125,1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 3 pts 2 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) km. 162,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 5 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stölting Service Group 11:48:06 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:06 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 5 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:14 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:17 7 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:25 8 ONE Pro Cycling 9 Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:33 10 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:48 11 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:53 12 Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:59 13 BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 14 IAM Cycling 0:01:30 15 Tinkoff Team 0:05:18

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8:13:23 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11 5 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:16 6 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 8 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:24 10 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:27 12 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:29 15 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 16 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 17 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 18 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:39 20 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 21 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 22 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:41 23 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 24 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 25 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:43 26 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:44 27 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 28 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 29 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:46 30 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:47 31 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48 32 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:50 33 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 35 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 36 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:53 37 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:54 38 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 39 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:55 40 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 41 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:57 42 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:59 43 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 44 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:04 45 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:05 46 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:06 47 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 48 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:08 49 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:13 50 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 51 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:16 52 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:23 53 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:30 57 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 58 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 60 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:39 61 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:40 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 63 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:41 64 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 65 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:43 66 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:45 67 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:46 68 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:49 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:54 72 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:56 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:58 74 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:02:00 75 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:02 76 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:05 77 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:11 78 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:12 79 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:02:16 80 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:02:25 81 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:29 82 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:30 83 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:33 84 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:40 85 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 86 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:02:51 87 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:52 88 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:53 90 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:57 91 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:08 92 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 94 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:22 95 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:27 96 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:38 97 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:51 98 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 99 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:11 100 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:32 101 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:04:43 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:47 103 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:05:03 104 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:05:34 105 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:05:42 106 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:06:19 107 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:06:31 108 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:07:02 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:07:10 110 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 4 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 16 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 13 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 8 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 9 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 11 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 5 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 3 15 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 16 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 17 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 18 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 16 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 12 3 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 5 4 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 5 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 9 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 1 10 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1 11 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8:13:23 2 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:00:09 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:16 4 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 6 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 7 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:37 8 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:40 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 10 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:43 11 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:46 12 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:47 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 14 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 15 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:54 16 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:55 17 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:59 18 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:04 19 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:05 20 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:06 21 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:08 22 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:16 23 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:23 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:30 25 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:39 26 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 27 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:43 28 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:45 29 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:46 30 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:49 31 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:56 32 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:01:58 33 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:02:00 34 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:02:52 35 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 36 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:02:57 37 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:03:08 38 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:03:22 39 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:38 40 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 41 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:04:43 42 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:47 43 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:05:34 44 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:05:42 45 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:06:19 46 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:39