Philippe Gilbert wins stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg
(Image credit: Tour of Luxembourg)

Philippe Gilbert found a finish that suited his punchy characteristics perfectly on stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg, and duly delivered to take his second victory of the 2016 season. 

The 162.8km stage from Rosport to Schifflange culminated with the short climb of the Col de Schifflange, featuring gradients of almost 13 per cent. Gilbert, who has a rich history in the Ardennes Classics and punchy one-day races, surged up to take earn BMC's second victory in three stages, just a couple of days after revealing he will be leaving the American team at the end of the season.

Maurits Lammertink (Roompot Oranje Peloton), who was second behind BMC's Jempy Drucker in the opening prologue, was second again - by a very narrow margin - but this time enjoyed some reward in pulling on the leader's jersey. The bonus seconds he collected on the line were enough to lift him above Drucker in the overall standings after the leader crashed ahead of the final climb.

Alex Kirsch of Stolting Service Group finished third, a couple of bike lengths back. 

The stage featured an early breakaway of seven riders, consisting of Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo), Aksel Nömmela, Carmelo Foti (Leopard), Pontus Kastemyr (Differdange-Losch), Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro), and - on the hunt for KOM points - Etienne van Empel (Roompot) andThomas Deruette (Wallonie Bruxelles). 

Halfway through the race it was down to Périchon, Mortensen, and Kastemry, and they were joined by Tim Kerkhofen (Roompot), who was the last to be caught as the peloton made no mistake in bringing the escapees back ahead of the explosive final climb. 

The Tour of Luxembourg continues on Saturday with stage 3, a 177km journey from Eschweiler to Differdange that features three late ascents of the Col de l'Europe before a fast descent to the line. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:55:59
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:03
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
8Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:06
9Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
18Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
22Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:14
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
31Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
32Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
34James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
35Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
36Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
37Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
38Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
39Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
41Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
43Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
44Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
45Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:28
46Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:34
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
49David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
50Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:42
51Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
52Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
53Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
54Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:51
56Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
60Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
61Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
63Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:01
65Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:07
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:11
67Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:01:14
70John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
71Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:21
72Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
73Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
74Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
76Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
78Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
79Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
80Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:31
81Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:38
82Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:44
83Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
84Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:47
85Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:03
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
87Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
88Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
89Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:17
90Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:02:21
91Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:25
92Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:26
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
94Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:02:41
95Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
96Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:50
97Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:53
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
99André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
100Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:12
102Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:23
103Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:03:58
104Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:21
105Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:04:41
106Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:05:00
107Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
108Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
109Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:57
110Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:55
DNFTom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group13
4Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
7Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group5
8Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
9Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 1, km. 26,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3pts
2Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling2
3Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2, km. 121,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3pts
2Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling2
3Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) km. 29,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3
3Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch2
4Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) km. 125,1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch3pts
2Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) km. 162,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group5pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
4Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stölting Service Group11:48:06
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:06
3Lotto Soudal
4Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:14
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:17
7Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:25
8ONE Pro Cycling
9Team Differdange - Losch0:00:33
10Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:48
11Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:53
12Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:59
13BMC Racing Team0:01:07
14IAM Cycling0:01:30
15Tinkoff Team0:05:18

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8:13:23
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
5Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:16
6Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
8Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:24
10Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:27
12Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
14Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:29
15Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
16Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
18Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:39
20Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
21Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
22Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
23Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
24Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
25Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
26Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:44
27Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
28Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
29Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:46
30Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:47
31Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48
32Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:50
33Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
35Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:52
36Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:53
37Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:54
38Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:55
40Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
41Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:57
42Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:59
43David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:00
44Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:04
45Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:05
46Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:06
47Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:07
48James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:08
49Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:13
50Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
51Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:16
52Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:23
53Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:30
57Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
58Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
60Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:39
61Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:40
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:41
64Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
65Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:43
66Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:45
67Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:46
68Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:49
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:54
72Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:56
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:58
74Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:00
75Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:02
76Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:05
77Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:11
78Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:12
79Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:16
80Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:25
81Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:29
82John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:30
83Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:33
84Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:40
85Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
86Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:02:51
87Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:52
88Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:53
90Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:57
91Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:08
92Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
94Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:22
95Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:27
96Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:38
97Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:51
98Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
99Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:11
100Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:32
101Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:04:43
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:47
103Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:05:03
104Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:05:34
105Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:05:42
106Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:19
107Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:06:31
108Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:07:02
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:07:10
110Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20
3Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise18
4Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton16
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team16
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group13
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
8Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
9Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
11Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group5
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling3
15Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
18Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect16pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton12
3Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group5
4Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch5
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
8Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
9Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton1
10Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1
11Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton8:13:23
2Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:00:09
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:16
4Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
7Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
8Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:40
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
10Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
11Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:46
12Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:47
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
14Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
15Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:54
16Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:55
17Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:59
18Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:04
19Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:05
20Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:06
21James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:08
22Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:16
23Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:23
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:30
25Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:39
26Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
27Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:43
28Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:45
29Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:46
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:49
31Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:56
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:58
33Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:00
34Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:02:52
35Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
36Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:02:57
37Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group0:03:08
38Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:03:22
39Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:38
40Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
41Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:04:43
42Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:47
43Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:05:34
44Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:05:42
45Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:06:19
46Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-GreenEdge24:41:10
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:06
3Stölting Service Group0:00:10
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:15
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
6Lotto Soudal0:00:32
7BMC Racing Team0:00:44
8Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:45
9Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:51
10ONE Pro Cycling0:01:07
11Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:08
12Team Differdange - Losch0:01:25
13Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:33
14IAM Cycling0:01:58
15Tinkoff Team0:05:55

