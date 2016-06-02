Greipel wins stage 1 in Tour of Luxembourg
Drucker continues in race lead
Stage 1: Luxembourg - Hesperange
Andre Greipel may have angered the Giro d'Italia race organisers when he withdrew from the Giro d'Italia having won stage 12 of the grand tour but the German sprinter delighted the Tour of Luxembourg by taking stage 1 ahead of Tinkoff's Adam Blythe and Amaury Capiot (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise).
Greipel dedicated the victory to teammate Stig Broeckx who remains in an induced coma following surgery related to a motocycle caused crash at the Tour of Belgium.
"In the current circumstances, it isn't always easy to gear the mind towards racing and to ride aggressively, which is the frame of mind you need to have during the sprints. It is difficult during these times to always be in race mode, but I think that this victory today was an important way for us to show our support for Stig. It also shows how we come together as a team and keep fighting," Greipel said of his 26-year-old Belgian teammate.
The German sprinter had his usual leadout men Greg Hadersen and Marcel Sieberg back after the duo missed the Giro with the trio quickly clicking back into gear and ensuring the team's 12th win of the 2016 season.
"I think we performed a textbook lead-out, and it went just like we had planned. I was really happy that I could be there right at the finish to complete all the hard work of the team," Greipel said. "The stage today was a bit cat and mouse with the breakaway at times, but in the end, the team took responsibility to chase it down and set up the sprint. Sander Armée pulled hard at the front to catch the breakaway, but the finale was rather sketchy due to the wet roads and many corners."
BMC's Jempy Drucker holds onto the overall race lead following his victory in the prologue. Stage 3 of the race takes the peloton from Rosport to Schifflange.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:13:07
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|12
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|16
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|17
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|20
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|23
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|27
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|29
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|30
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|31
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|32
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|33
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|34
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|36
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|37
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|40
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|46
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|48
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|49
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|51
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|53
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|54
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|60
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|62
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|64
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|65
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|67
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|70
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|71
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|72
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|76
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|77
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|79
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|80
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|84
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|86
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|89
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|90
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|91
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|92
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|94
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|96
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|97
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|98
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|99
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|103
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|104
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|105
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|106
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|108
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|109
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:43
|110
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|111
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:41
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|16
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|5
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|-3
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|-2
|3
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|-3
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|-2
|3
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|-3
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|-2
|3
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|3
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|2
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:39:25
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Stölting Service Group
|6
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|7
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:04
|11
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|12
|ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:08
|14
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|4:17:27
|2
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:03
|3
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:05
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|6
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|7
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:10
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:12
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:13
|13
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:14
|14
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:15
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|18
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:18
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:19
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:20
|24
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|26
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|27
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|28
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|33
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|34
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:24
|36
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|37
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|38
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|39
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|40
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:26
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:27
|44
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|45
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team Differdange - Losch
|47
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|49
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|52
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|53
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:32
|57
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|58
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:33
|59
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:34
|60
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|61
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|64
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|65
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:36
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:37
|70
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:38
|71
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|72
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|75
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|76
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:39
|77
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|80
|Devid Tintori (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|81
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:41
|83
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|84
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:42
|86
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|87
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:43
|88
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|89
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:44
|90
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:45
|91
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|93
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|94
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|96
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|97
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:49
|98
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:50
|99
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|100
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|101
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|103
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:52
|104
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:56
|105
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:01
|106
|Matthew Goss (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|107
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|108
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|109
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:03:08
|110
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:20
|111
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:21
|112
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|16
|3
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|5
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|5
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|11
|pts
|2
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|3
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4:17:30
|2
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|4
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|6
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:07
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:13
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|10
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|11
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|12
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Patrick Olesen (Den) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|17
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|18
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:22
|19
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:23
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|21
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|23
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|24
|Carmelo Foti (Ita) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|25
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|27
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:30
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:31
|29
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:33
|31
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Ivan Centrone (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:34
|33
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:35
|34
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|35
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|36
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:38
|37
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Pontus Kastemyr (Swe) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:39
|39
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|40
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:40
|41
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|42
|Gabriel Reguero Corral (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:44
|43
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:46
|44
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:47
|45
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|46
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|47
|Cheung King Lok (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|48
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:03:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:52:41
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:15
|4
|Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:20
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:21
|6
|Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|7
|Stölting Service Group
|0:00:33
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|10
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|12
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:00
|13
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:01:03
|14
|ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|15
|Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy