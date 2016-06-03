Gilbert wins uphill sprint on stage 2 of Tour of Luxembourg
Maurits Lammertink takes over race lead from Drucker
Stage 2: Rosport - Schifflange
Philippe Gilbert found a finish that suited his punchy characteristics perfectly on stage 2 of the Tour of Luxembourg, and duly delivered to take his second victory of the 2016 season.
The 162.8km stage from Rosport to Schifflange culminated with the short climb of the Col de Schifflange, featuring gradients of almost 13 per cent. Gilbert, who has a rich history in the Ardennes Classics and punchy one-day races, surged up to take earn BMC's second victory in three stages, just a couple of days after revealing he will be leaving the American team at the end of the season.
Maurits Lammertink (Roompot Oranje Peloton), who was second behind BMC's Jempy Drucker in the opening prologue, was second again - by a very narrow margin - but this time enjoyed some reward in pulling on the leader's jersey. The bonus seconds he collected on the line were enough to lift him above Drucker in the overall standings after the leader crashed ahead of the final climb.
Alex Kirsch of Stolting Service Group finished third, a couple of bike lengths back.
The stage featured an early breakaway of seven riders, consisting of Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fortuneo), Aksel Nömmela, Carmelo Foti (Leopard), Pontus Kastemyr (Differdange-Losch), Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro), and - on the hunt for KOM points - Etienne van Empel (Roompot) andThomas Deruette (Wallonie Bruxelles).
Halfway through the race it was down to Périchon, Mortensen, and Kastemry, and they were joined by Tim Kerkhofen (Roompot), who was the last to be caught as the peloton made no mistake in bringing the escapees back ahead of the explosive final climb.
The Tour of Luxembourg continues on Saturday with stage 3, a 177km journey from Eschweiler to Differdange that features three late ascents of the Col de l'Europe before a fast descent to the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:55:59
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:03
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|9
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|22
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:14
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|31
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|32
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|34
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|35
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|36
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|37
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|38
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|39
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|41
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|43
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|44
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|45
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|46
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:34
|47
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|49
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|50
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:42
|51
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|52
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|53
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48
|54
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|55
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|56
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|60
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|61
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|63
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|64
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|65
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:11
|67
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:01:14
|70
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:21
|72
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|73
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|76
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|78
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|79
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|80
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:31
|81
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:38
|82
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:44
|83
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|84
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:47
|85
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:03
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|88
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:17
|90
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:21
|91
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|92
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:26
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:41
|95
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|96
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:50
|97
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:53
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|99
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:12
|102
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:23
|103
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:03:58
|104
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:21
|105
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:04:41
|106
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:00
|107
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|108
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:57
|110
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:55
|DNF
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|13
|4
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|7
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|5
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|9
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|pts
|2
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|3
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|2
|4
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|3
|pts
|2
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stölting Service Group
|11:48:06
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:06
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:14
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:17
|7
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:25
|8
|ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:33
|10
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:48
|11
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:53
|12
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:05:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8:13:23
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:16
|6
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|8
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:24
|10
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:27
|12
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:29
|15
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|16
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|18
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:39
|20
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|21
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|22
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|23
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|24
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|25
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:43
|26
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:44
|27
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|28
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|29
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|30
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:47
|31
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48
|32
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:50
|33
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|35
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|36
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:53
|37
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|38
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:55
|40
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|41
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:57
|42
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:59
|43
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|44
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:04
|45
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:05
|46
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|47
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|48
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|49
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:13
|50
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|51
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:16
|52
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:23
|53
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|57
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|58
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|60
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|61
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:40
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|63
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:41
|64
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|65
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:43
|66
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|67
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|68
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:49
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:54
|72
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:58
|74
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:00
|75
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:02
|76
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:05
|77
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:11
|78
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:12
|79
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:16
|80
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:25
|81
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:29
|82
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|83
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|84
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:40
|85
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|86
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:02:51
|87
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:52
|88
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:53
|90
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:57
|91
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:08
|92
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|94
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:22
|95
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:27
|96
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:38
|97
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:51
|98
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|99
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:11
|100
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|101
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:04:43
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:47
|103
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:03
|104
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:34
|105
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|106
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:19
|107
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:06:31
|108
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:10
|110
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|4
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|16
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|13
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|8
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|9
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|11
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|5
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|13
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|18
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|16
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|12
|3
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|5
|4
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|5
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|9
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|1
|10
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|11
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8:13:23
|2
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:09
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:16
|4
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|7
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|8
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:42
|10
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:43
|11
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|12
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:47
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|14
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|15
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|16
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:55
|17
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:59
|18
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:04
|19
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:05
|20
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|21
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|22
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:16
|23
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:23
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:30
|25
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|26
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|27
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:43
|28
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:45
|29
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:46
|30
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:49
|31
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:56
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:58
|33
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:00
|34
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:02:52
|35
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|36
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:57
|37
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:03:08
|38
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:03:22
|39
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:38
|40
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|41
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:04:43
|42
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:47
|43
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:05:34
|44
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:05:42
|45
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:06:19
|46
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|24:41:10
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:06
|3
|Stölting Service Group
|0:00:10
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:15
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:45
|9
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:51
|10
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|11
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|12
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:25
|13
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:33
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:58
|15
|Tinkoff Team
|0:05:55
