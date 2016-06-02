Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins in Luxembourg (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig)

Andre Greipel may have angered the Giro d'Italia race organisers when he withdrew from the Giro d'Italia having won stage 12 of the grand tour but the German sprinter delighted the Tour of Luxembourg by taking stage 1 ahead of Tinkoff's Adam Blythe and Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).

Greipel dedicated the victory to teammate Stig Broeckx who remains in an induced coma following surgery related to a motocycle caused crash at the Tour of Belgium.

"In the current circumstances, it isn't always easy to gear the mind towards racing and to ride aggressively, which is the frame of mind you need to have during the sprints. It is difficult during these times to always be in race mode, but I think that this victory today was an important way for us to show our support for Stig. It also shows how we come together as a team and keep fighting," Greipel said of his 26-year-old Belgian teammate.

The German sprinter had his usual leadout men Greg Hadersen and Marcel Sieberg back after the duo missed the Giro with the trio quickly clicking back into gear and ensuring the team's 12th win of the 2016 season.

"I think we performed a textbook lead-out, and it went just like we had planned. I was really happy that I could be there right at the finish to complete all the hard work of the team," Greipel said. "The stage today was a bit cat and mouse with the breakaway at times, but in the end, the team took responsibility to chase it down and set up the sprint. Sander Armée pulled hard at the front to catch the breakaway, but the finale was rather sketchy due to the wet roads and many corners."

BMC's Jempy Drucker holds onto the overall race lead following his victory in the prologue. Stage 3 of the race takes the peloton from Rosport to Schifflange.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:13:07 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 12 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 16 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 17 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 18 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 19 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 20 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 23 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 27 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 29 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 30 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 31 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 32 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 33 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 34 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 35 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 36 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 37 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 40 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 43 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 44 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 45 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 46 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 48 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 49 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 51 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 54 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 60 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 61 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 62 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 64 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 65 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 67 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 70 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 71 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 72 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 74 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 75 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 76 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 77 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 79 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 80 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 83 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 84 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 86 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 89 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 90 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 91 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 92 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 93 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 94 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 96 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 97 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 98 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 99 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 103 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 104 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 105 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 106 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 108 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:43 109 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:43 110 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 111 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:41 DNF Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 16 3 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 5 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 5 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 9 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - km. 98,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept -3 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton -2 3 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect -1

Sprint 2 - km. 134,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept -3 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton -2 3 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect -1

Sprint 3 - km. 153,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept -3 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton -2 3 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect -1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) km. 59,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 3 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) km. 111,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 3 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 2) km. 130,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 3 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) km. 152,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 3 pts 2 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 2 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:39:25 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Orica-GreenEdge 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Stölting Service Group 6 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 7 Roompot - Oranje Peloton 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Tinkoff Team 0:00:04 11 Leopard Pro Cycling 12 ONE Pro Cycling 13 Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:08 14 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 4:17:27 2 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:03 3 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:05 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:06 6 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 7 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:00:10 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:12 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:13 13 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:14 14 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:15 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 18 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 19 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:18 21 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:19 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:20 24 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 26 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 27 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 28 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:23 30 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 32 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 33 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 34 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 35 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:24 36 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 37 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 38 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 39 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 40 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:26 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:27 44 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 45 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch 47 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:29 49 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:30 52 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 53 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:31 55 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:32 57 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group 58 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:33 59 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:34 60 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 61 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 64 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:37 70 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:38 71 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 72 Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 73 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 74 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 75 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 76 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:39 77 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 78 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:40 80 Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 81 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 82 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:41 83 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 84 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:42 86 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 87 Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group 0:00:43 88 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 89 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:44 90 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:45 91 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:46 93 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 94 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 96 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 97 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:49 98 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:50 99 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 100 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:51 101 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 102 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 103 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:52 104 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:56 105 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:01:01 106 Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:02 107 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:13 108 Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:01:28 109 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:03:08 110 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:20 111 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:21 112 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:12

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 11 pts 2 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 9 3 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 4:17:30 2 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 4 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:06 6 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group 0:00:07 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:13 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:14 10 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 11 Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:19 12 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:20 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 16 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:21 17 Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group 18 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:22 19 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:23 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 21 Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:26 23 Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling 24 Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:27 25 Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 26 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:28 27 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:30 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:00:31 29 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:33 31 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:34 33 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:00:35 34 Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group 35 Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling 0:00:36 36 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:38 37 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:39 39 Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch 40 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group 0:00:40 41 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 42 Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:44 43 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:46 44 Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:47 45 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:48 46 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 47 Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 48 Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:03:18