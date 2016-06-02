Trending

Greipel wins stage 1 in Tour of Luxembourg

Drucker continues in race lead

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins in Luxembourg

(Image credit: Serge Waldbillig)

Andre Greipel may have angered the Giro d'Italia race organisers when he withdrew from the Giro d'Italia having won stage 12 of the grand tour but the German sprinter delighted the Tour of Luxembourg by taking stage 1 ahead of Tinkoff's Adam Blythe and Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

Greipel dedicated the victory to teammate Stig Broeckx who remains in an induced coma following surgery related to a motocycle caused crash at the Tour of Belgium.

"In the current circumstances, it isn't always easy to gear the mind towards racing and to ride aggressively, which is the frame of mind you need to have during the sprints. It is difficult during these times to always be in race mode, but I think that this victory today was an important way for us to show our support for Stig. It also shows how we come together as a team and keep fighting," Greipel said of his 26-year-old Belgian teammate.

The German sprinter had his usual leadout men Greg Hadersen and Marcel Sieberg back after the duo missed the Giro with the trio quickly clicking back into gear and ensuring the team's 12th win of the 2016 season.

"I think we performed a textbook lead-out, and it went just like we had planned. I was really happy that I could be there right at the finish to complete all the hard work of the team," Greipel said. "The stage today was a bit cat and mouse with the breakaway at times, but in the end, the team took responsibility to chase it down and set up the sprint. Sander Armée pulled hard at the front to catch the breakaway, but the finale was rather sketchy due to the wet roads and many corners."

BMC's Jempy Drucker holds onto the overall race lead following his victory in the prologue. Stage 3 of the race takes the peloton from Rosport to Schifflange.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:13:07
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
10Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
11Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
12Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
16Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
17Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
19Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
20Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
23Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
27Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
29Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
30Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
31Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
32Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
33Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
34Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
36Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
37Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
40Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
41Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
43Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
44Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
45Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
46Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
49Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
51Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
54Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
57Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
60Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
62Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
64Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
65Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
67Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
70Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
71Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
72Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
73Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
74James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
76Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
77Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
79Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
80Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
83Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
84Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
86Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
88Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
89Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
90Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
91Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
92Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
94Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
96Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
97Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
98Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
99Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
103Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
104John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
105Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
106Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
108Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:43
109Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:43
110Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
111Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:41
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team16
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
5Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 1 - km. 98,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept-3
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton-2
3Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect-1

Sprint 2 - km. 134,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept-3
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton-2
3Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect-1

Sprint 3 - km. 153,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept-3
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton-2
3Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect-1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km. 59,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) km. 111,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) km. 130,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect3pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) km. 152,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton3pts
2Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect2
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:39:25
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Orica-GreenEdge
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Stölting Service Group
6Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
7Roompot - Oranje Peloton
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Lotto Soudal
10Tinkoff Team0:00:04
11Leopard Pro Cycling
12ONE Pro Cycling
13Team Differdange - Losch0:00:08
14Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team4:17:27
2Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:03
3Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:05
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
6Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
7Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:00:10
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:12
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:13
13Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:14
14Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:15
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
17Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
18Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:18
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
22Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:19
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:20
24Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
26Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
27Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
28Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:23
30Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
32Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
33David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
34Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:24
36Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
37Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
38Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
39Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
40Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:26
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:27
44Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
45Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
47Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:29
49Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:30
52Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
53Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:31
55Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:32
57Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
58Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:33
59Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:34
60Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
61Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:35
64Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:37
70Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:38
71Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
72Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
74Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
75Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
76Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:39
77Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
78Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:40
80Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
81Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
82Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:41
83Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
84Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:42
86Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
87Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group0:00:43
88Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
89Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:44
90Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:45
91Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:46
93Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
94Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:47
96Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
97Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:49
98Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:50
99Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
100James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:51
101Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
102Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
103Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:52
104Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:56
105Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:01
106Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:02
107John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:13
108Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling0:01:28
109Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:03:08
110Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:20
111Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:21
112Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:12

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team16
3Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
5Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group5
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect11pts
2Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9
3Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4:17:30
2Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
4Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:06
6Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group0:00:07
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
10Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
11Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:19
12Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:20
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:21
17Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
18Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:22
19Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:23
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
21Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:26
23Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
24Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:27
25Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
26Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:28
27Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:30
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:31
29Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:33
31Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:34
33Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:00:35
34Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
35Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:36
36Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:38
37Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:39
39Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
40Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:40
41Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
42Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:44
43Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:46
44Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:47
45James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:48
46Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
47Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
48Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:03:18

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:52:41
2Orica-GreenEdge0:00:14
3Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:15
4Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:20
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:21
6Leopard Pro Cycling0:00:32
7Stölting Service Group0:00:33
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
9Lotto Soudal0:00:49
10Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11IAM Cycling0:00:51
12Tinkoff Team0:01:00
13Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:01:03
14ONE Pro Cycling0:01:05
15Team Differdange - Losch0:01:15

 

